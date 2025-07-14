Old Hollywood Glam Meets Safari Chic at This Fully-Renovated $2.2 Million Tudor in Dallas’ Kessler Park

You can even climb on top of the roof, which is fittingly decked to impress. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

When I attended college in North Carolina, I, a native Texan, couldn’t believe that the state had four seasons. In addition to winter and summer, North Carolina includes these magical little pockets of time known as “spring” and “fall.” When I moved to East Dallas from University Park, it felt equally novel to discover winding streets and (gasp!) hills in Dallas.

All that to say, I understand the appeal of Kessler Park. The covetable enclave of Oak Cliff offers serpentining streets with charming houses perched on irregular lots. The topography stands apart from every other neighborhood in Dallas.

Last week, I showcased five $5 million houses in five neighborhoods of Dallas. I wanted to include Oak Cliff, but there isn’t a single house for sale in 75208 that costs around $5 million.

So, today, I’m featuring a Kessler Park Tudor that was just listed for $2,195,000. Built in 1927, 1520 Olympia Drive combines Gothic elements with Old Hollywood glam and a little splash of safari. Nestled on a cul-de-sac, the nearly-100-year-old home has been thoughtfully restored with modern living (& entertaining!) in mind.

The exterior is very Hansel and Gretel coded. (Tudors always remind me of gingerbread houses.) The window box containing blooming flowers on the second story particularly beckons me, as does the abundance of arches. Arched doorways. Arched windows. Arched ceilings. Arched fireplaces. Too much is never enough!

1520 Olympia Drive features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and makes excellent use of her footprint. You can even climb on top of the roof, which is fittingly decked to impress. Meet me for a cocktail at sunset?

A wall of windows in the primary bedroom opens to a private terrace with both an outdoor living area as well as an entertainment bar. The suite feels particularly resort-like with its oversized shower featuring a steam unit and gas fireplace (that reminds me of the relaxing bungalow room from my recent visit to The Resort at Pelican Hill!). The primary also features a theatrical speakeasy and cozy media room, making it hard to believe that a master this luxurious fits into a 2,791-square-foot house.

Based on the abundance of Chelsea boots in the walk-in closet, I surmise that a hip bachelor calls 1520 Olympia Drive home. He’s sipping an Old Fashioned. I can hear the vinyl scratch from here.

Outside, discover a petite pool — I call them “cocktail pools”— that functions in three ways: with a chilling feature, as a heated jet spa, or as a statement fountain. A built-in TV means you can watch your favorite shows while sipping a cocktail in the pool! Enjoy the extensive landscaping from multiple outdoor seating areas in the backyard, which also has an outdoor gas fireplace.

Listed today, 1520 Olympia Drive is ready for her next owner. Could that be you, good sir?