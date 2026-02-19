1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
01
05

Famed Fort Worth architect Jack Schutts designed 1616 Carleton Avenue. (Courtesy)

02
05

A cozy outside courtyard offers a reprieve for guests and residents. (Courtesy)

03
05

The main bedroom suite extends into a spacious bathroom. (Courtesy)

04
05

The kitchen is fully updated with custom cabinetry. (Courtesy)

05
05

Twelve-foot ceilings, bold crown molding, and elegant columns frame the main living space. (Courtesy)

1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
1616 Carleton Avenue
Real Estate / Houses

A Stunning Rivercrest Estate Hits the Fort Worth Market for $3.7 Million — Architectural Legacy, Thoughtful Updates, and a Coveted Neighborhood

Get a Glimpse Inside 1616 Carleton Avenue

BY //
Famed Fort Worth architect Jack Schutts designed 1616 Carleton Avenue. (Courtesy)
A cozy outside courtyard offers a reprieve for guests and residents. (Courtesy)
The main bedroom suite extends into a spacious bathroom. (Courtesy)
The kitchen is fully updated with custom cabinetry. (Courtesy)
Twelve-foot ceilings, bold crown molding, and elegant columns frame the main living space. (Courtesy)
1
5

Famed Fort Worth architect Jack Schutts designed 1616 Carleton Avenue. (Courtesy)

2
5

A cozy outside courtyard offers a reprieve for guests and residents. (Courtesy)

3
5

The main bedroom suite extends into a spacious bathroom. (Courtesy)

4
5

The kitchen is fully updated with custom cabinetry. (Courtesy)

5
5

Twelve-foot ceilings, bold crown molding, and elegant columns frame the main living space. (Courtesy)

Long before 1616 Carleton Avenue was reimagined with dramatic wallpaper and bold interior decor, the home began as a custom 1986 design by Fort Worth architect Jack Schutts, whose body of work includes Ridglea Country Club and Fort Worth Country Day School. In Rivercrest, that pedigree matters.

The 5,347-square-foot residence reflects Schutts’ penchant for restrained symmetry and disciplined proportions, with a centered arched entry, prominent windows, and a carefully composed façade that favors structure over ornament. Recessed several yards from the street, the home is quietly inviting rather than imposing. Now fully renovated by a high-profile design team, the home marries a contemporary interior vision with its timeless architectural framework.

1616 Carleton Avenue
The kitchen is fully updated with custom cabinetry. (Courtesy)

A Look Inside 1616 Carleton Avenue

The four-bedroom, five-bath home offers the perfect environment for both entertaining and refined familial living. Twelve-foot ceilings, bold crown molding, and elegant columns frame the main living space. Rich brown hardwood floors add contrast to the white molding, further emphasizing the room’s architectural lines and symmetry. Oversized windows and French doors in the main living spaces draw in natural light and create a seamless connection to the outdoor courtyard.

The kitchen is fully updated with custom cabinetry finished in a muted blue-gray tone and accented with brass hardware. Cabinetry extends to the ceiling, creating a streamlined look and maximizing storage. A large marble island provides ample prep space and includes an undermount sink with a brass faucet. Appliances include a built-in refrigerator, double ovens, a gas range, and a vent hood integrated into the cabinetry. Marble countertops and backsplash finish out the kitchen area.

1616 Carleton Avenue
Twelve-foot ceilings, bold crown molding, and elegant columns frame the main living space. (Courtesy)

The main bedroom suite extends into a spacious bathroom that is finished in a clean, monochromatic palette with crisp white cabinetry and paneled walls that echo the home’s classical detailing. A long dual-sink vanity stretches beneath a full wall mirror, offering generous counter space and integrated storage. Polished chrome fixtures and structured pendant lighting add subtle contrast without disrupting the restrained aesthetic.

Schutts’ original designs still define 1616 Carleton Avenue, but the thoughtful renovation by Julie Hayes Designs, Turner Boaz Architecture, and Clover 3 updated the interior with timeless features and restrained colors that could easily accommodate a range of design directions.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands

For more information, contact Williams Trew Real Estate agents Joseph Berkes at 817-732-8400 or Martha Williams at 817-570-9401.

Featured Events
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
1909 Hickory Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1909 Hickory Street
Houston, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1909 Hickory Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$464,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$284,900 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
2422 Dorrington Street #B
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2422 Dorrington Street #B
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
2422 Dorrington Street #B
5107 Locust Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5107 Locust Street
Bellaire, TX

$985,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5107 Locust Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$359,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$1,075,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
5213 Feagan Street #H
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5213 Feagan Street #H
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5213 Feagan Street #H
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
5207 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5207 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$1,990,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5207 Braesheather Drive
2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2600 Bellefontaine Street #C22
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
306 Commodore Way
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

306 Commodore Way
Houston, TX

$448,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
306 Commodore Way
2800 Jeanetta Street #2107
Briarmeadow
FOR SALE

2800 Jeanetta Street #2107
Houston, TX

$97,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2800 Jeanetta Street #2107
33 Milan Estates
Milan Place
FOR SALE

33 Milan Estates
Houston, TX

$739,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
33 Milan Estates
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
4423 Lymbar Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4423 Lymbar Drive
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4423 Lymbar Drive
963 Del Norte Street
Candlelight Plaza
FOR SALE

963 Del Norte Street
Houston, TX

$990,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
963 Del Norte Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$629,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
Somerset Green
FOR SALE

3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3507 Ridgeway Valley Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X