A Stunning Rivercrest Estate Hits the Fort Worth Market for $3.7 Million — Architectural Legacy, Thoughtful Updates, and a Coveted Neighborhood

Long before 1616 Carleton Avenue was reimagined with dramatic wallpaper and bold interior decor, the home began as a custom 1986 design by Fort Worth architect Jack Schutts, whose body of work includes Ridglea Country Club and Fort Worth Country Day School. In Rivercrest, that pedigree matters.

The 5,347-square-foot residence reflects Schutts’ penchant for restrained symmetry and disciplined proportions, with a centered arched entry, prominent windows, and a carefully composed façade that favors structure over ornament. Recessed several yards from the street, the home is quietly inviting rather than imposing. Now fully renovated by a high-profile design team, the home marries a contemporary interior vision with its timeless architectural framework.

A Look Inside 1616 Carleton Avenue

The four-bedroom, five-bath home offers the perfect environment for both entertaining and refined familial living. Twelve-foot ceilings, bold crown molding, and elegant columns frame the main living space. Rich brown hardwood floors add contrast to the white molding, further emphasizing the room’s architectural lines and symmetry. Oversized windows and French doors in the main living spaces draw in natural light and create a seamless connection to the outdoor courtyard.

The kitchen is fully updated with custom cabinetry finished in a muted blue-gray tone and accented with brass hardware. Cabinetry extends to the ceiling, creating a streamlined look and maximizing storage. A large marble island provides ample prep space and includes an undermount sink with a brass faucet. Appliances include a built-in refrigerator, double ovens, a gas range, and a vent hood integrated into the cabinetry. Marble countertops and backsplash finish out the kitchen area.

The main bedroom suite extends into a spacious bathroom that is finished in a clean, monochromatic palette with crisp white cabinetry and paneled walls that echo the home’s classical detailing. A long dual-sink vanity stretches beneath a full wall mirror, offering generous counter space and integrated storage. Polished chrome fixtures and structured pendant lighting add subtle contrast without disrupting the restrained aesthetic.

Schutts’ original designs still define 1616 Carleton Avenue, but the thoughtful renovation by Julie Hayes Designs, Turner Boaz Architecture, and Clover 3 updated the interior with timeless features and restrained colors that could easily accommodate a range of design directions.

