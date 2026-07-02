This Stunning New Build in Colorado’s Steamboat Springs is the Perfect Mountain Home for Texans

With 7,305 square feet of pure mountain luxury, this six-suite estate offers an elevator, a premier corner site with wraparound views, and a design intentionally built for large-scale gathering and entertaining for $12.9 million.

This home is now one of the most architecturally significant new-construction residences to reach the Steamboat Base area.

Location is everything, and Covington and Cherek’s patience in finding the perfect lot paid off to bring this dream home to life.

With sweeping views of Emerald Mountain, the Flat Tops, and Sleeping Giant, it’s safe to say you’re not in Texas anymore.

Texas is officially in the throes of summer heat, and if you’re dreaming of a mountain getaway turned permanent vacation home, you’re not alone. Cooler temperatures, mountain views, and hikes that don’t feel like you’re walking through an oven? Sign us up.

Colorado’s Steamboat Springs offers all of that and more. Don’t forget its direct flights from Houston, make it easier than ever to escape to the mountains. It has become such a hot (we mean, cool) spot for Texans that Houston-based builder Covington Custom Builders is building homes that offer everything we love, just with a slightly different backdrop. And now, its latest home, 1872 Christie Drive, listed by The Agency Steamboat’s Managing Partner Chris Paoli, has hit the market, and this one won’t last long.

Robert Covington, founder of Covington Custom Builders, spent three decades building custom residences in Houston’s River Oaks, West University, Southampton, Tanglewood, Bellaire, Rice Village, and Southside Place before his partnership with Steve Cherek and architect Kevin Cherek (LEED AP) led to 1872 Christie Drive. The home is now one of the most architecturally significant new-construction residences to reach the Steamboat Base area. It’s easy to see why.

With sweeping views of Emerald Mountain, the Flat Tops, and Sleeping Giant, it’s safe to say you’re not in Texas anymore. With 7,305 square feet of pure mountain luxury, this six-suite estate offers an elevator, a premier corner site with wraparound views, and a design intentionally built for large-scale gathering and entertaining for $12.9 million. Other features include a floor-to-ceiling steel fireplace, chef’s kitchen, butler’s kitchen, glass-enclosed wine room, custom bunk room, and so much more. The house truly has it all.

“What you see in this house is informed by our own homes, and by what we’ve built in Houston for clients who have very specific expectations,” said Covington. “We knew that if buyers could find that level of finish up here, combined with the mountain setting, they would respond to it.”

Location is everything, and Covington and Cherek’s patience in finding the perfect lot paid off to bring this dream home to life. With Paoli at their side, they identified the ideal place to create one of Steamboat Springs’ most luxurious properties to date in a market that’s rapidly evolving. They spent years searching for the perfect lot, and then a year perfecting the home’s architectural design. It’s clear to see perfection is a theme.

Paoli is no stranger to Steamboat Springs’ evolution as a luxurious real estate market.

“I helped Robert and Steve find this site in 2019,” says Paoli. “I represented the sale of the adjacent 1870 Christie Drive at $8.2 million earlier this year, and am now bringing the larger 1872 to market at $12.9 million. Steamboat’s luxury market is evolving fast, with $1 billion of new development breaking ground on the base, including branded residences at The Stockman Auberge Collection. 1872 Christie Drive is setting a new standard of luxury for a residence in the base area corridor.”

“We wanted to build what we would want. The bar, the wine room, the dual TVs, the access to the wraparound deck; it comes from how we actually live. Most importantly, the spaces are practical. You’re going to use all of them. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to,” Covington added.

The move-in-ready, new construction masterpiece is only a short walk to the slopes. Owners can enjoy the beauty of Steamboat Springs at a moment’s notice.

“While pricing today is setting a new bar, in two years this will be the average price point for a residence 2/3rds its size,” says Paoli. “Covington Builders was visionary and market-leading when they began this development three years ago.”

And now, Texans can take advantage of this vision and call Steamboat Springs home for themselves, all thanks to their architectural genius.