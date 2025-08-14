23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
01
06

A striking addition to the bustling neighborhood's skyline, the 26-story office tower now stands alone as the tallest building in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy of GFF)

02
06

Commercial real estate development company Granite Properties and Highwoods Properties, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, announced yesterday the opening of 23Springs in Uptown. (Photo by Amber Jones - PGP)

03
06

The 641,563-square-foot development includes a 625,215-square-foot office tower, two freestanding restaurant spaces (totaling just over 16,000 square feet) and a half-acre park. (Courtesy GFF)

04
06

Upon opening, 23Springs is already 63 percent leased, having readily attracted leading companies like Sidley Austin LLP, Savills, and Bank OZK, all of which provided construction financing. (Courtesy GFF)

05
06

Modern workforce amenities inside the 23Springs' office tower include a "hospitality-driven lobby featuring a coffee bar," golf simulator, 4,500-square-foot fitness center, outdoor lounge, private motor court, valet parking, and even EV charging stations and bike storage. (Courtesy GFF)

06
06

Also in the lobby? The largest indoor interactive video wall in Dallas, which, at 26-feet tall and 47-feet wide, wraps a corner and responds to people as they approach or walk past the wall. (Courtesy GFF)

23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
23Springs
Real Estate / High-Rises

The Tallest Building in Uptown Debuts With the Largest Indoor Interactive Video Wall in Dallas — Inside 23Springs

Plus, A Look at Future Restaurant Hot Spots Élephante and Little Ruby's

BY //
A striking addition to the bustling neighborhood's skyline, the 26-story office tower now stands alone as the tallest building in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy of GFF)
Commercial real estate development company Granite Properties and Highwoods Properties, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, announced yesterday the opening of 23Springs in Uptown. (Photo by Amber Jones - PGP)
The 641,563-square-foot development includes a 625,215-square-foot office tower, two freestanding restaurant spaces (totaling just over 16,000 square feet) and a half-acre park. (Courtesy GFF)
Upon opening, 23Springs is already 63 percent leased, having readily attracted leading companies like Sidley Austin LLP, Savills, and Bank OZK, all of which provided construction financing. (Courtesy GFF)
Modern workforce amenities inside the 23Springs' office tower include a "hospitality-driven lobby featuring a coffee bar," golf simulator, 4,500-square-foot fitness center, outdoor lounge, private motor court, valet parking, and even EV charging stations and bike storage. (Courtesy GFF)
Also in the lobby? The largest indoor interactive video wall in Dallas, which, at 26-feet tall and 47-feet wide, wraps a corner and responds to people as they approach or walk past the wall. (Courtesy GFF)
1
6

A striking addition to the bustling neighborhood's skyline, the 26-story office tower now stands alone as the tallest building in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy of GFF)

2
6

Commercial real estate development company Granite Properties and Highwoods Properties, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, announced yesterday the opening of 23Springs in Uptown. (Photo by Amber Jones - PGP)

3
6

The 641,563-square-foot development includes a 625,215-square-foot office tower, two freestanding restaurant spaces (totaling just over 16,000 square feet) and a half-acre park. (Courtesy GFF)

4
6

Upon opening, 23Springs is already 63 percent leased, having readily attracted leading companies like Sidley Austin LLP, Savills, and Bank OZK, all of which provided construction financing. (Courtesy GFF)

5
6

Modern workforce amenities inside the 23Springs' office tower include a "hospitality-driven lobby featuring a coffee bar," golf simulator, 4,500-square-foot fitness center, outdoor lounge, private motor court, valet parking, and even EV charging stations and bike storage. (Courtesy GFF)

6
6

Also in the lobby? The largest indoor interactive video wall in Dallas, which, at 26-feet tall and 47-feet wide, wraps a corner and responds to people as they approach or walk past the wall. (Courtesy GFF)

Uptown Dallas just got a little taller. Commercial real estate development company Granite Properties and Highwoods Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, announced yesterday the opening of 23Springs. A striking addition to the bustling neighborhood’s skyline, the 26-story office tower now stands alone as the tallest building in Uptown. “A new focal point for business and leisure,” 23Springs transformed the corner of Maple Avenue and Cedar Springs Road.

The 641,563-square-foot development includes a 625,215-square-foot office tower, two freestanding restaurant spaces (totaling just over 16,000 square feet), and a half-acre park. Upon opening, 23Springs is already 63 percent leased, having readily attracted leading companies like Sidley Austin LLP, Savills, and Bank OZK, all of which provided construction financing.

23Springs
Upon opening, 23Springs is already 63 percent leased, having readily attracted leading companies like Sidley Austin LLP, Savills, and Bank OZK, all of which provided construction financing. (Courtesy Granite Properties)

Dallasites (and especially PaperCity readers!) always care about restaurant news, which is why we reported last fall that coastal Italian hotspot Élephante and Australian cafe Little Ruby’s will occupy two of the three restaurant spaces at 23Springs. Little Ruby’s plans to open in the fourth quarter of this year, with Los Angeles eatery Élephante now opening in the first quarter of 2026.

“I am proud to welcome 23Springs, an innovative new office development, to Uptown Dallas,” says Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a release. “Dynamic work environments with vibrant neighborhood amenities, including substantial green spaces, enhance Dallasites’ quality of life while reflecting and reinforcing Dallas’s position as a premier business and financial center,” he concluded.

Modern workforce amenities inside the 23Springs’ office tower include a “hospitality-driven lobby featuring a coffee bar,” golf simulator, 4,500-square-foot fitness center, outdoor lounge, private motor court, valet parking, and even EV charging stations and bike storage. The highly walkable area also offers access to Hotel Crescent Court, Stanley Korshak, and the Katy Trail just steps away.

Also in the lobby? The largest indoor interactive video wall in Dallas, which, at 26 feet tall and 47 feet wide, wraps a corner and responds to people as they approach or walk past it.

23Springs
The 641,563-square-foot development includes a 625,215-square-foot office tower, two freestanding restaurant spaces (totaling just over 16,000 square feet), and a half-acre park. (Courtesy Granite Properties)

“We’re excited to deliver a new neighborhood destination with an iconic office tower, restaurants and a vibrant park in Uptown Dallas. This project is focused on maximizing productivity, comfort and connection through a unique set of collaborative spaces and amenities for top talent to enjoy. We’re proud to contribute to the vibrancy and walkability of Uptown with a neighborhood park and restaurants Élephante and Little Ruby’s,” says Paul Bennett, Senior Managing Director, Granite Properties, in a statement.

I’m already dreaming of a staycation at Hotel Crescent Court, followed by whipped eggplant dip at Élephante, and perhaps a quick perusal of the new handbags at Stanley Korshak. All just steps away if you work at 23Springs. Who said Dallas isn’t walkable?

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$454,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$960,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
6806 Tournament Drive
Champions Creek Estates
FOR SALE

6806 Tournament Drive
Houston, TX

$338,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
6806 Tournament Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
315 Thicket Lane
Westchester
FOR SALE

315 Thicket Lane
Houston, TX

$915,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
315 Thicket Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
15723 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15723 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$569,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15723 Foxgate Road
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,879,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
2610 Starboard Point Drive
Bedford Falls
FOR SALE

2610 Starboard Point Drive
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2610 Starboard Point Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X