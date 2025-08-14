The Tallest Building in Uptown Debuts With the Largest Indoor Interactive Video Wall in Dallas — Inside 23Springs

Also in the lobby? The largest indoor interactive video wall in Dallas, which, at 26-feet tall and 47-feet wide, wraps a corner and responds to people as they approach or walk past the wall. (Courtesy GFF)

Uptown Dallas just got a little taller. Commercial real estate development company Granite Properties and Highwoods Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, announced yesterday the opening of 23Springs. A striking addition to the bustling neighborhood’s skyline, the 26-story office tower now stands alone as the tallest building in Uptown. “A new focal point for business and leisure,” 23Springs transformed the corner of Maple Avenue and Cedar Springs Road.

The 641,563-square-foot development includes a 625,215-square-foot office tower, two freestanding restaurant spaces (totaling just over 16,000 square feet), and a half-acre park. Upon opening, 23Springs is already 63 percent leased, having readily attracted leading companies like Sidley Austin LLP, Savills, and Bank OZK, all of which provided construction financing.

Dallasites (and especially PaperCity readers!) always care about restaurant news, which is why we reported last fall that coastal Italian hotspot Élephante and Australian cafe Little Ruby’s will occupy two of the three restaurant spaces at 23Springs. Little Ruby’s plans to open in the fourth quarter of this year, with Los Angeles eatery Élephante now opening in the first quarter of 2026.

“I am proud to welcome 23Springs, an innovative new office development, to Uptown Dallas,” says Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a release. “Dynamic work environments with vibrant neighborhood amenities, including substantial green spaces, enhance Dallasites’ quality of life while reflecting and reinforcing Dallas’s position as a premier business and financial center,” he concluded.

Modern workforce amenities inside the 23Springs’ office tower include a “hospitality-driven lobby featuring a coffee bar,” golf simulator, 4,500-square-foot fitness center, outdoor lounge, private motor court, valet parking, and even EV charging stations and bike storage. The highly walkable area also offers access to Hotel Crescent Court, Stanley Korshak, and the Katy Trail just steps away.

Also in the lobby? The largest indoor interactive video wall in Dallas, which, at 26 feet tall and 47 feet wide, wraps a corner and responds to people as they approach or walk past it.

“We’re excited to deliver a new neighborhood destination with an iconic office tower, restaurants and a vibrant park in Uptown Dallas. This project is focused on maximizing productivity, comfort and connection through a unique set of collaborative spaces and amenities for top talent to enjoy. We’re proud to contribute to the vibrancy and walkability of Uptown with a neighborhood park and restaurants Élephante and Little Ruby’s,” says Paul Bennett, Senior Managing Director, Granite Properties, in a statement.

I’m already dreaming of a staycation at Hotel Crescent Court, followed by whipped eggplant dip at Élephante, and perhaps a quick perusal of the new handbags at Stanley Korshak. All just steps away if you work at 23Springs. Who said Dallas isn’t walkable?