A New Level Of Living In Uptown Dallas — 2811 Maple’s Interiors Show Off the Special Fabric of the City

2811 Maple may be Uptown Dallas’ most anticipated new high-rise. From its prime location in one of the city’s most coveted neighborhoods, to its unmatched architecture, this 31-story tower is redefining what living in Uptown Dallas can be.

It is not just the outside that will get people talking though. Step inside Crescent Real Estate LLC’s first all-rental residential Dallas highrise and enter a whole new world of thoughtful, curated and intentional design. Designed by MaRS Culture under the creative leadership of Kelie Mayfield, the interiors weave together Uptown’s eclectic fabric — from the classic brownstones of Bookhout to the enduring elegance of The Crescent.

2811 Maple’s Stunning Design Details

Custom furnishings, curated artwork, and artisan-made objects — many commissioned exclusively for this project — capture the spirit of convergence: old and new, soft and sculptural, grounded and glamorous. From Beaux Arts-inspired light coves to Mediterranean textures and art deco motifs, every design gesture honors the past while confidently embracing the future. Inspired by iconic Dallas institutions — Neiman Marcus, MATA’s streetcars, and Klyde Warren Park — 2811 Maple is a luxurious ode to the city’s culture, craft, and community.

It’s not just a residence. It’s a curated lifestyle at the crossroads of history and modern living.

2811 Maple can be summed up in one word: convergence. Old meets new. Traditional merges with modern. Quiet elegance interfaces with expressive detail. This guiding principle is reflected in every thoughtfully curated detail, from the material program to the artwork to the custom furniture, much of which was designed in collaboration with artisans and creatives discovered by Mayfield and her team.

Drawing inspiration from Dallas’ icons, the interiors reflect a deeply layered story. The Neo-French classicism of The Crescent inspires the stone finishes, dark trim, and expressive lighting, reflecting an elegant yet approachable aesthetic. The Beaux Arts grandeur of The Stoneleigh echoes in carved woods, marble accents, and the dramatic rhythm of repeated forms. The warm materials and soft curves of the MATA Trolley Line infuse seating areas and wall treatments with intimacy and nostalgia. Dallas’ fashion legacy through Neiman Marcus and Stanley Korshak is evoked in couture-level detailing — rich textures, layered textiles, and glints of metal and glass.

The principles of New Urbanism, seen in Klyde Warren Park’s human-centric planning, inspired fluid transitions between indoor and outdoor amenities and a community-focused spatial flow. Finally, the iconic Calatrava Bridge, with its suspended grace, is subtly referenced through sculptural lighting and tensioned detailing that suggests motion even in stillness. Throughout the building, repetition of materials and architectural gestures creates visual rhythm — a nod to Dallas’ performance art heritage.

Glazing and lighting play with transparency and shadow, creating both drama and privacy, while curated artwork from emerging and established artists enhances the storytelling of each space.

The Artists Behind The Tower

At 2811 Maple, interior design transcends aesthetic to become storytelling. Inspired by the convergence of old and new, tradition and innovation, this Dallas high-rise’s interiors are layered with meaning, materiality, and memory. To deepen this narrative, Mayfield and the MaRS Culture team commissioned a series of internationally celebrated artists whose work echoes the spirit of the building: expressive, grounded, and uniquely transformative. Each piece was curated to complement the interior language and to heighten the sensory and emotional experience of residents and visitors alike.

The artists’ work was intentionally selected not just for aesthetic alignment, but for their ability to extend the language of the interiors. These works are not decorative, but are embedded into the spatial DNA of 2811 Maple. They echo its architecture, respond to its material palette, and carry forward the project’s central themes: convergence, refinement, and the human experience.

Together, these curated installations and commissions transform 2811 Maple into more than a place to live. They create a living gallery of culture, craft, and quiet revelation.

Commissioned artists include Brandon Mike (Austin) for a hand-carved plaster installation in the lobby, Stravos Kotsakis (Sweden) with an Illuminated sculptural luminaire installation in the lobby, Kenny Nguyen (New York City) and his silk-based “deconstructed paintings” in the elevator lobby, and Brendan Jamison (Belfast) with his steel and glass sculpture installation within the interior courtyard.

Curated artists include Ryan Coleman’s (Atlanta) laser cut acrylic installation in the lobby, Christine So’s (Oakland) photography within the restrooms, Brian Oldham’s (Los Angeles) and Xan Padron’s (New York City) photography in the managers’ offices, Mathias Schilling’s (Rheine) painting and Henri Boissiere’s (Brussels) photography in the corridor, and more from all around the globe.

At 2811 Maple, MaRS Culture has created more than a luxurious residence. It has designed a cultural beacon, where every material and moment connects back to Dallas’ roots, yet speaks clearly of its future. It’s a living tribute to the power of place, artistry, and the enduring beauty of intentional design.

2811 Maple is located on Maple Avenue, by Uchi, just north of Cedar Springs.