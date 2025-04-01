The Most Anticipated Luxury Residential Community in the Heart of Uptown Dallas Debuts This May

Embarking on its first all-rental residential Dallas high-rise, Crescent Real Estate will open a new chapter for Uptown luxury living.

Opening in May 2025, the exclusive, 250,000-square-foot tower with 177 residences will be the tallest residential building in Uptown.

2811 Maple is set to rise 31 stories above one of Dallas’ most popular neighborhoods.

If you take a drive through Uptown Dallas, it’s impossible to miss the striking new, all-rental highrise development, 2811 Maple, just north of Cedar Springs. Located amidst tree-lined streets, the architecturally-stunning tower is just steps away from many of the city’s best restaurants, Stanley Korshak, the Katy Trail, and much more.

Opening in May 2025, the exclusive, 31-story tower with 177 residences will be the tallest residential building in Uptown Dallas, allowing unparalleled 360-degree views. Residents will enjoy abundant space, ample natural light, refined finishes and fixtures, and first-class amenities.

“We wanted to create something that people who might otherwise be in the market for a multi-million-dollar condominium would consider renting instead,” said Joseph Pitchford, Managing Director of Development of Crescent Real Estate LLC. “They may have various reasons for renting, but they still want that same level of quality and architectural design.”

Embarking on its first all-rental residential Dallas high-rise, Crescent Real Estate will open a new chapter for Uptown luxury living. While best known for The Crescent, their other assets include The Ritz Carlton, Dallas McKinney, Hotel Crescent Court, and The Crescent Fort Worth. So, it’s safe to say nobody knows luxury better.

The Residences

The building’s residences will range from 950 square feet to 2,500 square feet, with 12 penthouses on levels 29 through 31 from 2,100 to 2,500-square-feet. The average rental price is $7,000, with apartment rental prices ranging from $4,175 to a penthouse at $19,500.

Designed to feel like a boutique hotel, over 60 percent of the building is corner residences, with no more than six or seven residences per floor. From the framework of its articulated brise-soleil to its distinctively arranged balconies, the building derives its exterior character from the shade and shadow of architectural elements. Interiors have been thoughtfully curated, a balance of classic beauty and modern comforts inspired by the Dallas landscape and nearby Crescent Court.

Residents will enjoy spectacular views in every direction, with most units featuring private balconies. Sleek quartz countertops with tile backsplash and waterfall edge islands decorate the kitchens, as Bosch appliances with gas stove tops and hoods with true exterior ventilation, modern cabinetry (designed and crafted in Italy) and built-in wine refrigerators. Custom accent lighting, wood flooring, and built-in dry bars will be a staple in all apartments.

As you move to the bedrooms, residents are afforded every convenience and luxury. Custom closets and shelving, blackout shades and walk-in showers with rainfall/handheld showerheads, and free-standing tubs in select units.

Main spaces invite residents to relax after a long day with window treatments to enhance privacy, upgraded finishes (throughout penthouse levels), and urban mud rooms.

The Amenities

Residents will enjoy keyless building entry, a 24-hour concierge, valet service, an indoor dining area/catering kitchen for events, an outdoor garden/resident kitchen and dining area with café seating, and a resort-style pool deck with cabanas and fire pit. Notably, the building’s swank interior public spaces feature a curated art collection.

Additionally, 2811 Maple features a boutique fitness center and outdoor space for yoga/fitness classes, a library and coffee bar, private meeting spaces/conference room, study space with connection to outdoor workspace, and pet spa/dog park. There’s controlled access to a parking garage, which also provides electric vehicle charging stations.

For more information, visit 2811 Maple.