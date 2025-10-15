2811 Maple Is Uptown Dallas’ Most Desirable New Address

Situated in the heart of Uptown, 2811 Maple is Dallas’ newest and most desirable address. Its 177 luxurious apartments are unlocking a whole new era of Uptown living. From the extensive amenities to the fine fixtures and finishes, it’s easy to see why people are flocking to 2811 Maple. In a neighborhood known for its elegance and refinement, the building’s gracious aesthetic reflects its surroundings.

Developed by Crescent Real Estate, 2811 Maple is the ideal residence for Dallasites who wish to have the best the city has to offer just outside their door. The building is a short stroll from top restaurants including Uchi, Nuri Steakhouse, Fearing’s, and The Capital Grille. Perhaps most notably, Avra, the newest addition to Hotel Crescent Court, is just around the corner. Inspired by the Greek Islands, Avra features Mediterranean dishes made with exceptional ingredients and a refreshing design aesthetic.

2811 Maple is also steps away from high fashion hot spots such as Stanley Korshak where residents can find everything from apparel for men and women to gifts and jewelry. The building also boasts proximity to many of Dallas’ revered green spaces including Reverchon Park, Turtle Creek, and of course, the beloved Katy Trail. Whether looking to play some tennis after work or train for a 5K on the trail over the weekend, these green spaces offer the perfect place to get outside as fall temperatures begin to bring cooler days in Dallas.

At 2811 Maple, modern luxury meets classic style all at one unbeatable location.