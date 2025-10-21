A Stunning Transitional Mediterranean Home in Dallas’ Park Cities Hits the Market

Resembling a California, indoor/outdoor living lifestyle, rooms flawlessly spill from one to the other, picking up where the other ended.

With such a versatile backyard, the opportunities are endless to get creative and tailor the home to fit your lifestyle from the inside out.

The main level features a rare downstairs primary suite that’s often hard to find in the Park Cities, offering a tranquil and private escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

From the soaring staircase to leaded glass windows to the seamless flow of the spacious floorplan, the residence is the definition of pure luxury.

The expansive 700-bottle chilled wine room and open-concept gourmet kitchen with adjacent bar area create the ultimate atmosphere for hosting, no matter the cause for celebration.

In the heart of University Park, just steps away from some of the town’s best shops and restaurants, within walking distance to numerous parks, and close enough to hear the roar from Ford Stadium on fall Saturdays, sits the stunning 3205 Caruth Boulevard.

Listed by Susan Baldwin of Allie Beth Allman & Associates for $5.75 million, this 7,302-square-foot and five-bed, five-full bath home is a truly one-of-a-kind property that only hits the market now and then.

The custom home, located on one of University Park’s widest and most coveted streets, was built by Robert Elliott for the current owners and completed in November 2017. Feeding to exemplary Boone Elementary in Highland Park ISD, the residence is ideal for both everyday living and entertaining with ease. Resembling a California, indoor/outdoor living lifestyle, rooms flawlessly spill from one to the other, picking up where the other ended. Move from the family room to the outdoor patio to enjoy a glass of wine, or transform the outdoor space into your own by adding a green space or pool. With such a versatile backyard, the opportunities are endless to get creative and tailor the home to fit your lifestyle from the inside out.

A transitional Mediterranean home, its exceptional design and quality are second to none. From the soaring staircase to the leaded glass windows to the seamless flow of the spacious floor plan, the residence is the definition of pure luxury. Ornate finishes, smart design, and countless upgrades throughout create a property that cannot be missed.

Let’s start with the inside. Light, bright, and airy with soaring ceilings, the home’s Mediterranean aesthetic creates a space that makes you want to stop and stay a while — the Mediterranean way. The main level features a rare downstairs primary suite that’s often hard to find in the Park Cities, offering a tranquil and private escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The expansive 700-bottle chilled wine room and open-concept gourmet kitchen with adjacent bar area create the ultimate atmosphere for hosting, no matter the cause for celebration. And one can’t miss the formal dining room bathed in natural light, or the large private study with custom built-ins. The residence truly has everything you could need for an intimate night in with family or to host a party for the ages.

Upstairs, the home boasts four en-suite bedrooms, a spacious game room, a versatile bonus room or exercise space, and a second laundry room. Everything is connected through an extensive smart home technology system, including motorized shades, lighting, surveillance, and climate control (even the two-car garage). You can even open and close the front doors through the system.

Moving to the outside, you’ll find a private courtyard, complete with a fireplace and a serene sitting area that evokes the charm of the Italian countryside. A climate-controlled California room with retractable screens and windows allows you to enjoy the outdoors year-round, ensuring a seamless entertaining experience. Your dream outdoor space can come alive here, from a patio to a pool to a lawn, from sunrise to sunset.

From fall nights around the fireplace to hosting summer soirees, 3205 Caruth Boulevard beckons you to settle in and embrace the ease of the Mediterranean lifestyle in the heart of renowned University Park.