Forget East Egg or West Egg, This $13.5 Million Highland Park Mansion Dazzles in Dallas

3 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
6 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
11 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
22 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
8 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
15 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
3636 Stratford Avenue (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
28 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
29 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
32 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
34 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
62 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
55 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
58 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
47 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
50 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
01
16

3636 Stratford Avenue, located in the heart of Highland Park, recently hit the Dallas real estate market for $13.5 million. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

02
16

A formal living room and dining room flank the entry. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

03
16

A formal living room at 3636 Stratford Avenue. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

04
16

Many of the gathering rooms lead to charming outdoor spaces, from the breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling boxed windows that opens to an outdoor loggia, to the study, which opens to a side patio. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

05
16

Inside the dining room, hand-painted De Gournay wallpaper stars, with a strong supporting actor performance from the intricately detailed plaster ceilings. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

06
16

In addition to the custom cabinetry and brass shelving, the kitchen showcases an oversized Rosso Levanto marble island and a stunning La Cornue range. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

07
16

The red lacquered library features custom millwork and a burnished brass surround. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

08
16

As it should, the primary bedroom includes all the luxurious bells and whistles an owner would expect of a $13.5 million home. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

09
16

The primary bedrooms features his and hers bathrooms, walk-in closets with custom storage, and a decadent sitting rooms that boasts a gas fireplace, providing a tranquil retreat as it overlooks the backyard. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

10
16

"Her" primary bathroom (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

11
16

"His" primary bathroom (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

12
16

This house's striking three-car garage also functions as a sport court or gym, with beautiful wood paneling, and a gym floor with both basketball and pickleball courts. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

13
16

Rebuilt in 2023, the guest quarters' New England-style architecture (and cedar shake shingle exterior) charm and delight. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

14
16

Downstairs, it offers a living space (with a hidden Murphy bed), kitchen, and full bathroom. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

15
16

A tranquil sitting area in the backyard of 3636 Stratford Avenue. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

16
16

3636 Stratford Avenue has it all— perennially green turf, a movie screen projector with surround sound, a shaded pergola, a walk-in cold plunge pool, and a putting green. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

3 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
6 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
11 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
22 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
8 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
15 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
3636 Stratford Avenue (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
28 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
29 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
32 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
34 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
62 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
55 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
58 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
47 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
50 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
Real Estate / Mansions

Forget East Egg or West Egg, This $13.5 Million Highland Park Mansion Dazzles in Dallas

3636 Stratford Avenue Was Made For Hosting Lavish Parties

BY //
photography Full Package Media / Compass
3636 Stratford Avenue, located in the heart of Highland Park, recently hit the Dallas real estate market for $13.5 million. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
A formal living room and dining room flank the entry. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
A formal living room at 3636 Stratford Avenue. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
Many of the gathering rooms lead to charming outdoor spaces, from the breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling boxed windows that opens to an outdoor loggia, to the study, which opens to a side patio. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
Inside the dining room, hand-painted De Gournay wallpaper stars, with a strong supporting actor performance from the intricately detailed plaster ceilings. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
In addition to the custom cabinetry and brass shelving, the kitchen showcases an oversized Rosso Levanto marble island and a stunning La Cornue range. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
The red lacquered library features custom millwork and a burnished brass surround. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
As it should, the primary bedroom includes all the luxurious bells and whistles an owner would expect of a $13.5 million home. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
The primary bedrooms features his and hers bathrooms, walk-in closets with custom storage, and a decadent sitting rooms that boasts a gas fireplace, providing a tranquil retreat as it overlooks the backyard. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
"Her" primary bathroom (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
"His" primary bathroom (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
This house's striking three-car garage also functions as a sport court or gym, with beautiful wood paneling, and a gym floor with both basketball and pickleball courts. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
Rebuilt in 2023, the guest quarters' New England-style architecture (and cedar shake shingle exterior) charm and delight. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
Downstairs, it offers a living space (with a hidden Murphy bed), kitchen, and full bathroom. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
A tranquil sitting area in the backyard of 3636 Stratford Avenue. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
3636 Stratford Avenue has it all— perennially green turf, a movie screen projector with surround sound, a shaded pergola, a walk-in cold plunge pool, and a putting green. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
1
16

3636 Stratford Avenue, located in the heart of Highland Park, recently hit the Dallas real estate market for $13.5 million. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

2
16

A formal living room and dining room flank the entry. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

3
16

A formal living room at 3636 Stratford Avenue. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

4
16

Many of the gathering rooms lead to charming outdoor spaces, from the breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling boxed windows that opens to an outdoor loggia, to the study, which opens to a side patio. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

5
16

Inside the dining room, hand-painted De Gournay wallpaper stars, with a strong supporting actor performance from the intricately detailed plaster ceilings. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

6
16

In addition to the custom cabinetry and brass shelving, the kitchen showcases an oversized Rosso Levanto marble island and a stunning La Cornue range. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

7
16

The red lacquered library features custom millwork and a burnished brass surround. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

8
16

As it should, the primary bedroom includes all the luxurious bells and whistles an owner would expect of a $13.5 million home. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

9
16

The primary bedrooms features his and hers bathrooms, walk-in closets with custom storage, and a decadent sitting rooms that boasts a gas fireplace, providing a tranquil retreat as it overlooks the backyard. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

10
16

"Her" primary bathroom (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

11
16

"His" primary bathroom (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

12
16

This house's striking three-car garage also functions as a sport court or gym, with beautiful wood paneling, and a gym floor with both basketball and pickleball courts. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

13
16

Rebuilt in 2023, the guest quarters' New England-style architecture (and cedar shake shingle exterior) charm and delight. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

14
16

Downstairs, it offers a living space (with a hidden Murphy bed), kitchen, and full bathroom. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

15
16

A tranquil sitting area in the backyard of 3636 Stratford Avenue. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

16
16

3636 Stratford Avenue has it all— perennially green turf, a movie screen projector with surround sound, a shaded pergola, a walk-in cold plunge pool, and a putting green. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

Ray Charles’ classic “Georgia On My Mind” plays on a loop in my mind as I scroll through photos of this sensational Georgian custom home nestled in the heart of Highland Park.

Architect Jerry Coleman designed 3636 Stratford Avenue in 2023, partnering with builder Barringer Custom Homes, celebrated interior designer Marie Flanagan, and landscape design firm Clint Horticulture. The result? A 6,608-square-foot stunner that offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms on a 0.34-acre lot.

Allow me to present a few proper nouns that should catch your attention. For the ladies — De Gournay and La Cornue. For the fellas, I won’t bury the lede, either. This house’s striking three-car garage also functions as a sport court or gym, with beautiful wood paneling, and a gym floor with both basketball and pickleball courts. (Luka would have loved it. Sigh.) Oh, and it’s fully climate-controlled. Shall I keep going?

62 (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)
This house’s striking three-car garage also functions as a sport court or gym, with beautiful wood paneling, and a gym floor with both basketball and pickleball courts. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

Let’s start with the essentials. A formal living room and dining room flank the entry at 3636 Stratford Avenue. Inside the dining room, hand-painted De Gournay wallpaper stars, with a strong supporting actor performance from the intricately detailed plaster ceilings.

Of course, for the heart of the home, the state-of-the-art kitchen dazzles. In addition to the custom cabinetry and brass shelving, the kitchen showcases an oversized Rosso Levanto marble island and a stunning La Cornue range.

Many of the gathering rooms at 3636 Stratford Avenue lead to charming outdoor spaces, from the breakfast room with floor-to-ceiling boxed windows that opens to an outdoor loggia, to the study, which opens to a side patio.

The red lacquered library features custom millwork and a burnished brass surround. (Photo by Full Package Media / Compass)

I find myself particularly drawn to the red lacquered library’s custom millwork and burnished brass surround. Find me there on a rainy day with my latest read (which is currently Graydon Carter’s When the Going Was Good: An Editor’s Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines).

Four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms comprise the home’s second floor. As it should, the primary bedroom includes all the luxurious bells and whistles an owner would expect of a $13.5 million home — his and hers bathrooms, walk-in closets with custom storage, and a decadent sitting room that boasts a gas fireplace, providing a tranquil retreat as it overlooks the backyard.

Let’s move on to the spaces for hosting and entertaining. On the third floor of the main home, find the game room, with a wet bar, daybed, and powder bathroom. The detached three-car garage we already mentioned? It’s 1,415 square feet and includes guest quarters. Rebuilt in 2023, the guest quarters’ New England-style architecture (and cedar shake shingle exterior) charm and delight. Downstairs, it offers a living space (with a hidden Murphy bed), kitchen, and full bathroom. Upstairs, find an office with custom built-ins, a hidden half bath, and a fitness room.

As Jay Gatsby knows, what stately mansion would be complete without an expansive backyard built for entertaining? 3636 Stratford Avenue has it all — perennially green turf, a movie screen projector with surround sound, a shaded pergola, a walk-in cold plunge pool, and a putting green. Rest assured, it also offers a generator. Dallas storms can’t force a cancelled party at 3636 Stratford Avenue.

Whether it’s giving East Egg or West Egg, that’s for you to decide.

3636 Stratford Avenue is currently on the market for $13,500,000.

American Art Resources
Art that goes beyond the frame
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,489,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$407,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
8423 Academy Street
Ayrshire
FOR SALE

8423 Academy Street
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8423 Academy Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$444,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$257,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Open House
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/6 Saturday 12 - 3 PM

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$524,900 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
1708 Shearn Street
Baker Nsbb | For Lease: $3,700
FOR SALE

1708 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1708 Shearn Street
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
The Houstonian
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$454,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$609,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
5211 Maple Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Maple Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5211 Maple Street
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$379,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X