Discover a Divine University Park Home Poised for Fashionable Indoor-Outdoor Living

The neighborhood it sits within is incredibly vibrant, friendly, and desirable. As well as being two blocks from Hyer Elementary and close to Preston Center

Thoughtfully laid out, the first level contains all your most-used living and entertaining spaces.

The amenity-rich backyard you’ll relish in. Just imagine inviting friends and family over for epic summer parties each year.

If you’re house hunting in Dallas’ Park Cities and want nothing but the best, an extraordinary new offering—listed for $5.6 million and brought to market by Susan Baldwin of Allie Beth Allman & Associates—is ready to exceed your expectations.

In 2014, the sellers brought in architect Alex Eskenasy, interior designer Leslie Jenkins, and builder Coats Homes to create the fashion-forward University Park home, which is a complete showstopper from head to toe, and inside and out. They infused unparalleled sophistication and vitality into every inch of the property.

Dedicated to bringing to life an indoor-outdoor paradise, the team crafted the 5,808-square-foot masterpiece to leave enough room for a vast, amenity-rich backyard you’ll relish in. Just imagine inviting friends and family over for epic summer parties each year. Those who like to get competitive can amuse themselves with tournaments on the sport court, while others who value relaxation can simply chat and laugh in the resort-like pool. If the temperatures ever cool down, the sleek fire pit and spa are there to warm you up in style.

All the while, someone can be cooking delicious bites at the grill station on the dreamy screened-in covered patio. Designed to function as an outdoor living room, it also holds a fireplace, a TV hookup, and plenty of space for comfortable seating — making it somewhere you’ll find yourself all the time. It beckons for fun-filled fall game day parties, quiet mornings sipping coffee as the birds chirp, and everything in between.

Stepping inside, the beauty of this one-of-a-kind residence continues to captivate. By dressing the English farmhouse-style transitional with unique light fixtures, designer finishes, and cheerful pops of color, Jenkins Interiors truly made it a happy, mood-boosting home. Whether you’re making pancakes as a family in the refined light green chef’s kitchen or unwinding before bed in the serene, neutral-toned primary suite with custom closets, the carefully curated design elements make each moment here feel special and elevated.

The sun-drenched haven exudes effortless softness and a polished yet playful personality that can’t help but make you smile. Large arched windows, charming wood beams, timeless fireplaces, and delicate wallpapers all contribute to this and bring the understated elegance of England to mind.

Thoughtfully laid out as well, the first level contains all your most-used living and entertaining spaces. There, you can work from home in the tucked-away office or pour drinks for friends at the wet bar after they’ve arrived for a casual dinner or game night. Meanwhile, the upstairs level serves as a private sanctuary for the home’s four oversized bedrooms.

Want to know a hidden secret about this offering that also makes it stand out? The neighborhood it sits within is incredibly vibrant, friendly, and desirable. As well as being two blocks from Hyer Elementary and close to Preston Center, 3915 Southwestern Boulevard puts you at the heart of a section of University Park where everyone is out walking their dogs, chit-chatting to neighbors, and enjoying the place they’ve chosen to call home.

If you’ve fallen in love with this luxurious address, you’re not alone.

Be sure to contact listing agent Susan Baldwin of Allie Beth Allman & Associates at 214-763-1591 to tour it before it gets snapped up.