The Second Most Expensive Dallas Mansion Hits the Market for $32.5 Million in Highland Park

There really aren’t enough Dallas homes for sale in the $20-million-and-up category, am I right? By my count, there are precisely four. Thankfully, 4000 Euclid Avenue recently hit the market for $32,500,000, and it has enough gold leaf to satisfy even the Commander in Chief.

The Highland Park manse is currently the second-highest listing in the Dallas market, while Preston Hollow’s 10777 Strait Lane is the most expensive at $40 million.

Here are the words that pierced me when reading about 4000 Euclid Avenue — “a multilevel closet with staircase, motorized clothing lift and temperature-controlled fur-storage room.” I came of age with Cher Horowitz. This is what she would want for me.

Ok, let’s go high-level. Celebrated Dallas architect Robbie Fusch (of Fusch Architects) designed the home. He completed it in 2015. The project took five years because hey, sourcing and importing magnificent antique fireplaces from across Europe takes time!

Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park (flex!), the home masterfully fuses Italian and French styles. The 23,000-square-foot mansion contains six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, in addition to a 4,600-square-foot air-conditioned basement.

It includes everything you’d want your 23,000-square-foot abode to offer— a gym! a craft room! an intimate apéritif room! a catering kitchen with its own entrance! All the ugly “equipment” a home of this size requires? Hidden, thanks to “tidy rooms for the home’s essential systems and controls, including elevator, security and HVAC.” The five-car garage even contains a dog bath.

The listing describes 4000 Euclid Avenue as “a private retreat for those who appreciate the finest things in life.” Some of those finest things, in addition to the aforementioned motorized clothing lift, include: a sunroom with heated floors, a peaceful courtyard (also with heated floors), loggia with antique fireplace, side-by-side guest powder baths (one with gold leaf walls, one with silver leaf walls), and a wine-tasting room, complete with a hand-carved wall relief of Dom Pérignon himself.

The designer imported limestone flooring from a French chateau, exterior limestone trim from Italy, travertine from Mexico, and handmade roof tiles from Colombia. The soaring ceilings of the grand foyer highlight a ceiling dome adorned with 24-karat gold leaf. As the listing summarizes, “Every room exudes European elegance; every facet reflects a remarkable commitment to luxury, comfort, craftsmanship and grand-scale entertaining.”

More than an acre of landscaped grounds, filled with azaleas and towering live oaks, transport guests outside of Dallas to the European destinations that inspired much of the design.

An estate that will survive us all, 4000 Euclid Avenue, represented by Jason Garcia, eagerly awaits its next discerning owner.