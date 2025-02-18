The Second Most Expensive Dallas Mansion Hits the Market for $32.5 Million in Highland Park

fbpx
01
19

Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park, 4000 Euclid Avenue masterfully fuses Italian and French style. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

02
19

Celebrated architect Robbie Fusch (of Fusch Architects) designed 4000 Euclid Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

03
19

The soaring ceilings of the grand foyer highlight a ceiling dome adorned with 24-karat gold leaf. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

04
19

The kitchen in 4000 Euclid Avenue, which the listing describes as "a private retreat for those who appreciate the finest things in life." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

05
19

Large windows offer a peek into the tranquil grounds. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

06
19

The designer imported limestone flooring from a French chateau, exterior limestone trim from Italy, travertine from Mexico and handmade roof tiles from Colombia. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

07
19

Every room in 4000 Euclid Avenue exudes European elegance. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

08
19

Rooms on the main floor include a library with a hand-carved fireplace. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

09
19

The secluded owners’ wing has two bedroom suites "for the ultimate in luxury." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

10
19

A decadent bathroom with a soaking tub. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

11
19

4000 Euclid Avenue includes a multilevel closet with a staircase, motorized clothing lift, and temperature-controlled fur-storage room. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

12
19

Each spacious bedroom include an en suite bath. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

13
19

Gold leaf is used throughout the home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

14
19

4000 Euclid Avenue includes a 4,600-square-foot air-conditioned basement. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

15
19

The basement offers a full bar and temperature-controlled cellar for wines and champagnes. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

16
19

The fully-equipped gym at 4000 Euclid Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

17
19

More than an acre of landscaped grounds, filled with azaleas and towering live oaks, transport guests outside of Dallas to the European destinations that inspired much of the design. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

18
19

The serene and majestic pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

19
19

An estate that will survive us all, 4000 Euclid Avenue eagerly awaits its next discerning owner. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Real Estate / Mansions

The Second Most Expensive Dallas Mansion Hits the Market for $32.5 Million in Highland Park

Gold Leaf-Adorned 4000 Euclid Avenue Offers Everything From An Aperitif Room To Fur Storage

BY // 02.18.25
photography Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park, 4000 Euclid Avenue masterfully fuses Italian and French style. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Celebrated architect Robbie Fusch (of Fusch Architects) designed 4000 Euclid Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The soaring ceilings of the grand foyer highlight a ceiling dome adorned with 24-karat gold leaf. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The kitchen in 4000 Euclid Avenue, which the listing describes as "a private retreat for those who appreciate the finest things in life." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Large windows offer a peek into the tranquil grounds. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The designer imported limestone flooring from a French chateau, exterior limestone trim from Italy, travertine from Mexico and handmade roof tiles from Colombia. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Every room in 4000 Euclid Avenue exudes European elegance. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Rooms on the main floor include a library with a hand-carved fireplace. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The secluded owners’ wing has two bedroom suites "for the ultimate in luxury." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
A decadent bathroom with a soaking tub. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
4000 Euclid Avenue includes a multilevel closet with a staircase, motorized clothing lift, and temperature-controlled fur-storage room. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Each spacious bedroom include an en suite bath. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Gold leaf is used throughout the home. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
4000 Euclid Avenue includes a 4,600-square-foot air-conditioned basement. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The basement offers a full bar and temperature-controlled cellar for wines and champagnes. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The fully-equipped gym at 4000 Euclid Avenue. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
More than an acre of landscaped grounds, filled with azaleas and towering live oaks, transport guests outside of Dallas to the European destinations that inspired much of the design. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The serene and majestic pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
An estate that will survive us all, 4000 Euclid Avenue eagerly awaits its next discerning owner. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
There really aren’t enough Dallas homes for sale in the $20-million-and-up category, am I right? By my count, there are precisely four. Thankfully, 4000 Euclid Avenue recently hit the market for $32,500,000, and it has enough gold leaf to satisfy even the Commander in Chief.

The Highland Park manse is currently the second-highest listing in the Dallas market, while Preston Hollow’s 10777 Strait Lane is the most expensive at $40 million.

Here are the words that pierced me when reading about 4000 Euclid Avenue — “a multilevel closet with staircase, motorized clothing lift and temperature-controlled fur-storage room.” I came of age with Cher Horowitz. This is what she would want for me.

4000 Euclid Avenue
The soaring ceilings of the grand foyer highlight a ceiling dome adorned with 24-karat gold leaf. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

Ok, let’s go high-level. Celebrated Dallas architect Robbie Fusch (of Fusch Architects) designed the home. He completed it in 2015. The project took five years because hey, sourcing and importing magnificent antique fireplaces from across Europe takes time!

Set on one of the largest lots in Highland Park (flex!), the home masterfully fuses Italian and French styles. The 23,000-square-foot mansion contains six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, in addition to a 4,600-square-foot air-conditioned basement.

It includes everything you’d want your 23,000-square-foot abode to offer— a gym! a craft room! an intimate apéritif room! a catering kitchen with its own entrance! All the ugly “equipment” a home of this size requires? Hidden, thanks to “tidy rooms for the home’s essential systems and controls, including elevator, security and HVAC.” The five-car garage even contains a dog bath.

Valentine’s Gifts & Décor

Swipe
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025
  • Bering's February 2025

The listing describes 4000 Euclid Avenue as “a private retreat for those who appreciate the finest things in life.” Some of those finest things, in addition to the aforementioned motorized clothing lift, include: a sunroom with heated floors, a peaceful courtyard (also with heated floors), loggia with antique fireplace, side-by-side guest powder baths (one with gold leaf walls, one with silver leaf walls), and a wine-tasting room, complete with a hand-carved wall relief of Dom Pérignon himself.

4000 Euclid Avenue
The serene and majestic pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)

The designer imported limestone flooring from a French chateau, exterior limestone trim from Italy, travertine from Mexico, and handmade roof tiles from Colombia. The soaring ceilings of the grand foyer highlight a ceiling dome adorned with 24-karat gold leaf. As the listing summarizes, “Every room exudes European elegance; every facet reflects a remarkable commitment to luxury, comfort, craftsmanship and grand-scale entertaining.”

More than an acre of landscaped grounds, filled with azaleas and towering live oaks, transport guests outside of Dallas to the European destinations that inspired much of the design.

An estate that will survive us all, 4000 Euclid Avenue, represented by Jason Garcia, eagerly awaits its next discerning owner.

