A Swoonworthy Hal Thomson-Designed Masterpiece in Highland Park’s French Streets Hits the Dallas Market for Just Under $11 Million

Invite your guests to sip the wine you purchased in Europe last summer around the outdoor fireplace. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Take your time dressing for the day, running your fingers through your collection of Chanel tweed jackets housed behind the dressing room's mirrored doors. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

In the morning, throw open the drapes and French doors and take your Miele-brewed coffee on the vine-covered private terrace. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

It offers all the bells and whistles, from two Miele dishwashers to Sub-Zero appliances. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

It comes as no surprise that the sellers entrusted Allie Beth Allman's Erin Matthews with listing their exquisite property. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The Hal Thomson-designed mansion at 4226 Arcady Avenue masterfully balances classic architecture with the best amenities 2025 affords. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Located in the exclusive French streets, the three-story, 9,000-square-foot home offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Like many, I recently read Ina Garten’s memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens. In her words, it details how, in 1978, Garten purchased a specialty food store named The Barefoot Contessa in Westhampton after seeing an advertisement for it in The New York Times. In addition to recounting Garten’s numerous successful business endeavors and her love story with husband Jeffrey, the book also includes the stories of each home the Gartens bought and built — from a pied-à-terre in Paris to her iconic shingle-style home in East Hampton. In addition to making me want to shop a French market for decadent cheeses, the book inspired a fever dream of aspirational Zillow scrolling, where I discovered 4226 Arcady Avenue.

There’s a popular Spotify playlist named “Nancy Meyer’s Kitchen” that is my go-to for entertaining. The soundtrack of “Father of the Bride” sings through the images of this Highland Park dreamscape residence recently listed for a Contessa-worthy $10,900,000.

It comes as no surprise that the sellers entrusted Allie Beth Allman’s Erin Matthews with listing their exquisite property. Matthew’s elegant reputation precedes her. Who better to showcase a timeless property in its very best light?

Located in the exclusive French streets, the three-story, 9,000-square-foot home offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The listing boasts that it’s “a masterpiece of elegance and function.” Who could disagree? The Hal Thomson-designed mansion masterfully balances classic architecture with the best amenities 2025 affords.

I imagine that if I asked AI to generate “Nancy Meyer’s curb appeal,” it would direct me to 4226 Arcady. From the two stunning live oaks that frame the entry to the slate roof and detailed ironwork, the house lures even the most hard-hearted home buyer.

The very definition of “arcady” is “an ideal rustic paradise.” The house includes all the words that make Dallas ladies (myself included) weak in the knees. Crown molding. Sunroom. French doors. Butler’s pantry. A vine-covered private terrace. Talk dirty to me!

Valentine’s Gifts & Décor Swipe



















Next

The chef’s kitchen showcases how thoughtfully Thomson designed each space. It offers all the bells and whistles, from two Miele dishwashers to Sub-Zero appliances. Ideal for entertaining, the kitchen includes a commercial-grade range and a butler’s pantry for additional storage. (I imagine the home’s next owner will arrive with an ample tablescaping collection!) I can practically smell the homemade sourdough luxuriously coated in Paysan Breton salted French butter as I type this.

Embrace your main character era by residing in the lavish second-floor primary suite. In the morning, throw open the drapes and French doors and take your Miele-brewed coffee on the vine-covered private terrace. Indulge in a luxurious soak in the spa-inspired primary bath. Take your time dressing for the day, running your fingers through your collection of Chanel tweed jackets housed behind the dressing room’s mirrored doors. It’s fabulous to be you.

“Across the landing,” a shared living space joins two additional bedrooms. Surely, you can surmise that each bedroom features its own en-suite marble bathroom and walk-in closet (with custom built-ins, natch). The third level serves as a versatile retreat and includes a lounge area, a game room, a bathroom, and a large storage space.

Like Ina and Jeffrey, entertain in your backyard oasis. Invite your guests to sip the wine you purchased in Europe last summer around the outdoor fireplace. Lush hedges ensure late-night gossip remains private.

4226 Arcady Avenue will see so many stunning life milestones to come. From prom photos to your daughter one day cascading down the stairs in her Oscar de la Renta wedding gown (first worn by you!), it’s a “forever house” if I’ve ever seen one.

When I look at it, I hear Steve Martin’s voice.

“This house is warm in the winter, cool in the summer, and looks spectacular with Christmas lights. It’s a great house, and I never want to move.”

4226 Arcady Avenue is offered by Erin Matthews for $10,900,000.