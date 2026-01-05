A 1930s Crestline Masterpiece Hits the Market for $4.99 Million in Fort Worth — Enviable River Crest Golf Course Views, Bold Period Elegance, and More Perks

Living in a historic home often means negotiating between past and present. While an exterior may benefit from distinct architecture and period details, few may be willing to part with modern comfort and amenities. A Crestline masterpiece that recently hit the market for $4.99 million in Fort Worth shows that some homes offer the best of both worlds.

The 5,270-square-foot residence is a refined example of 1930s European Revival Eclectic design, blending Spanish Colonial and Moorish influences with arched loggias and retrained ornamentation. Though built in 1936, the estate has been fully renovated with 21st-century upgrades that blend history with contemporary living.

A Study in Old World Influence and Modern Refinement

With a commanding location directly in front of the first and 18th holes of River Crest Country Club, 4259 Crestline Road offers upscale living within a refined, beautifully laid out estate. White stucco façade and thoughtful landscaping set the tone, drawing attention to the home’s sublime symmetry and restrained elegance.

Inside, the four-bedroom home comes alive through black and gray stone slab floors, floral wallpapers, and geometric overhead lights, weaving a layered tapestry of color and texture throughout. A large covered backyard patio offers a reprieve for residents and guests, with an unencumbered view of one of Fort Worth’s most prized golf courses. Thoughtful outdoor lighting accents the home’s features at night with the same restraint that defines the home’s overall aesthetic.

Material choices throughout the home reflect both its historic foundation and the depth of its renovation. The home was meticulously stripped to its original concrete structure before being renovated with modern systems while preserving the integrity of its original form. Smooth plaster walls and masonry surfaces establish a solid architectural base. Patterned tile is used selectively in baths, while wood finishes and custom cabinetry bring warmth to private spaces, and brass fixtures and metal accents provide thoughtful contrast.

A Close Look Inside the Amenities Offered at 4259 Crestline Road

The home’s layout unfolds across three thoughtfully planned levels, each designed with a distinct purpose. The main floor centers on entertaining, where open living and dining spaces flow seamlessly into the kitchen, creating an easy rhythm for both intimate gatherings and larger events.

Three fireplaces anchor the home, including a standout hearth in the main-level loggia that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living. The open-concept kitchen serves as a functional centerpiece, balancing pristine design with everyday usability. The entire top floor is reserved for the primary suite.

The daylight basement offers a spacious TV and media room, two guest bedrooms with en suite baths, and a dedicated laundry facility. A separate guest quarters, complete with its own kitchen, living area, bedroom, and bath, provides true independence for visitors. For homebuyers, 4259 Crestline Road shows that living in a historic gem does not require sacrificing modern comfort.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Margaret Coulborn with Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-703-7491.