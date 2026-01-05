4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
01
08

The dramatic front at 4259 Crestline Road showcases the home’s Moorish-inspired archway and balanced proportions. (Courtesy)

02
08

4259 Crestline Road brings a commanding presence along Fort Worth's Crestline Road, directly facing River Crest Country Club. (Courtesy)

03
08

A richly tiled primary bath pairs deep blue-green stone with polished brass fixtures, opening directly into a custom walk-in closet. (Courtesy)

04
08

The expansive primary suite balances comfort and scale, featuring a sitting area, soft neutral tones, and garden-facing French doors. (Courtesy)

05
08

A central living space combines stone flooring, layered seating, and a modern fireplace, creating a relaxed yet refined gathering area. (Courtesy)

06
08

Exterior lighting highlights the home’s arched loggias and crisp white stucco façade. (Courtesy)

07
08

The rear elevation opens to a manicured lawn and arched outdoor living spaces, reinforcing the home’s indoor-outdoor flow. (Courtesy)

08
08

The kitchen blends classic cabinetry with modern appliances and brass hardware, offering a clean, functional workspace. (Courtesy)

4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
4259 Crestline Road
Real Estate / Houses

A 1930s Crestline Masterpiece Hits the Market for $4.99 Million in Fort Worth — Enviable River Crest Golf Course Views, Bold Period Elegance, and More Perks

Get a Glimpse Inside 4259 Crestline Road

BY //
The dramatic front at 4259 Crestline Road showcases the home’s Moorish-inspired archway and balanced proportions. (Courtesy)
4259 Crestline Road brings a commanding presence along Fort Worth's Crestline Road, directly facing River Crest Country Club. (Courtesy)
A richly tiled primary bath pairs deep blue-green stone with polished brass fixtures, opening directly into a custom walk-in closet. (Courtesy)
The expansive primary suite balances comfort and scale, featuring a sitting area, soft neutral tones, and garden-facing French doors. (Courtesy)
A central living space combines stone flooring, layered seating, and a modern fireplace, creating a relaxed yet refined gathering area. (Courtesy)
Exterior lighting highlights the home’s arched loggias and crisp white stucco façade. (Courtesy)
The rear elevation opens to a manicured lawn and arched outdoor living spaces, reinforcing the home’s indoor-outdoor flow. (Courtesy)
The kitchen blends classic cabinetry with modern appliances and brass hardware, offering a clean, functional workspace. (Courtesy)
1
8

The dramatic front at 4259 Crestline Road showcases the home’s Moorish-inspired archway and balanced proportions. (Courtesy)

2
8

4259 Crestline Road brings a commanding presence along Fort Worth's Crestline Road, directly facing River Crest Country Club. (Courtesy)

3
8

A richly tiled primary bath pairs deep blue-green stone with polished brass fixtures, opening directly into a custom walk-in closet. (Courtesy)

4
8

The expansive primary suite balances comfort and scale, featuring a sitting area, soft neutral tones, and garden-facing French doors. (Courtesy)

5
8

A central living space combines stone flooring, layered seating, and a modern fireplace, creating a relaxed yet refined gathering area. (Courtesy)

6
8

Exterior lighting highlights the home’s arched loggias and crisp white stucco façade. (Courtesy)

7
8

The rear elevation opens to a manicured lawn and arched outdoor living spaces, reinforcing the home’s indoor-outdoor flow. (Courtesy)

8
8

The kitchen blends classic cabinetry with modern appliances and brass hardware, offering a clean, functional workspace. (Courtesy)

Living in a historic home often means negotiating between past and present. While an exterior may benefit from distinct architecture and period details, few may be willing to part with modern comfort and amenities. A Crestline masterpiece that recently hit the market for $4.99 million in Fort Worth shows that some homes offer the best of both worlds.

The 5,270-square-foot residence is a refined example of 1930s European Revival Eclectic design, blending Spanish Colonial and Moorish influences with arched loggias and retrained ornamentation. Though built in 1936, the estate has been fully renovated with 21st-century upgrades that blend history with contemporary living.

4259 Crestline Road
A central living space combines stone flooring, layered seating, and a modern fireplace, creating a relaxed yet refined gathering area. (Courtesy)

A Study in Old World Influence and Modern Refinement

With a commanding location directly in front of the first and 18th holes of River Crest Country Club, 4259 Crestline Road offers upscale living within a refined, beautifully laid out estate. White stucco façade and thoughtful landscaping set the tone, drawing attention to the home’s sublime symmetry and restrained elegance.

Inside, the four-bedroom home comes alive through black and gray stone slab floors, floral wallpapers, and geometric overhead lights, weaving a layered tapestry of color and texture throughout. A large covered backyard patio offers a reprieve for residents and guests, with an unencumbered view of one of Fort Worth’s most prized golf courses. Thoughtful outdoor lighting accents the home’s features at night with the same restraint that defines the home’s overall aesthetic.

Material choices throughout the home reflect both its historic foundation and the depth of its renovation. The home was meticulously stripped to its original concrete structure before being renovated with modern systems while preserving the integrity of its original form. Smooth plaster walls and masonry surfaces establish a solid architectural base. Patterned tile is used selectively in baths, while wood finishes and custom cabinetry bring warmth to private spaces, and brass fixtures and metal accents provide thoughtful contrast.

4259 Crestline Road
A richly tiled primary bath pairs deep blue-green stone with polished brass fixtures, opening directly into a custom walk-in closet. (Courtesy)

A Close Look Inside the Amenities Offered at 4259 Crestline Road

The home’s layout unfolds across three thoughtfully planned levels, each designed with a distinct purpose. The main floor centers on entertaining, where open living and dining spaces flow seamlessly into the kitchen, creating an easy rhythm for both intimate gatherings and larger events.

Three fireplaces anchor the home, including a standout hearth in the main-level loggia that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living. The open-concept kitchen serves as a functional centerpiece, balancing pristine design with everyday usability. The entire top floor is reserved for the primary suite.

The daylight basement offers a spacious TV and media room, two guest bedrooms with en suite baths, and a dedicated laundry facility. A separate guest quarters, complete with its own kitchen, living area, bedroom, and bath, provides true independence for visitors. For homebuyers, 4259 Crestline Road shows that living in a historic gem does not require sacrificing modern comfort.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Margaret Coulborn with Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-703-7491. 

Featured Events
The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Featured Properties

Swipe
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$569,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X