A $5.5 Million Fort Worth Estate With An Outdoor Oasis Hits the Market — Rolling Hills, Koi Ponds, and a Sports Court All Within The City’s Urban Core

A larger pond anchors part of the grounds at 4301 Briarhaven Road, complete with a central fountain and surrounded by gently sloping banks and dense tree cover. (Courtesy)

The fenced sports court at 4301 Briarhaven Road is tucked into the property’s greenery, offering a dedicated space for recreation beneath a canopy of mature trees. (Courtesy)

A long interior corridor at 4301 Briarhaven Road features sleek wood cabinetry, built-in appliances, and glossy dark flooring that reflects natural light from the windows beyond. (Courtesy)

An aerial view reveals the full 4.26-acre estate at 4301 Briarhaven Road, with the home set deep within a sweeping expanse of lawns, trees, and water features in the heart of Overton Park. (Courtesy)

Located at 4301 Briarhaven Road, the residence is as much a retreat as a domicile, with mature trees, rolling terrain, and a quiet, almost secluded atmosphere. (Courtesy)

A shaded patio wraps around one of the koi ponds at 4301 Briarhaven Road, where layered stonework, lush plantings, and overhanging tree branches create a quiet, garden-like setting. (Courtesy)

As property values continue to rise in Fort Worth, many new homeowners are settling for ever-smaller lots. Townhomes and compact houses place a premium on height and indoor square footage rather than lawn space, trading outdoor breathing room for vertical living and proximity to shopping and dining.

One of the largest properties currently on the market offers a 4.26-acre, park-like setting — well within the city’s urban core and just minutes from The Shops at Clearfork. Located at 4301 Briarhaven Road, the residence is as much a retreat as a domicile, with mature trees, rolling terrain, and a quiet, almost secluded atmosphere.

An Inside Look at 4301 Briarhaven Road

For anyone wondering about Overton Park’s undeniable appeal, here’s the breakdown: majestic live oaks, a central trail running north to south, and easy access to Colonial Country Club, spas, and elevated dining. Set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the 4.26-acre property unfolds more like a private park. Rolling terrain creates subtle elevation changes across the land, with open stretches of lawn giving way to dense clusters of mature trees that provide both shade and a sense of separation.

The grounds are layered with features that reinforce that retreat-like feel. Two koi ponds sit within the landscape, alongside a sports court, greenhouse, and private well that add both recreation and function. A detached guest house is positioned away from the main residence, offering flexibility without interrupting the overall sense of space.

More than 8,000 Square Feet of Refined Living

The home maintains a profile that blends harmoniously with the land. Built in 1971, the 8,020-square-foot residence is entirely on one level, with a layout that stretches rather than stacks and windows that pull in views of the surrounding trees and grounds.

Inside, the floor plan is open and straightforward, with large living and dining areas and a kitchen anchored by an island, built-ins, and a casual dining area. Five bedrooms are spread across the home, several with en suite baths, along with multiple primary suites and an in-law floor plan that adds flexibility.

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Details are practical, with polished finishes. Wet and dry bars, decorative lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets appear across the home, along with double vanities and a pantry. Flooring runs from hardwood and marble to tile, while skylights and covered windows bring in light without losing privacy.

Outdoor breathing room in a coveted neighborhood — an increasingly scarce luxury in Fort Worth.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Ida Duwe Olsen at 214-814-8100 or Ted Olsen at 805-252-2299.