Inside this Bellaire Beauty — A Dreamy Modern English Transitional Home

Located inside the loop of Houston’s Bellaire. 4612 Holt Street is a dreamy oasis. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom (all ensuite private baths) is 6,048 square feet of pure bliss. Built by Moriarty Construction, this custom home was completed in 2022.

Starting on the outside, the home’s all-painted queen brick exterior creates a stunning welcome accented by meticulous landscaping. Enter through an oversized custom-built, metal-glass front door. As you make your way to the backyard, enjoy artificial grass and an enclosed patio that serves as a versatile indoor/outdoor kitchen, as well as a dining space. Welcome to your second kitchen, adorned with a grill, griddle, gas burner, and an impressive eight-foot exhaust vent hood. Its enclosed nature allows residents to enjoy the patio all year long, regardless of the temperature.

Another unmatched exterior feature? The tandem four-car garage that, if expanded to include a car lift, could accommodate eight to 10 vehicles. Did we mention it’s EV charging station? This home truly has it all.

Moving to its captivating interiors, 4612 Holt Street is light, bright, and airy. It’s the type of home you want to settle in and stay awhile, thanks to its thoughtful light fixtures, accents, and hardware. The residence was built with the modern family in mind and with the ability to accommodate multi-generational families if needed, with a guest suite on the first floor.

The sixth bedroom is connected to the primary suite through one of two walk-in closets, offering the option to use that bedroom as a nearby nursery, gym, second home office, or even a third primary walk-in closet if desired. Enjoy white oak flooring and beautiful honed/leathered quartzite countertops throughout the entire home.

Speaking of house-wide features, all cabinetry in the home is a custom job/site-built with inset cabinets. For those with culinary flair, the gorgeous designer kitchen delights, lush with Thermador appliances.

4612 Holt Street was presented by Eric Pham with Greenwood King Properties.