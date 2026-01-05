A $6.5 Million Palate-Cleansing New Build in the Heart of Dallas’ Preston Hollow

1,000 square feet upstairs afford the owner flexible living space to do whatever strikes their fancy, whether that's a media lounge, a gym, or guest quarters; the space awaits. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

It’s the first week of January, and we are CLEANSING our proverbial palates. We are back to work and back to school. Taking down the Christmas tree. Dropping off a bag (or six) of clothing at Goodwill. Detoxing from a sugary December by buying protein powder from Ballerina Farm.

It only makes sense, then, that we find ourselves scrolling Zillow, looking for that perfect $6.5 million, palate-cleansing house for our perfect, $6.5 million new lives. Enter 5615 Lobello Drive.

Tucked into the heart of Preston Hollow, 5615 Lobello Drive is a new build at its best. In January, we all want a sparkling new house that’s as clean as a whistle. This 7,200-square-foot estate offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms, which ensures that every member of the household has plenty of their own space. Designer lighting, the jewelry of interior design, is featured throughout the estate, showcasing her in her best light.

The listing describes the aesthetic as “modern elegance,” and that feels just right. In the open-concept living space with soaring ceilings, sun streams through the wall of arched windows. She’s got Venetian plaster walls and three statement fireplaces, creating warmth and texture. Need to sit a spell? Choose between two show-stopping living areas. All four bedrooms offer en-suite bathrooms, of course, that are spacious and prime for luxuriating in a wintertime bath.

5615 Lobello Drive, which is priced at $6,495,000, is definitely made to entertain guests, especially with its dual kitchens. (I mean, what’s better than a butler’s pantry and full secondary kitchen for party prep, so that the *actual* kitchen remains pristine?) The chef’s kitchen features Thermador appliances, a Hestan range, and a custom stone vented hood.

Now, let’s take things outside. The resort-style backyard features a striking pool, complemented by fountains. As you’d hope for, there’s an outdoor kitchen and multiple lounge areas for guests to relax. In the year of wellness, it goes without saying that there’s a private sauna, too. 1,000 square feet upstairs affords the owner flexible living space to do whatever strikes their fancy, whether that’s a media lounge, a gym, or guest quarters; the space awaits.

New year, new me, new digs?