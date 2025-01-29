fbpx
Nestled amidst two verdant acres in Addison, 5656 Celestial Road offers a sense of privacy and fantasy. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Known as the "Teak House" for obvious reasons, 5656 Celestial Road stands out as one of the most unique homes in the metroplex. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Situated on two acres, the house includes a lap pool. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Dramatic features abound, including a 20-foot-long kitchen island. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The listing boasts that the house "combines unparalleled craftsmanship with finishes sources globally," including "teak wood from Myanmar, recycled hardwoods from India, Brazilian limestone, and quartz stone from South America." (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The first floor primary suite offers magnificent views of the landscape. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Soak the day away in the magnificent primary bathroom's central soaking tub. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The home is equipped with "a cutting-edge geothermal system for heating and cooling, ensuring comfort year-round."(Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

One meaning of the word "celestial" is "supremely good," and this North Dallas home is just that. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Real Estate / Mansions

The Midcentury-Inspired “Teak House” Mansion in North Dallas Hits the Market for Just Under $4 Million

5656 Celestial Road Offers 7,000 Square Feet and 'Heavenly' Views of Nature

BY // 01.29.25
Nestled amidst two verdant acres in Addison, 5656 Celestial Road offers a sense of privacy and fantasy. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Known as the "Teak House" for obvious reasons, 5656 Celestial Road stands out as one of the most unique homes in the metroplex. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Situated on two acres, the house includes a lap pool. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Dramatic features abound, including a 20-foot-long kitchen island. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The listing boasts that the house "combines unparalleled craftsmanship with finishes sources globally," including "teak wood from Myanmar, recycled hardwoods from India, Brazilian limestone, and quartz stone from South America." (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The first floor primary suite offers magnificent views of the landscape. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Soak the day away in the magnificent primary bathroom's central soaking tub. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The home is equipped with "a cutting-edge geothermal system for heating and cooling, ensuring comfort year-round."(Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

In 2009, iconic fashion designer Tom Ford directed his debut film, A Single Man. Ford filmed the movie, based on a 1964 novel by Christopher Isherwood, at the Schaffer House, which was built by John Lautner in 1948. A fantastical lead character in the film, the midcentury house sings in every scene. The fact that I’m comparing 5656 Celestial Road to the Schaffer House is high praise, but that’s the first thing these photos reminded me of. One meaning of the word “celestial” is “supremely good,” and this North Dallas home is just that.

Nestled amidst two verdant acres in Addison, the more than 7,100 square foot house offers the same sense of privacy and fantasy as the Schaffer House provided in A Single Man. Architectural firm Droese Raney designed the extraordinary residence in 2010 for Don and Barbara Daseke, who designed the interiors.

This 2021 Forbes article tells the story in more detail, but trucking tycoon Don Daseke conceived of the house after he bought a teak company in 2006. Known as the “Teak House” for obvious reasons, 5656 Celestial Road stands out as one of the most unique homes in the metroplex. The Daseke’s sold the house three years ago. It’s back on the market now, looking as glorious as ever. And because she’s made of teak, you know she’s durable.

The listing boasts that the house “combines unparalleled craftsmanship with finishes sources globally,” including “teak wood from Myanmar, recycled hardwoods from India, Brazilian limestone, and quartz stone from South America.”

Dramatic features abound, from the 20-foot-long kitchen island to the striking sky-high, two-story windows in the living room that transport you to the middle of idyllic woods in a faraway place. It’s hard to believe that this home exists in Addison, Texas.

As always, I love to imagine who might reside and thrive in any particular home. Based on the aesthetic of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s current home, I imagine they’d find 5656 Celestial Road heavenly, too.

Perhaps I’m cynical because of the sky-high electric bills in my own midcentury house, but my first thought was, “I wonder how high the electric bill is in the summer.” (I suppose if one is buying a $4 million house, you don’t worry too much about the utility bill, but just go with me.) The listing’s author, however, read my mind. It notes that the home is equipped with “a cutting-edge geothermal system for heating and cooling, ensuring comfort year-round.” A major perk of a midcentury house designed in 2010 instead of 1960!

5656 Celestial Road
Soak the day away in the magnificent primary bathroom’s central soaking tub. (Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The first-floor primary suite offers magnificent views of the landscape, which was originally designed by Jason Pautz. In addition to the view, I’ll be dreaming of the primary bathroom. You could host a dinner party for a dozen people or ice skate in its spacious footprint, but you would find me soaking the day away in its soaking tub.

Upstairs, two bedrooms, each equipped with its own ensuite bathroom, provide the perfect luxurious escape for guests. I particularly love that this more than 7,000 square foot house *only* has three bedrooms. That really underscores the grandeur of each space. Posh!

5656 Celestial Road is offered at $3,995,000.

Want to take a peek at all the teak? Stop by the open house on Saturday, February 1, from 11 am to 1 pm.

