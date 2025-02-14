Inside a $5.25 Million Estate on Fort Worth’s Shady Oaks Golf Course — A Golf Cart Garage and Entertaining Options Galore

There's enough room for everyone with two bars in the home. (Courtesy)

Built in 1974 but remodeled by contractor Rick Yuill, this Fort Worth home is on the 8th hole of the gorgeous Shady Oaks Golf Course. It’s sprawling with a .75-acre lot and 7,740 square feet of living space. Now, 6224 Indian Creek Drive, complete with beautiful views and modern updates, is back on the market after a price cut and is being offered for $5,250,000.

Golfers will love this home for its golf cart garage with direct access to the course, which makes it easy to get in 18 holes and get regular practice. There are four bedrooms total, but the master suite, located on the main floor, is a true treat. It has its own sitting room, plus a gas fireplace, his-and-her bathrooms, and a jetted tub.

Those who enjoy entertaining will adore the formal living room at 6224 Indian Creek Drive, which features two wet bars and house-wide surround sound. One of the bars has refrigerator drawers, a wine fridge, and seating for seven, and the other has an ice machine, making it the perfect area for family gatherings and game nights. And, you can even take the party outside, where a covered patio holds an outdoor fireplace and numerous seating areas, plus room for a dining table.

The newly added kitchen is chic and modern, with state-of-the-art Wolf appliances, sub-zero refrigerators, and a huge pantry with storage for up to 500 bottles of wine. All appliances and cabinets are solid black with gold handles, creating a chic yet modern space.

A secondary bedroom downstairs has a private bath with a shower and tub combo, and then there are two additional bedrooms and a playroom upstairs. There’s a full bathroom off the playroom and a small workout space off the two-car garage.

We love the floral wallpaper in the entryway, combined with dark wood floors, granite countertops, and the dark bookcase in the formal living room. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living spaces give you views of the golf course, and large kitchen windows bring in added light. The half bath is also chic, with gray-patterned wallpaper and black tilework paired with gold fixtures.

Valentine’s Gifts & Décor Swipe



















Next

For more information or to schedule a tour of 6224 Indian Creek Drive, contact Williams Trew real estate agent Joseph McCarthy Berkes.