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A $14.5 Million Mediterranean Revival Estate Hits the Market in Fort Worth’s Westover Hills

Take a Look Inside 6236 Indian Creek Drive

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Resort-style amenities at 6236 Indian Creek Drive include a swimming pool framed by arcades, limestone finishes, and views of the surrounding grounds. (Courtesy)

Resort-style amenities at 6236 Indian Creek Drive include a swimming pool framed by arcades, limestone finishes, and views of the surrounding grounds. (Courtesy)

The 13,463-square-foot estate occupies a nearly one-acre site overlooking Shady Oaks Golf Course. (Courtesy)

The 13,463-square-foot estate occupies a nearly one-acre site overlooking Shady Oaks Golf Course. (Courtesy)

A tree-lined courtyard centered on a long reflecting pool showcases 6236 Indian Creek Drive's Mediterranean-inspired design. (Courtesy)

A tree-lined courtyard centered on a long reflecting pool showcases 6236 Indian Creek Drive's Mediterranean-inspired design. (Courtesy)

Vine-covered pergolas and intimate garden retreats create secluded spaces for relaxation and conversation. (Courtesy)

Vine-covered pergolas and intimate garden retreats create secluded spaces for relaxation and conversation. (Courtesy)

A formal courtyard pool anchors one of several outdoor living spaces found throughout 6236 Indian Creek Drive. (Courtesy)

A formal courtyard pool anchors one of several outdoor living spaces found throughout 6236 Indian Creek Drive. (Courtesy)

The expansive chef's kitchen pairs substantial stonework, custom cabinetry, and oversized islands designed for entertaining. (Courtesy)

The expansive chef's kitchen pairs substantial stonework, custom cabinetry, and oversized islands designed for entertaining. (Courtesy)

Modern luxury has undeniable appeal, but master builders along the Mediterranean Coast were creating villas defined by proportion and a seamless connection to the outdoors centuries before black-framed windows met waterfall-edge islands.

That tradition is evident at 6236 Indian Creek Drive in Fort Worth, a sprawling Westover Hills estate where arched loggias, clay tile roofs, and secluded courtyards evoke the feeling of a private European retreat. The $14.5 million retreat is located on a nearly one-acre lot along Shady Oaks Golf Course, pairing striking architectural elements with top-tier indoor amenities.

The 2008 home by acclaimed local builder Rick Yuill spans 13,463 square feet, pairing timeless Mediterranean architecture with the kind of resort-style amenities expected in one of the region’s most coveted communities.

6236 Indian Creek Drive
The 13,463-square-foot estate occupies a nearly one-acre site overlooking Shady Oaks Golf Course. (Courtesy)

Mediterranean Architecture Meets Shady Oaks Views

Warm limestone and cream-colored masonry give the exterior a sun-washed appearance that would be equally at home in Tuscany or the South of France. From the terracotta clay roof tiles to the weathered wood beams and vine-covered pergolas, 6236 Indian Creek Drive feels perfectly suited to the Texas landscape.

The home’s architecture unfolds through a series of interconnected outdoor spaces rather than a single imposing façade. Arched loggias, wrought-iron balconies, and covered walkways frame secluded courtyards filled with mature trees, reflecting pools, and carefully landscaped gardens.

An ornamental canal lined by stone pathways creates a dramatic central axis, while climbing ivy softens the limestone elevations and reinforces the estate’s old-world character. Overlooking Shady Oaks Golf Course, the grounds culminate in manicured terraces, a putting green, and sweeping fairway views.

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6236 Indian Creek Drive
The expansive chef’s kitchen pairs substantial stonework, custom cabinetry, and oversized islands designed for entertaining. (Courtesy)

Movie Rooms, Golf Simulators, and Resort-Style Amenities

The estate’s impressive architecture is matched by luxury amenities designed for recreation, relaxation, and entertaining. A private courtyard pool surrounded by limestone elevations, covered patios, and resort-style seating areas forms a centerpiece for socializing and entertaining. Nearby, tranquil koi ponds, reflecting pools, and lush gardens create secluded spaces for retreats and gatherings.

Inside, a dedicated movie room offers a private theater experience, while golf enthusiasts can practice year-round in a fully equipped golf room featuring a putting green and simulator. The home also includes a private upstairs office with sweeping golf course views, a sophisticated bar with beer on tap, and a separate guest house with a bedroom and full bath.

With a blend of modern comforts and Old World design, 6236 Indian Creek Drive offers the best of both worlds.

For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Joseph Berkes at 817-266-1355 or Martha Williams at 817-570-9401 with Williams Trew Real Estate.

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