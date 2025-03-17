6308 Indian Creek Drive
At 6308 Indian Creek Drive, floor-to-ceiling glass panels bring in natural light and offer uninterrupted views of Shady Oaks Golf Course. (Courtesy)

Perfect your short game with a backyard putting green set against the backdrop of the rolling fairways. (Courtesy)

A spacious covered patio, complete with an outdoor dining area and lush landscaping, is ideal for entertaining. (Courtesy)

6308 Indian Creek Drive's primary suite's en-suite bath features marble flooring, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom wood cabinetry. (Courtesy)

Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams frame a chef’s kitchen with an oversized island and luxury finishes. (Courtesy)

The grand living area boasts coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, and panoramic golf course views. (Courtesy)

Mature oak trees and a stately façade define this Westover Hills estate’s commanding presence. (Courtesy)

A gleaming chandelier and custom millwork set the tone for 6308 Indian Creek Drive's refined aesthetic. (Courtesy)

Real Estate / Mansions

Inside a $9 Million Fort Worth Estate Overlooking Shady Oaks Golf Course — A Golfer’s Dream With An Outdoor Putting Green and Indoor Simulator

Get a Glimpse of 6308 Indian Creek Drive

BY // 03.17.25
When a home designed by famed architect Weldon Turner and built by Rick Yuill hits the market, it commands attention. Perched above Shady Oaks Golf Course, this 8,856-square-foot Westover Hills estate — priced at just under $9 million — is a masterclass in modern luxury and timeless design. The location at 6308 Indian Creek Drive is primed for golfers who can have direct access to the course.

Turner’s signature architectural features shine through seamless indoor-outdoor flow, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass that flood the home with natural light and frame views of the outside golf course. Every element is carefully considered, like a well-choreographed dance where design and function move as one.

An Architectural Gem with Golf Course Views

This six-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate at 6308 Indian Creek Drive boasts an open layout that maximizes natural light and unobstructed views of Shady Oaks Golf Course. The home features a smooth, light-toned exterior with arched entryways and a classic tile roof. The main living area features floor-to-ceiling windows, a gas fireplace, and high ceilings that create an airy, inviting space.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, outfitted with high-end appliances and a large center island that is surrounded by custom cabinetry with brass hardware. A separate dining area provides a refined space for formal meals, while an eat-in breakfast nook offers a casual alternative.

The primary suite is a private retreat, complete with his-and-her bathrooms, custom walk-in closets, and direct access to the pool and patio. Additional rooms include a dedicated home office, a private gym, and an ensuite guest bedroom in a separate wing. A sparkling pool and outdoor putting green make this home ideal for entertaining or relaxing in complete privacy.

Luxury Living with Unparalleled Amenities

The uncompromising craftsmanship of luxury home builder Yuill — a familiar name to PaperCity Fort Worth’s readers — is evident throughout the interior. High-end materials and meticulous detailing elevate every space, from the custom millwork to the decorative lighting that adds warmth and sophistication. The bath suites feature spa-inspired finishes, including marble countertops, glass-enclosed showers, and deep soaking tubs.

At 6308 Indian Creek Drive, entertainment is seamlessly woven into the design. The climate-controlled wine room ensures optimal storage for collectors. Looking to refine your swing without the pressure of the course? An indoor golf simulator lets you perfect your tee shot without ever stepping outside. Smart home technology integrates lighting, climate control, and security systems, allowing for effortless management of the home’s features. Meticulously landscaped grounds enhance the home’s resort-like feel.

For more information or to schedule a tour of 6308 Indian Creek Drive, contact The John Zimmerman Group’s owner John Zimmerman.

