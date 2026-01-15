Agent Erin Mathews Offers Sneak Peek Into a Stunning New Build in Dallas

With a gameroom, two laundry rooms (you can never have enough laundry space), playroom, kids study, and more, there’s plenty of room to spread out and enjoy all that 7522 Midbury Drive has to offer.

7522 Midbury Drive is the ideal example of where luxury and livability converge for the perfect home.

Erin Mathews, top real estate agent with Allie Beth Allman & Associates — the esteemed Dallas real estate brokerage known for leading sales in the prestigious Park Cities and Preston Hollow — has long been recognized for her exemplary success in the city’s most sought-after markets.

The epitome of style and luxury, Mathews is a timeless icon in her industry and referred to as “Dallas’ Original Real Estate Influencer.” She possesses decades of deal experience and a depth of connections that would rival any modern-day Rolodex. A results-oriented agent continually going above and beyond for her clients, her latest listing, 7522 Midbury Drive, is the perfect example of where luxury and livability converge for the ideal home.

Built by DGM Builders, a family-owned Dallas firm led by second-generation builder Dani Golan, the stunning new construction residence is literally one-of-a-kind. DGM Builders only builds one home per year, ensuring they can devote all their attention and focus to that residence. Talk about undivided attention. 7522 Midbury Drive is the reflection of that expertise.

Spanning more than 6,700 square feet, all accented by designer finishes, this modern home is thoughtfully designed for both elegance and livability — the two words you always want to hear in the same sentence when you’re considering your next abode. Natural light floods the home with floor-to-ceiling windows and seamless transitions between spaces. It features six bedrooms, six full baths, and two powder baths, with both the primary suite and the guest suite on the main level — a rare and coveted find. The primary suite offers a private retreat with a sitting area, coffee bar with beverage refrigerator, large walk-in wardrobe, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and dual vanities. It’s a true escape in the midst of Dallas’ urban jungle and a place for you to decompress, no matter what the city throws at you that day. Here, you can rest, recharge, and rejuvenate. Here, you can thrive.

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and this chef’s kitchen is no exception. Complete with an oversized island, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, and a large walk-in pantry, it’s perfect for both everyday living and entertaining. Holidays are absolutely enchanting with the formal dining room, perfectly made for hosting dinner parties.

But that’s not all. With a gameroom, two laundry rooms (you can never have enough laundry space), playroom, kids’ study, and more, there’s plenty of room to spread out and enjoy all that 7522 Midbury Drive has to offer. DGM Builders truly left no stone unturned, no detail unfinished for all future residents of the home, big and small.

Moving outside, you’ll find an oversized three car garage and outdoor living area with a built-in kitchen that extends the home’s flow for year-round entertaining. Fireplace, phantom screens, and heaters bring the outdoor space to life and ensure countless nights full of memories.



With the ideal combination of location, scale, and design, 7522 Midbury Drive is a reflection of luxurious Dallas real estate at its finest.