A Striking 1966 Midcentury Modern Home Designed by Jack Morgan Hits the Dallas Market for $3 Million

The entryway showcases the best of midcentury modern design. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)
The restored parquet and terrazzo floors (pictured here) really shine. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)
7707 Mason Dells Drive recently appeared on the popular Instagram account, Zillow Gone Wild. The post received more than 47,000 "likes."(Photo by Compass RE Texas)
Architect Jack Morgan designed this nearly 4,200-square-foot 1966 home located in the JanMar neighborhood. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor living stands out as an integral element of midcentury modern design. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The entryway showcases the best of midcentury modern design. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The restored parquet and terrazzo floors (pictured here) really shine. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

$50,000 chandeliers from Troy Lighting illuminate the grand living space and highlight its soaring, beamed ceilings. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The chef's kitchen features all the modern bells and whistles — custom island, walk-in butler's pantry, and a roll call of all the fanciest appliance purveyors. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A recent meticulous redesign of the three bedroom home included removing a wall to create the effortless movement between the great room and the chef's kitchen. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The indoor pool area, which also includes a wet bar and library, showcases this harmonious connection between indoor and outdoor living. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

7707 Mason Dells Drive recently appeared on the popular Instagram account, Zillow Gone Wild. The post received more than 47,000 "likes."(Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The wood-paneled library near the indoor pool area. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The primary bedroom features an attached light-flooded solarium. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The redesigned bathrooms "exude sophistication," according to the listing, and include quartz, Frank Lloyd Wright collection fixtures, smart toilets, and freestanding bath tubs. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The conscientious restoration succeeded in "elevating[ing] the home while preserving its essence." (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

Real Estate / Houses

A Striking 1966 Midcentury Modern Home Designed by Jack Morgan Hits the Dallas Market for $3 Million

Featuring an Indoor Pool, 7707 Mason Dells Drive Blurs Indoor and Outdoor Living

BY // 03.11.25
photography Compass RE Texas
Architect Jack Morgan designed this nearly 4,200-square-foot 1966 home located in the JanMar neighborhood. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor living stands out as an integral element of midcentury modern design. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The entryway showcases the best of midcentury modern design. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The restored parquet and terrazzo floors (pictured here) really shine. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

$50,000 chandeliers from Troy Lighting illuminate the grand living space and highlight its soaring, beamed ceilings. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The chef's kitchen features all the modern bells and whistles — custom island, walk-in butler's pantry, and a roll call of all the fanciest appliance purveyors. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A recent meticulous redesign of the three bedroom home included removing a wall to create the effortless movement between the great room and the chef's kitchen. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The indoor pool area, which also includes a wet bar and library, showcases this harmonious connection between indoor and outdoor living. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

7707 Mason Dells Drive recently appeared on the popular Instagram account, Zillow Gone Wild. The post received more than 47,000 "likes."(Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The wood-paneled library near the indoor pool area. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The primary bedroom features an attached light-flooded solarium. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The redesigned bathrooms "exude sophistication," according to the listing, and include quartz, Frank Lloyd Wright collection fixtures, smart toilets, and freestanding bath tubs. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

The conscientious restoration succeeded in "elevating[ing] the home while preserving its essence." (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A new $3 million listing, 7707 Mason Dells Drive, recently appeared on the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. The post received more than 47,000 “likes,” but snarky comments flooded below (e.g. “aRe ThE mAsS tImEs PoStEd?”). When in doubt, I like to review who, amongst my mutuals, liked the post. Unsurprisingly, I found that my coolest friends (with the best taste) liked the house and its supremely striking curb appeal.

While I understand that it’s not for everyone, I remain a midmod enthusiast. Most recently, I wrote about the midcentury-inspired Teak House, comparing its energy to the iconic Schaffer House featured in Tom Ford’s 2009 directorial debut, A Single Man.

A harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor living stands out as an integral element of midcentury modern design, and architect Jack Morgan nailed this in this nearly 4,200-square-foot 1966 home located in the JanMar neighborhood. The indoor pool area, which also includes a wet bar and library, showcases this connection, as does the light-flooded solarium off of the primary bedroom.

The indoor pool area, which also includes a wet bar and library, showcases this harmonious connection between indoor and outdoor living. (Photo by Compass RE Texas)

A recent meticulous redesign of the three bedroom home included removing a wall to create the effortless movement between the great room and the chef’s kitchen, which features all the modern bells and whistles — custom island, walk-in butler’s pantry, and a roll call of all the fanciest appliance purveyors (Subzero! Wolf! Scotsman! Cove!). $50,000 chandeliers from Troy Lighting illuminate the grand living space and highlight its soaring, beamed ceilings.

Not to be all #ihavethisthingwithfloors, but the restored parquet and terrazzo floors really shine. Naturally, I love the custom walnut millwork, too. The conscientious restoration succeeded in “elevating[ing] the home while preserving its essence.”

In updating architecturally significant homes, designers often triage the kitchen and bathrooms as the most imperative for modern updates. The redesigned bathrooms “exude sophistication,” according to the listing, and include quartz, Frank Lloyd Wright collection fixtures, smart toilets, and freestanding bath tubs.

I love to house shop for friends. For 7707 Mason Dells Drive, I imagine PaperCity‘s own Editor-in-Chief, Billy Fong, dressed in head-to-toe Thom Browne, scribbling away in the solarium off of the primary suite. Billy, what do you think?

