A Striking 1966 Midcentury Modern Home Designed by Jack Morgan Hits the Dallas Market for $3 Million

A new $3 million listing, 7707 Mason Dells Drive, recently appeared on the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. The post received more than 47,000 “likes,” but snarky comments flooded below (e.g. “aRe ThE mAsS tImEs PoStEd?”). When in doubt, I like to review who, amongst my mutuals, liked the post. Unsurprisingly, I found that my coolest friends (with the best taste) liked the house and its supremely striking curb appeal.

While I understand that it’s not for everyone, I remain a midmod enthusiast. Most recently, I wrote about the midcentury-inspired Teak House, comparing its energy to the iconic Schaffer House featured in Tom Ford’s 2009 directorial debut, A Single Man.

A harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor living stands out as an integral element of midcentury modern design, and architect Jack Morgan nailed this in this nearly 4,200-square-foot 1966 home located in the JanMar neighborhood. The indoor pool area, which also includes a wet bar and library, showcases this connection, as does the light-flooded solarium off of the primary bedroom.

A recent meticulous redesign of the three bedroom home included removing a wall to create the effortless movement between the great room and the chef’s kitchen, which features all the modern bells and whistles — custom island, walk-in butler’s pantry, and a roll call of all the fanciest appliance purveyors (Subzero! Wolf! Scotsman! Cove!). $50,000 chandeliers from Troy Lighting illuminate the grand living space and highlight its soaring, beamed ceilings.

Not to be all #ihavethisthingwithfloors, but the restored parquet and terrazzo floors really shine. Naturally, I love the custom walnut millwork, too. The conscientious restoration succeeded in “elevating[ing] the home while preserving its essence.”

In updating architecturally significant homes, designers often triage the kitchen and bathrooms as the most imperative for modern updates. The redesigned bathrooms “exude sophistication,” according to the listing, and include quartz, Frank Lloyd Wright collection fixtures, smart toilets, and freestanding bath tubs.

I love to house shop for friends. For 7707 Mason Dells Drive, I imagine PaperCity‘s own Editor-in-Chief, Billy Fong, dressed in head-to-toe Thom Browne, scribbling away in the solarium off of the primary suite. Billy, what do you think?