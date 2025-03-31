A $3 Million Preston Hollow Home Built in 1952 That Blends Mexican and Italian Design Influences

9308 Guernsey Lane (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The estate, which was built in 1952, “embodies a harmonious blend of Mexican hacienda charm and the timeless elegance of an Italian villa.” (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Tucked into the tranquility of Preston Hollow, greenery envelops the lot, which is bordered by a serene, gently-flowing creek. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
9308 Guernsey Lane (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
9308 Guernsey Lane (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
9308 Guernsey Lane (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The home includes an updated, open-concept kitchen. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
High ceilings in the light and bright gathering spaces. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The listing describes 9308 Guernsey as “a sanctuary where nature and luxury intertwine seamlessly.” (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The bedroom provides a private retreat. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Vintage tiles add charm to the space. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The Italian influence is readily apparent in the way that home blurs indoor and outdoor living. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
All around the hacienda, small courtyards provide moments of privacy for a little tête-à-tête. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The home is enveloped by verdant grounds. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
With the stage set for the chicest al fresco dining, I can’t help but imagine the epic parties that the next owner will host. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
9308 Guernsey Lane (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The heart of the home is a show-stopping pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The estate, which was built in 1952, "embodies a harmonious blend of Mexican hacienda charm and the timeless elegance of an Italian villa." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Tucked into the tranquility of Preston Hollow, greenery envelops the lot, which is bordered by a serene, gently-flowing creek. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

With its blend of Mexican and Italian design aesthetics, 9308 Guernsey Lane stands out from everything else currently on the market. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Curved archways and exposed beams add old-world character. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Mixed flooring, including terracotta, is used throughout the home, adding texture and visual interest. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The home includes an updated, open-concept kitchen. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

High ceilings in the light and bright gathering spaces. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The listing describes 9308 Guernsey as "a sanctuary where nature and luxury intertwine seamlessly." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The bedroom provides a private retreat. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Vintage tiles add charm to the space. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The Italian influence is readily apparent in the way that home blurs indoor and outdoor living. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

All around the hacienda, small courtyards provide moments of privacy for a little tête-à-tête. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The home is enveloped by verdant grounds. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

With the stage set for the chicest al fresco dining, I can't help but imagine the epic parties that the next owner will host. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The home's large terraces offer breathtaking views of the verdant escape. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Real Estate / Houses

A $3 Million Preston Hollow Home Built in 1952 That Blends Mexican and Italian Design Influences

9308 Guernsey Lane Boasts a Show-Stopping Pool Worthy of Gatsby-Level Parties

BY // 03.31.25
photography Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
The heart of the home is a show-stopping pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The estate, which was built in 1952, "embodies a harmonious blend of Mexican hacienda charm and the timeless elegance of an Italian villa." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Tucked into the tranquility of Preston Hollow, greenery envelops the lot, which is bordered by a serene, gently-flowing creek. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
With its blend of Mexican and Italian design aesthetics, 9308 Guernsey Lane stands out from everything else currently on the market. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Curved archways and exposed beams add old-world character. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Mixed flooring, including terracotta, is used throughout the home, adding texture and visual interest. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The home includes an updated, open-concept kitchen. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
High ceilings in the light and bright gathering spaces. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The listing describes 9308 Guernsey as "a sanctuary where nature and luxury intertwine seamlessly." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The bedroom provides a private retreat. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
Vintage tiles add charm to the space. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The Italian influence is readily apparent in the way that home blurs indoor and outdoor living. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
All around the hacienda, small courtyards provide moments of privacy for a little tête-à-tête. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The home is enveloped by verdant grounds. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
With the stage set for the chicest al fresco dining, I can't help but imagine the epic parties that the next owner will host. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The home's large terraces offer breathtaking views of the verdant escape. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)
The heart of the home is a show-stopping pool. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The estate, which was built in 1952, "embodies a harmonious blend of Mexican hacienda charm and the timeless elegance of an Italian villa." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Tucked into the tranquility of Preston Hollow, greenery envelops the lot, which is bordered by a serene, gently-flowing creek. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

With its blend of Mexican and Italian design aesthetics, 9308 Guernsey Lane stands out from everything else currently on the market. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Curved archways and exposed beams add old-world character. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Mixed flooring, including terracotta, is used throughout the home, adding texture and visual interest. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The home includes an updated, open-concept kitchen. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

High ceilings in the light and bright gathering spaces. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The listing describes 9308 Guernsey as "a sanctuary where nature and luxury intertwine seamlessly." (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The bedroom provides a private retreat. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Vintage tiles add charm to the space. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The Italian influence is readily apparent in the way that home blurs indoor and outdoor living. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

All around the hacienda, small courtyards provide moments of privacy for a little tête-à-tête. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The home is enveloped by verdant grounds. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

With the stage set for the chicest al fresco dining, I can't help but imagine the epic parties that the next owner will host. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

The home's large terraces offer breathtaking views of the verdant escape. (Photo by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty)

Recently, we’ve showcased some sprawling estates, from the most expensive house for sale in Texas (for a cool $64 million) to the gold-leaf-adorned Highland Park mansion that offers both an aperitif room and fur storage. PaperCity readers also loved the 1966 midcentury modern home that Jack Morgan designed.

Today, I present to you a truly unique Dallas home. For sale for $2,995,000 million, 9308 Guernsey Lane stands out from everything else currently on the market. When I’m scrolling Zillow, if I see a terracotta roof, you’ve captured my attention. Add in arched doorways, and I’m calling my realtor Kyle Brinkley.

Before I begin, I encourage you to flip through the photos to lay the foundation because this home straddles a few styles. The estate, which was built in 1952, “embodies a harmonious blend of Mexican hacienda charm and the timeless elegance of an Italian villa,” according to the listing. As a Gemini who loves both Mexico and Italy, I see no issue. This duality excites me.

Tucked into the tranquility of Preston Hollow, greenery envelops the lot, which is bordered by a serene, gently-flowing creek. “A sanctuary where nature and luxury intertwine seamlessly,” 9308 Guernsey Lane boasts mature trees and winding pathways.

The heart of the home is a show-stopping pool. All around the hacienda, small courtyards provide moments of privacy for a little tête-à-tête. In addition, though, the home’s large terraces offer breathtaking views of the verdant escape. The Italian influence is readily apparent in the way that home blurs indoor and outdoor living. Something about French doors (and their old-world charm) feels so transportative and luxurious. It makes me want to eat a soft-boiled egg while reading the newspaper on the veranda.

With the stage set for the chicest al fresco dining, I can’t help but imagine the epic parties that either Javier Burkle or Cristina Lynch would throw once they got their creative paws on this spectacular casa.

Priced at $2,995,000, I suspect that the 4,283-square-foot home needs significant structural work and repairs. (As always, do your own due diligence. I’m here for the beauty!) But, THE BONES! Instead of dozing it for the lot, I hope someone saves this spectacular home and restores her to her original glory.

Oh, and PLEASE invite me the first al fresco dinner party. I’ll bring the tequila… and the limoncello.

