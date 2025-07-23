9403 Vinewood Drive
9403 Vinewood Drive, a sprawling ranch-style home in Casa Linda, just hit the market for $1,695,000. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

9403 Vinewood Drive sits on more than one acre, tucked in a cozy neighborhood a few minutes from White Rock Lake. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

When it comes to the mass appeal of 9403 Vinewood Drive, though, it's all about that yard. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

Built in 1952, the 2,931-square-foot house was "completely reimagined" in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

The fully renovated kitchen at 9403 Vinewood Drive (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

The house is a mix of open concept and distinct rooms. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

Living room features gleaming hardwood floors. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

Vaulted ceilings in the primary suite. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

When the house was completely renovated in 2023 with modern, luxurious updates, it acquired a Chip and Joanna Gaines je ne sais quoi. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

The large family room with vaulted ceilings. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

A backyard oasis in the heart of Dallas. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)

Real Estate / Houses

Sprawling Ranch-Style House In East Dallas’ Casa Linda Hits the Market For $1.7 Million

9403 Vinewood Drive Sits On Creekside One-Acre Lot Near White Rock Lake

BY // 07.23.25
9403 Vinewood Drive, a sprawling ranch-style home in Casa Linda, just hit the market for $1,695,000. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
9403 Vinewood Drive sits on more than one acre, tucked in a cozy neighborhood a few minutes from White Rock Lake. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
When it comes to the mass appeal of 9403 Vinewood Drive, though, it's all about that yard. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
Built in 1952, the 2,931-square-foot house was "completely reimagined" in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
The fully renovated kitchen at 9403 Vinewood Drive (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
The house is a mix of open concept and distinct rooms. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
Living room features gleaming hardwood floors. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
Vaulted ceilings in the primary suite. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
When the house was completely renovated in 2023 with modern, luxurious updates, it acquired a Chip and Joanna Gaines je ne sais quoi. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
The large family room with vaulted ceilings. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
A backyard oasis in the heart of Dallas. (Photo courtesy of Laura Lee Crivello)
Often, the most beautiful homes in Dallas’ most coveted neighborhoods share one fatal flaw— a zero lot line.

It’s fun to see what $5 million buys you in five different Dallas neighborhoods, from University Park to Bluffview to Preston Hollow. Many of Dallas’ cool, creative class (ahem, moi) gravitate towards the charms of East Dallas, though, as well as neighborhoods like Oak Cliff. (We recently showcased a $2.2 million Tudor in Oak Cliff’s Kessler Park that channeled Hollywood Glam mixed with safari noir.)

A sprawling ranch-style home in Casa Linda just hit the market for $1,695,000, and it may cause you to rethink what part of town you want to live in, after all. This lot offers A LOT. 9403 Vinewood Drive sits on more than one acre, tucked in a cozy neighborhood a few minutes from White Rock Lake. Built in 1952, the 2,931-square-foot house was “completely reimagined” in 2023, according to the listing. The single-story home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s a mix of open concept and distinct rooms.

When it comes to the mass appeal of 9403 Vinewood Drive, though, it’s all about that yard. The property sits on a majestic and serene 1.09-acre creekside lot, which offers unparalleled privacy. The listing goes so far as to enumerate that 46 mature trees surround the “lush, park-like property” in Casa Linda. It just looks like a “forever house,” the kind where Annie Banks would want to become Annie Banks-MacKenzie in the backyard (with FOTB George in a chef’s hat, slinging burgers). On the giant covered deck, she’d reminisce on childhood memories of going to The Pumpkin Village as a child at the nearby Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

When the house was completely renovated in 2023 with modern, luxurious updates, it acquired what I’d call a Chip and Joanna Gaines je ne sais quoi. Simply stated— it’s giving Magnolia, particularly the kitchen and the vaulted ceilings in the family room and primary suite. Doesn’t every parent of small children dream of a single-story home that actually provides enough space?

It’s worth mentioning that 9403 Vinewood Drive includes just under 500 square feet of unfinished space underneath the garage, complete with electricity and a bathroom. Sure, you could rent it out… but it seems like the perfect space for an artist’s studio?

One thing’s for sure — that fire pit in the backyard beckons for the neighbors to come over for s’mores… s’more often.

