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A Stunning Fort Worth New Build Hits The Market for $6 Million — With Access to Pickleball Courts, Community Gathering Spaces, and 50-Plus Acres of Parks and Trails in Montrachet

Get a Look Inside 9816 Loire Valley Trail

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A five-bed, seven-bath estate on 2.36 acres in Montrachet recently hit the market this spring for $5.99 million. (Courtesy)

A five-bed, seven-bath estate on 2.36 acres in Montrachet recently hit the market this spring for $5.99 million. (Courtesy)

With one of Fort Worth’s buzziest restaurants, The Mont, located just outside the gates, residents at 9816 Loire Valley Trail have easy access to the outdoor amenities that define Montrachet. (Courtesy)

With one of Fort Worth’s buzziest restaurants, The Mont, located just outside the gates, residents at 9816 Loire Valley Trail have easy access to the outdoor amenities that define Montrachet. (Courtesy)

Montrachet's front gate greets visitors while providing high-quality security services for residents. (Courtesy)

Montrachet's front gate greets visitors while providing high-quality security services for residents. (Courtesy)

The interior of a nearby home designed by Olerio Homes demonstrates the exceptional quality the homebuilder puts into its custom builds. (Courtesy)

The interior of a nearby home designed by Olerio Homes demonstrates the exceptional quality the homebuilder puts into its custom builds. (Courtesy)

While a home’s storied history can add marketing appeal — like the I.M. Pei–designed Fort Worth residence currently on the market — new builds offer the chance to define how a space is lived in. A five-bed, seven-bath estate on 2.36 acres in Montrachet recently hit the market this spring for $5.9 million.

Built by Olerio Homes, the upscale builders behind many residences in Dallas’ Preston Hollow, Devonshire, and Bluffview, the new build offers modern amenities through 6,474 square feet of single-story living designed for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining.

9816 Loire Valley Trail
The interior of a nearby home designed by Olerio Homes demonstrates the exceptional quality the homebuilder puts into its custom builds. (Courtesy)

A Closer Look Inside 9816 Loire Valley Trail

The front of the residence stretches wide, with front-facing gables that punctuate the smooth horizontal lines. Stone and stucco lend a clean, cohesive feel to the exterior, while the dark roof contrasts with the light-colored façade. Tall, black-framed windows run consistently across the walls, inviting in natural light throughout the residence.

Inside, the home carries that same wide, open feel across 6,474 square feet of single-story living. A central living area with a fireplace flows into a spacious kitchen with designer lighting, where an oversized island and nearby walk-in pantry provide a centerpiece for social gatherings.

The primary suite sits on the first floor with a large en suite bath and dual vanities, while five bedrooms and seven bathrooms give the layout ample room for guests. Wood and tile flooring, designer lighting, and an open plan keep the look consistent.

Outside, a covered living area with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen extends the home’s footprint for easy entertaining. An attached garage provides space for four vehicles, with additional outdoor lighted parking available nearby.

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Montrachet’s front gate greets visitors while providing high-quality security services for residents. (Courtesy)

A Coveted Enclave Where Countryside Charm Meets City Sophistication

With one of Fort Worth’s buzziest restaurants, The Mont, located just outside the gates, residents at 9816 Loire Valley Trail have easy access to the outdoor amenities that define Montrachet. The gated west Fort Worth community extends the Montserrat footprint, pairing privacy and larger homesites with a more recent wave of development.

More than 50 acres of parks and green space, along with miles of walking and biking trails, shape the landscape. A central amenity area includes a pool, outdoor pavilions set near pecan orchards, and pickleball courts, while 24-hour security and controlled access reinforce the separation from the city.

Throughout the development, live oaks and rolling hills create a countryside feel, while shopping and dining at The Shops at Clearfork and Waterside sit just minutes away. Fort Worth keeps adding reasons to dine and shop in style, but 9816 Loire Valley Trail shows that having a refuge in a coveted neighborhood still holds its value.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact John Zimmerman at 817-247-6464.

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