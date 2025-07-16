Inside a $7.5 Million Eagle Mountain Lake Estate — Waterfront Luxury Just Steps from the Fort Worth Boat Club

A two-story dock includes a covered lounge area, boat slips, and a climate-controlled game room over the water. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

A spacious upstairs terrace offers panoramic views of Eagle Mountain Lake and the estate’s lush lawn below. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

A sunken fire pit is carved directly into the stonework beside the pool — perfect for evening gatherings under the stars. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

Set on 5.5 acres with direct lake frontage, 9930 Boat Club Road offers rare privacy and easy access to the Fort Worth Boat Club. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

The primary suite’s spa-inspired bathroom features a soaking tub, mosaic tile, and views of the surrounding greenery. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

Inside the great room, a soaring stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams anchor the open-concept layout. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

Wrought iron doors and natural materials set a warm, refined tone in the home’s inviting entryway. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

Mediterranean character shines through the main home’s stone façade, clay tile roof, and wrought iron entry. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

9930 Boat Club Road's resort-style pool and spa are framed by native landscaping, ambient lighting, and uninterrupted lake views. (Photo by The Ashton Agency)

Tucked behind private gates and surrounded by mature hardwoods, 9930 Boat Club Road is a Mediterranean-inspired 5.5-acre compound that delivers open-water views, unmatched privacy, and a lifestyle that feels more resort than residence.

The sprawling property sits just several lots from the Fort Worth Boat Club, one of Texas’ most storied yacht clubs, offering deep-water access, fine dining, and a full calendar of sailing and social events. From sunrise paddles to sunset cocktails, every element of the property is crafted for elevated lakefront living.

A Closer Look Inside 9930 Boat Club Road

The 6,574-square-foot main residence combines Mediterranean character with thoughtful functionality. A creamy stucco exterior, clay tile roof, and hand-hewn cedar beams give the home timeless appeal, while expansive windows in the great room capture sweeping views of Eagle Mountain Lake. Interior details like natural stone accents, warm wood tones, and custom cabinetry create a relaxed but refined aesthetic throughout.

The chef’s kitchen features Thermador and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz countertops, and a spacious island built for gathering. A cozy den with a built-in bar offers a space for evening cocktails, while the open-concept living and dining areas are scaled for both family life and entertaining. In the primary suite, spa-like features include dual vanities, boutique-style closets, and a soaking tub with lake views.

Two additional guest homes offer flexibility and privacy: a 5,000-square-foot hillside lodge with three ensuite bedrooms and an original 1,300-square-foot cottage with two more bedrooms, all perfect for weekend guests or multigenerational living.

Resort-Style Amenities and Lavish Entertainment Options

Step outside, and the estate unfolds like a private resort. At the center of the outdoor experience is a sparkling pool and spa, which is surrounded by soft lawns and carefully landscaped grounds that slope gently toward the water. Nearby, a thatched-roof cabana houses a full outdoor kitchen that comes with a grill, prep space, and bar seating.

The backyard is designed for both relaxation and recreation. A custom putting green provides a fun challenge just steps from the patio, while stone walkways connect each amenity with ease. At the water’s edge, the newly rebuilt seawall leads to a showpiece dock with two stories of premium lake access with all-TREX decking and a climate-controlled game room built directly over the water. Inside, a hand-carved wood bar offers an inviting space to unwind after a day on the lake.

For more information or to schedule a tour of 9930 Boat Club Road, contact Ashton Theiss at The Ashton Agency.