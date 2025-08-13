A Dallas Manse Made For Grand Entertaining Hits the Market for $5.6 Million in Old Preston Hollow

pool (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)
01
16

5130 Radbrook Place is a nearly 10,000-square-foot house on an acre lot in Dallas' Old Preston Hollow priced at $5,579,000. Sounds almost too good to be true, doesn't it? (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

02
16

Dual grand staircases, which floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate, in the foyer of 5130 Radbrook Place. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

03
16

The listing states that 5130 Radbrook Place was "designed for grand-scale entertaining." (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

04
16

A hostess' dream, the Old Preston Hollow estate's kitchen sings in every selection and finish. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

05
16

The lighted silver display closet is particularly dreamy. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

06
16

The home features a grand dining room. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

07
16

The library at 5130 Radbrook Place. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

08
16

The primary retreat, which is mirrored by a separate mother-in-law suite, spoils its owners with terraces overlooking the backyard. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

09
16

The primary suite's marble spa bath, complete with heated floors and a steam shower. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

10
16

A black marble walk-in bar leads into a relaxing lounge. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

11
16

The spacious home includes a media room. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

12
16

The 1,250-square-foot guest house features a full kitchen, living and dining areas, as well as a walk-in laundry room. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

13
16

Resort-style grounds really set the property apart, though. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

14
16

The backyard offers multiple covered terraces, a pool, a spa, jetted water features, and ample space for a sport court or putting green. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

15
16

The cabana provides a fully-equipped secondary kitchen. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

16
16

The cabana also provides remote screened living and dining areas with ceiling heaters, ensuring year-round entertaining and true indoor-outdoor living. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Real Estate / Mansions

A Dallas Manse Made For Grand Entertaining Hits the Market for $5.6 Million in Old Preston Hollow

5130 Radbrook Place Features An Epic 'Party Closet' Just For Silver

BY //
photography Allie Beth Allman & Associates
A nearly 10,000-square-foot house on an acre lot in Dallas’ Old Preston Hollow priced at $5,579,000 sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? 5130 Radbrook Place, which was built in 1984, captured my attention immediately, and I have a sneaking suspicion you’re going to like what you see, too.

With six bedrooms and eight bathrooms spanning its 9,953-square-foot main house, this manse beckons for the next family ready to make milestone memories within its walls in the highly sought-after “private school corridor.” Newly built in 2024, a stunning guest house boasts an additional two bedrooms with ensuite baths. Also included in the additional 1,250 square feet? A full kitchen, living and dining areas, as well as a walk-in laundry room. Oh, and a charming covered terrace, of course.

Soaring 24-foot ceilings in the foyer greet guests with the grandeur found throughout 5130 Radbrook Place. Dual grand staircases, which floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate, simply demand that the next owner host everyone for pre-prom photos. A staircase for memories, I can imagine everything from photos before a father/daughter dance to a bride descending the staircase of her childhood home while “On the Sunny Side of the Street” plays in the background.

Entertaining Closet (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)
The lighted silver display closet is particularly dreamy. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

The listing states that 5130 Radbrook Place was “designed for grand-scale entertaining,” as evidenced by the three tandem living areas: a central salon with Italian stone columns, a black marble walk-in bar that leads into a relaxing lounge, and a 25-foot “keeping room” off of the kitchen. A hostess’ dream, the Old Preston Hollow estate’s kitchen sings in every selection and finish. I find the lighted silver display closet particularly dreamy. (In 2019, Veranda’s Editor-in-Chief Steele Marcoux wrote about “The Party Closet,”  calling it “the most indispensable room you have never heard of.”)

5130 Radbrook Place also offers indispensable rooms you have heard of, like a media room and a home gym (easily converted if you need, say, a ninth bedroom in the main house).

The primary retreat, which is mirrored by a separate mother-in-law suite, spoils its owners with terraces overlooking the backyard, in addition to a marble spa bath, complete with heated floors and a steam shower. For him, the five-car motor court might seal the deal, but it’s the massive custom closet for me. Cher Horowitz ruined me at an early age!

Pavillion (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)
The cabana provides a fully-equipped secondary kitchen. (Photo by Allie Beth Allman & Associates)

Those resort-style grounds really set the property apart, though, with multiple covered terraces, a pool, a spa, jetted water features, and ample space for a sport court or putting green. I imagine spending the entire weekend outdoors in the fall, watching college football and sipping margaritas with friends in the adjacent cabana. The cabana provides a fully-equipped secondary kitchen, as well as remote screened living and dining areas with ceiling heaters, ensuring year-round entertaining and true indoor-outdoor living.

After our recent perusal of what $5 million buys you in five different Dallas neighborhoods, we can’t help but think that 5130 Radbrook Place is exceptionally priced at $5,579,000. Hurry up and call your realtor. Secure the bag… and its adjacent cabana.

