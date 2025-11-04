Allie Beth Allman & Associates Agent Jamie Ashby Goes Behind The Scenes of New Listing at 4024 Marquette Street

What sets the home apart is the level of detail and individuality in every space.

Allie Beth Allman & Associates agent Jamie Ashby’s latest listing, 4024 Marquette Street, has hit the market, and you’re going to want to call your Realtor quickly. This incredible new Mediterranean-style build, located ideally in the heart of the University Park Fairway, isn’t going to last long based on first sneak peeks and pictures.

A five-bedroom, six and a half baths that spans more than a quarter acre and 7,051 square feet, 4024 Marquette Street has it all. From its walkable location to its backyard retreat to the 11-foot ceilings, this home is setting a new bar in luxury living for the Park Cities. Plus, it’s zoned to coveted Hyer Elementary.

Here, Ashby and the builders/developers Rick McCormick & David Oden of RD Homes give a quick “behind the scenes” look at what it took to pull together what’s sure to be one of the hottest properties on the market this year.

What was the building process like for this home?

McCormick: For us, it always starts with finding the right location. When this lot became available, we knew it was special — prime University Park Fairway, walkable, and larger than most at 72×163. It gave us the opportunity to design something with both scale and flow that really fits the neighborhood. The building process itself was pretty standard, from permitting through final, and it took about twelve months start to finish. Like all of our projects, I was on-site almost every day. I’ve always believed a builder has to act as the primary inspector on his own job — catching things from the start is far better than tearing something out and redoing it later. Experience teaches you where mistakes can happen, and learning from past projects helps reduce the chance of repeating them. That day-to-day involvement is what ensures the details come together the way they should.

How did you bring 4024 Marquette Street from vision to concept to execution? It seems like a daunting task.

McCormick: We spent a lot of time looking at what was being built in the neighborhood — studying designs and watching which homes sold best — to shape our own approach.

Ashby: The vision was to create a Mediterranean-inspired home that feels timeless, but modern. From there, it was about premium materials and working closely with designers and craftspeople to bring features like paneled foyer walls, custom fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings to life. The goal was always to balance beauty, functionality, and long-term durability. We know that’s what today’s buyers are looking for.

What’s the most unexpected thing about this home?

McCormick: Two things, actually. Structurally, we did things differently. We used a floating slab over a void box because of the expansive soil. And, we incorporated more steel beams than you’d typically see. The foundation and framing make this house unusually solid and enduring. We also combined the stucco-over-masonry exterior and tile roof.

What makes 4024 Marquette different/special/unique in your mind?

Ashby: The things that make 4024 Marquette different are its thoughtful finishes throughout the home. What sets it apart is the level of detail and individuality in every space. You just don’t see that anymore.

McCormick: No two rooms are alike. Each features its own carefully curated lighting, tile, and material selections that give the home a one-of-a-kind character. Appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove anchor the kitchen and prep kitchen, while the extensive use of marble – in the kitchens, baths, wet bar, and even the primary closet island – adds depth and character to the entire home. The floor plan was really designed around flow. You come through the foyer, into the family room, and then everything opens up to the outdoors through the LaCantina doors. They collapse down to a single panel, so the whole back of the house just disappears, and you get this seamless connection to the veranda and backyard.

What is your favorite part/feature of the home?

Ashby: The great lighting fixtures and fantastic tile selection. The design speaks for itself.

McCormick: The wine bar and lounge with its custom climate-controlled wine display. It gives the formal living space a lot of character.

Who is the ideal buyer for 4024 Marquette Street?

Ashby: The ideal buyer is someone who really appreciates quality and timeless design, but also wants the convenience of location. This home has all the modern features, but it also has that classic Mediterranean feel that will never go out of style. Plus, being able to walk to Hyer Elementary, Smith Park, and Preston Center makes it a great fit for someone who wants design and convenience.

4024 Marquette Street is offered for $7.199 million. Call Jamie Ashby of Allie Beth Allman & Associates to set up a tour of the property today.