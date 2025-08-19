How Houston Real Estate Broker Amy Bernstein Created Her Dream High-Rise Condominium

With the right planning, team, and vision, even the most established buildings can become a canvas for elevated living.

With more than four decades of experience in Houston real estate, Amy Bernstein, Broker and Owner of Bernstein Realty, has had the privilege of walking through thousands of homes, each with its own unique personality. She’s helped clients make incredibly important life decisions, whether they were building new, purchasing a resale, or remodeling.

But, nothing compares to renovating your own space, especially after seeing so many beautiful properties and custom features over the years, especially in a Houston high-rise. Bernstein was ready for the challenge.

Tell us about the importance of this remodeling project to you.

My recent condominium renovation was more than a design project; it was an exploration into what it really means to create a home designed for my specific needs, knowing I might live there for the rest of my life and in a vertical setting, with building restraints. Whether you’re a first-time condominium owner or a seasoned homeowner considering high-rise living, my goal in sharing this journey is to offer practical takeaways and a glimpse of what’s possible when you combine vision with the right strategy and put together the right team!

That’s incredible. Surely you learned a lot from your journey. What were some of the biggest takeaways?

Work within and with the building. One of the first things I learned was that remodeling in a high-rise comes with unique challenges. There are structural limitations like plumbing stacks, concrete ceilings, and load-bearing walls. Not to mention building management rules and HOA requirements. I worked closely with building staff and engineers early on, ensuring we could raise ceilings where possible, as well as coordinate deliveries and work schedules within building guidelines. Their partnership made all the difference.

How did you create and cultivate this partnership that brought your dream to life?

Build the right team. No successful renovation happens solo, especially in a high-rise, where timing, logistics, and coordination are everything. I relied on a trusted circle of professionals who understood not only the vision but the unique constraints of high-rise living. From a contractor who has become one of my dearest friends to a talented architect to experts in flooring, cabinetry, paint, AV, lighting, wall coverings, window treatments and more. Having a nucleus of experienced experts allowed us to stay nimble and bring each detail to life with precision and purpose.

What started as working relationships built around the needs of my condominium has turned into lasting friendships and partnerships. I’m proud to now be able to share this incredible team with my clients, because I know firsthand the level of care, talent, and dedication they will bring to each and every project.

What are your tips when designing for elevated living?

When living vertically, flow and function are everything. I reimagined how I would move through the space from the moment I stepped off the elevator. In some buildings, you can even personalize your private elevator lobby, offering a refined and welcoming first impression. Once inside the residence, I created an open, light-filled floor plan where spaces connect seamlessly while maintaining a sense of purpose and privacy.

It sounds like you really knew what you wanted in a space.

Defining the vision is essential. I wanted a home that felt open, but was functional for living, entertaining, and working from home — something that combined modern convenience with timeless elegance. My favorite spaces reflect both functionality and indulgence. I built my dream home office overlooking the Houston skyline – an inspiring view to start and end each day. The kitchen’s layout is effortless and intuitive, ideal for both quiet mornings and entertaining. And the primary bath also combines these qualities. It’s a spa-like escape with floor-to-ceiling marble, dual vanity sinks, a private vanity space, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.

Over the years, I’ve taken mental notes of the details I’ve loved in other homes, and I wove them into this one — such as Jefferson doors, custom hardwood and marble floor treatments, plastered walls, custom moldings, built-in office filing and printer cabinets, drapery pockets, a walk-in wet bar and many other features I have loved in homes throughout my career.

A home office was also a “must” for me, along with a large closet/storage space. Building these out was an exciting and rewarding experience. The ceiling heights in the entry, kitchen, office, and primary suite were also all raised. These were subtle changes that brought a dramatic impact. Smart lighting, motorized shades and draperies, and integrated audio systems also enhanced the living experience while staying visually understated.

At the end of the day, what would you tell people who are considering renovating a high-rise?

This renovation was a personal experience as I saw this as “my forever home.” It reminded me how much potential high-rise homes truly hold. With the right planning, team, and vision, even the most established buildings can become a canvas for elevated living. While my journey came with its challenges, I truly enjoyed every step and couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Having navigated the many aspects of moving to high-rise living—from selecting a building that suits my lifestyle to assembling the right team and working with them to design a space that feels like home—I am passionate about sharing my experience. My goal is to guide others in discovering the possibilities and rewards that high-rise living can offer, and to be a trusted resource along the way. My hope is that by sharing this journey, others feel empowered to take on their own remodel, whether a small or large project. You, too, can turn inspiration into reality, high above the city below.