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Inside A Sleek and Masculine $4 Million Bachelor Pad in Highland Park

Imagining the Perfect Buyer For 3216 Princeton Avenue in Dallas

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Photography Compass RE Texas, LLC

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Priced at a cool $4 million, the Napa Valley-inspired home offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms within its 4,106 square feet. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Priced at a cool $4 million, the Napa Valley-inspired home offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms within its 4,106 square feet. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Built in 2000, 3216 Princeton Avenue blends rustic masculinity with contemporary design. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Built in 2000, 3216 Princeton Avenue blends rustic masculinity with contemporary design. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

How to identify a bachelor pad? Look for the Eames Chair. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

How to identify a bachelor pad? Look for the Eames Chair. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The sparkling pool in the backyard oasis (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The sparkling pool in the backyard oasis (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Each bedroom offers a luxurious en-suite bathroom. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Each bedroom offers a luxurious en-suite bathroom. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The open-concept kitchen (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The open-concept kitchen (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The house offers luxurious and spacious bathrooms. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The house offers luxurious and spacious bathrooms. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Large windows flood the space with natural light. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Large windows flood the space with natural light. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Soaring ceilings in the great room. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Soaring ceilings in the great room. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The white walls in the dining room provide the perfect backdrop for an art installation. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The white walls in the dining room provide the perfect backdrop for an art installation. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The designer selected high-end finishes throughout and utilized natural materials like stone and reclaimed wood to provide warmth and texture to the sleek space. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The designer selected high-end finishes throughout and utilized natural materials like stone and reclaimed wood to provide warmth and texture to the sleek space. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The backyard boasts a sparkling pool. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

The backyard boasts a sparkling pool. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Striking millworker in the kitchen (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Striking millworker in the kitchen (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

I admit it. I love scrolling through new real estate listings on Zillow and identifying bachelor pads. I especially love scrolling through new real estate listings on Zillow and identifying multi-million-dollar* bachelor pads.

Last year, I wrote about a condo in downtown Dallas with original concrete floors, exposed brick, visible ductwork, high ceilings, and metal windows (what I called the “industrial razzle dazzle”). I immediately knew that childless bachelors all over Dallas would be absolutely *quaking* in their Chelsea boots over it.

The facts are neither here nor there, but I relish writing the (fictional!) narrative of who lived here to inform who should live there next.

Today’s bachelor pad says, “I see your IPA, and I raise you an Old Fashioned.” Today’s bachelor pad knows plenty about compound interest. Today’s bachelor pad is keeping the kids in HPISD. (*Cue the bagpiper*)

kitchen (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)
The open-concept kitchen (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

3216 Princeton Avenue sits in the heart of Highland Park and deserves an owner who attended Highland Park High School, followed by Princeton on a football scholarship. His suitors will love that he’s a Princeton Man with a Princeton Address to boot.

Priced at a cool $4 million, the Napa Valley-inspired home offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms within its 4,106 square feet. Built in 2000, 3216 Princeton Avenue blends rustic masculinity with contemporary design. Every bachelor’s dream! Of course, the location is paramount. The residence is within walking distance to Knox Street and the Katy Trail, as well as the Auberge development. Surely the future owner of 3216 Princeton Avenue can treat his potential paramours to a slice of Principesa cake at Sant Ambroeus? In a city often criticized for its lack of walkability, this home positions its future owners in the buzziest spot in Dallas.

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pool (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)
The backyard boasts a sparkling pool. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Inside, natural light from large windows floods the residence, providing serene views of the lush landscaping outside. The designer selected high-end finishes throughout and utilized natural materials like stone and reclaimed wood to provide warmth and texture to the sleek space. I’m particularly drawn to the stunning millwork in the kitchen, as well as the exposed beams and the great room’s industrial staircase.

living room (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)
Soaring ceilings in the great room. (Photo by Compass RE Texas, LLC)

Unsurprisingly, the gourmet kitchen functions as the epicenter of the home, with state-of-the-art appliances and a large island. Each bedroom offers a luxurious en-suite bathroom. The guest quarters, accessible through outdoor stairs in the backyard, serve as the fourth bedroom and total 529 square feet.

Retreat outside to your private backyard oasis, complete with an inviting patio, sparkling pool, and pristinely manicured grounds. It’s the perfect place to entertain during the summer months.

How exactly do I identify a bachelor pad, you ask? Always look for the Eames Chair.

“If you build it, they will come.”

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