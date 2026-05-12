Houston’s $11 Million Penthouse Is a 5-Bedroom Wonder In the Swank Belfiore Tower — A Mansion In the Sky

Detail of the study/office in the 8,689 sq.ft. penthouse in the Belfiore (Photo by Harry Stonhill)

The chef's kitchen in the Belfiore penthouse is outfitted with the exceptional Gaggenau and La Cornue appliances (Photo by Harry Stonhill)

Fratelli Companies and RSG Development took the Belfiore penthouse space from raw to luxury in a mere seven months (Photo by Harry Stonhill)

One of several entertaining areas in the penthouse at Belfiori (Photo by Harry Stonhill)

From bare walls to a showplace this two-story penthouse at the 26-floor Belfiore was conceived and executed by two esteemed companies. (Photo by Harry Stonhill)

One of two terraces in the Belfiore Penthouse shows off the tower's power. (Photo by Harry Stonhill)

Designing the penthouse in Belfiore, the swank 26-story condo tower on South Post Oak Lane in Houston, became a welcome challenge for two firms that understood the possibilities of creating an exceptional residence. They took it from a raw concrete shell to a two-story, 8,689-square-foot showplace penthouse.

And as one might expect of such a basic studs-to-amazing mansion in the sky build, the price tag measures in at a handsome $11 million.

Jeffrey Fawaz and Mike Elaridi of Fratelli Companies joined with Ghandi Saad and Salim Obeid of RSG Development Group to tackle the space, creating a seldom seen marvel of contemporary luxury.

Consider such remarkable elements as the penthouse boasting its own private elevator that opens directly into the residence as well as an in-house lift to the second level. The two penthouse terraces offer sweeping views east to the downtown Houston skyline, west to the treetops of Tanglewood and south to the Galleria. The 11-foot ceilings deliver the spacious feel that one would expect in such a residence.

The high-end quality continues with warm finishes custom-fabricated in Houston or sourced from artisans in Italy and Turkey.

No denying, this five bedroom home is a beauty. And with the sophisticated staging on site, one might want to make the purchase turnkey.

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“The Penthouse was a project that really allowed us to bring vision and execution together at a high level,” Fawaz says. “From the beginning, we saw the opportunity to create something truly elevated, not just in design but in experience. Every detail was approached with intention, and the result is a space that reflects both luxury and functionality in a seamless way.

“We’re proud of what we delivered and excited to continue setting that standard.”

The approach to excellence is apparent in the chef’s kitchen which is outfitted with the exceptional Gaggenau and La Cornue appliances and framed by custom white oak herringbone flooring and striking Viola marble surfaces.

“Fratelli presented us with a compelling opportunity to collaborate on this exceptional penthouse development,” Saad says. “We immediately recognized its natural alignment with our ultra-luxury Levant brand and we are proud to help shape and deliver this truly iconic and unique mansion in the sky.”

The beauty of the Belfiore tower in general is that with 26 floors, there are only 45 residences. Back in 2013 when Giorgio Borlenghi of The Interfin Companies had Belfiore in the planning stages, he told me that it was “a building by popular demand.” For homeowners downsizing from mansions, the towers condos of 4,650 square feet with 700 square foot terraces to boot answered the call for spacious luxurious lock-and-leave living in Houston.

Douglas Elliman broker Justin Dugat and sales agent Misty Meredith are handling sales.