fbpx
Tilman Fertitta on Boardwalk Yacht_Jamel Toppin
Tilman Fertitta’s River Oaks District
Tilman and Patrick Fertitta; Photo by Jenny Antill
Brioni at River Oaks District2 _Caroline Fontenot
Lauren and Tilman Fertitta at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party_Jenny Antill
01
05

02
05

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta has been putting a prettier face on River Oaks District since is $460 million purchase last March.

03
05

Tilman Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta at the Ambassadors for Texas Children's Hospital holiday party at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
05

Brioni's first store in Houston has opened in River Oaks District. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)

05
05

Lauren & Tilman Fertitta with Fashion Santa at the Post Oak Hotel, where Lauren Fertitta chaired the Texas Children's Ambassador's party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Tilman Fertitta on Boardwalk Yacht_Jamel Toppin
Tilman Fertitta’s River Oaks District
Tilman and Patrick Fertitta; Photo by Jenny Antill
Brioni at River Oaks District2 _Caroline Fontenot
Lauren and Tilman Fertitta at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party_Jenny Antill
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta Reveals His Plans for River Oaks District, Stays Mum On Ambassador to Italy Reports and Dispels Other Rumors

A PaperCity Exclusive

BY // 12.19.24
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta has been putting a prettier face on River Oaks District since is $460 million purchase last March.
Tilman Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta at the Ambassadors for Texas Children's Hospital holiday party at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Brioni's first store in Houston opened in River Oaks District under Tilman Feritta's ownership. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)
Lauren & Tilman Fertitta with Fashion Santa at the Post Oak Hotel, where Lauren Fertitta chaired the Texas Children's Ambassador's party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
5

2
5

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta has been putting a prettier face on River Oaks District since is $460 million purchase last March.

3
5

Tilman Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta at the Ambassadors for Texas Children's Hospital holiday party at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
5

Brioni's first store in Houston has opened in River Oaks District. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)

5
5

Lauren & Tilman Fertitta with Fashion Santa at the Post Oak Hotel, where Lauren Fertitta chaired the Texas Children's Ambassador's party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

As a billionaire in the high-profile hospitality industry, Tilman Fertitta deals with his share of both sourced reports and speculation, none more interesting to date than that he is Donald Trump’s first choice to be the U.S. ambassador to Italy. “No comment, yet” he coquettishly responded to the latest PaperCity query. But Fertitta is forthcoming on the changes he is instigating in luxe River Oaks District, which he purchased last March.

As we sat down in his 30th floor office in the Post Oak Hotel, Fertitta allowed that improvements have already begun and more are in the works. Observant shoppers and diners will notice improved landscaping and a reduction in the fading red seating areas. And there is the long list of store expansions and new tenants that have those in the retail/restaurant business buzzing.

“This a trophy asset and it will always be in the family. So any decision we make is always going to be very longterm and never to sell,” Fertitta tells PaperCity. “When you don’t have to make short term decisions because it’s the best economically, you can always make really good decisions when they’re longterm decisions.”

Tilman Fertitta’s River Oaks District
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta has been putting a prettier face on River Oaks District since is $460 million purchase last March.

The Fertitta Entertainment team is carefully stewarding this $450 million investment that covers almost 14 acres and is home to more than 60 international, luxury flagship brands. Despite his vast holdings and having his personal wealth measured at $10.4 billion, Fertitta is very much hands on with River Oaks District.

“He’s extremely detail oriented in every aspect of the operation,” says Robert Bernard, a Ferttita director of real estate and asset manager for River Oaks District. Bernard notes that despite the number of queries from retailers coming in almost daily, “We’re being selective in who we want to go talk to in order to make this a perfect project, a perfect base to progress from.”

Progress from that “perfect base” refers to the adjoining 3.4 acres at Westheimer and Westcreek, which Tilman Fertitta purchased in April and has destined to be Phase 2 of River Oaks District.

Gifts For Everyone

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024
  • Bering's Gift's December 2024

River Oaks District’s Fresh Canvas

“What we’re looking at is, we’re kind of starting all over.  . . .We’re working on a design right now and we’re talking to certain tenants because it’s kind of a canvas right now,” Fertitta tells PaperCity. “We want it to be very special.”

Those who have found the decorative pinnacles that flank both the north and south entrances to the development as an eyesore can rejoice as Fertitta also finds them objectionable just as he considers the wrong-headed branding of the center from the previous owner as bad form. He intends to bring back the emphasis on River Oaks and no more labeling it as The DISTRICT. The valuable River Oaks moniker will soon have the lead position.

Tilman and Patrick Fertitta; Photo by Jenny Antill
Tilman Fertitta, Patrick Fertitta at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital holiday party at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

“It’s all about quality and luxury and being the best possible,” Patrick Fertitta, director of Fertitta Entertainment, adds. “I think the attention to detail comes from the hospitality background trying to provide a five-star experience at River Oaks District just like you would get at a five-star hotel or at a high-end restaurant. And that’s where the immediate impact is.”

Indeed, as Tilman Fertitta likes to note of the River Oaks District acquisition and his highly rated Post Oak Hotel, “The two play off of each other. That’s where our customers go and shop. It’s luxury and luxury three minutes away. The top shopping district and the top hotel.”

Dealing With High-Profile Speculation

Are most billionaires as subject to the rumor mill as Fertitta?

“I would think when you’re high profile in a city, you probably are,” he answers. “But a lot of people aren’t in the type of businesses that I’m in. I’m in the entertainment business, restaurants, hotels, aquariums, boardwalks, sports, philanthropy and politics.”

Here’s some rumors Tilman Fertitta is dispelling now:

— Toulouse is not moving out of River Oaks District. Tilman scoffs that the restaurant that earns $12 million a year is going nowhere.

— Bari will not be moving when the lease expires and Grotto will not be staking a claim there. “That’s just ridiculous,” Tilman Fertitta says.

— Fertitta has no plans to place one of Landry’s restaurants in River Oaks District.

— A Landry’s restaurant in Phase 2? “If I determine that it’s more important to have somebody else there that fits it better than that’s what we’ll do,” he says.

Brioni at River Oaks District2 _Caroline Fontenot
Brioni’s first store in Houston opened in River Oaks District under Tilman Feritta’s ownership. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)

River Oaks District Growth

Since Tilman Fertitta purchased River Oaks District, the center has welcomed market exclusive stores such as Loewe and Brioni and first to Texas L’Agence and Adam Lippes. Opening soon are first-to-Texas Stefano Ricci and Biologique Recherche’s first Ambassade in the South.

Existing store expansions are impressive as prestigious global luxury jewelry brands Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier are both further investing in their flagship stores and expanding their footprints in River Oaks District. Van Cleef into a larger 5,100-square-foot space, opening summer 2025. Cartier’s own expanded flagship, which will double its store size, will open around the same time.

The Fertitta team says to stay tuned for more new announcements that will be coming after the first of the year.

Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$599,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Montebello | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
8103 Greenbush Street
Braeswood
FOR SALE

8103 Greenbush Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
8103 Greenbush Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$382,500 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
4423 Lymbar Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4423 Lymbar Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4423 Lymbar Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
2517 Dryden Road
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2517 Dryden Road
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2517 Dryden Road
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X