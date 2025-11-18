North Texas’ Bluejack Ranch Breaks Ground On Tiger Woods-Designed Golf Course and Luxury Residential Club

Thursday Nights at the Ranch affords visitors the chance to view Bluejack Ranch from atop a prominent hill that will soon be the site of a lavish spa. (Photo by The Governale Group)

As the first phase of residential home construction continues, dirt roads are being paved throughout Bluejack Ranch. (Photo by The Governale Group)

Nine of 18 holes of Bluejack Ranch's par-72 golf course are now complete on the golf course designed by Tiger Woods in consultation with Beau Welling. (Photo by The Governale Group)

On a recent visit to Bluejack Ranch, the transformation since our first look in May was striking. Nine of the 18 holes in the par-72 golf course — which was designed by Tiger Woods in collaboration with design consultant Beau Welling — were completed and are undergoing landscaping. Construction of The Lodge, a massive three-building complex, is well underway and will serve as the temporary central clubhouse as portions of the private residential club open to members in 2026.

We caught up with the co-owner behind the project, Andy Mitchell, and Bluejack Ranch founding partner and long-time PGA golfer J.J. Henry, as they chatted up guests atop a hill overlooking the sprawling 914-development. Thursday Nights at the Jack, Henry tells us, offer prospective members the opportunity to learn about Bluejack Ranch and the ranch-inspired lifestyle that will characterize life just southwest of Fort Worth. As a singer-songwriter duo performed nearby and visitors ordered cocktails at the outdoor bar, Henry described the golf course’s progress.

“Holes 10 through 18 on the northwest are basically done,” he says. “We are already rolling, cutting, and grassing most of the back nine. The shapers are the true artists who model and move the Earth. We hope to have the course open by Labor Day 2026.”

Andy, who co-owns the Bluejack brand with his wife, Kristin Mitchell, told us that Taylor Sheridan’s hit shows have added to the allure of Aledo, which has benefited Bluejack Ranch.

“Fort Worth is a great place to live and raise your family,” he says. “The biggest thing we need to do is get more Fortune 500 companies to come here. What do they look for? A lot of clubs in Fort Worth are full, and it’s getting harder to find a spot in a private school. There’s more breathing room out here. It’s a beautiful piece of land.”

A Luxury Ranch Lifestyle Based on Valuing People

When Jonathan Ireland received a call from Brett Schoenfield, who heads Houston’s Bluejack National, to lead the forthcoming sister property in Aledo, Ireland saw an opportunity to build on his decades of experience in the hospitality industry. As president and general manager of Bluejack Ranch, the Virginia native is focused on overseeing development of the Ranch and ensuring that members and employees reflect Bluejack’s core values.

“Valuing people, dependability, and integrity are three pillars that are non-negotiables,” he says, adding that if someone has those characteristics, “We can teach them to fly the Space Shuttle. Bluejack does a wonderful job of incorporating the total community feel and adding the community aspect into a full lifestyle experience. The Ranch will be a great place to raise a family.”

Bluejack Ranch is attracting young families from Fort Worth, Dallas, and beyond, he adds, noting that some prospective homeowners are seeking a vacation home while others want to find a community for family gatherings. There’s more than golf courses attracting interest in the development. Many are interested in the equine experience that affords the benefits of ranch-style living without the steep upkeep.

The current goal is to top out at around 500 homes. Bluejack Ranch is currently offering two membership options: A full golf membership that allows access to all amenities plus the golf course, and a ranch membership for folks who want to be a part of the Bluejack experience but do not need access to the golf course. Bluejack Ranch members will also have access to amenities at Bluejack National near Houston.

“The Lodge will be part of a working ranch, so we will have club-owned horses that are stabled on the property for lessons and trail rides,” he says. “We will have longhorns and other livestock with working ranch hands for a true working ranch experience.”

What’s Next for Bluejack Ranch

Ireland says the first phase of the community, which will host 100 home sites, is making steady progress with roadway pavement currently ongoing and construction of the first 20 to 25 homes expected to begin by year’s end. Beyond The Lodge, which members can reserve for overnight stays, the private club will have The Fort that includes indoor bowling, arcades, and a production studio — something Ireland says is for kids of “all ages.”

Long-term plans include a racquet club, indoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, spas and wellness amenities, and performance centers that feature high-tech golf instruction. Several restaurants will cater to residents and visitors on the property as well. After a lengthy career working at high-end golf courses and clubs, Ireland says he’s honored to be a part of the vision that the Mitchell family has brought to Fort Worth and their commitment to hospitality.

The Mitchells are already making lasting memories at their second private club. Andy, a proud Texas Christian University grad, recently celebrated his 50th birthday surrounded by friends and family at Bluejack Ranch as country music superstar Parker McCollum sang “Happy Birthday” on stage. Andy says the feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. The public schools in Aledo are strong, he says, and the club’s location, 25 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, has made it an easy sell for locals looking for a taste of life on a ranch.

“Development in this area is strong,” he says. “I used to think that we didn’t have land like this until J.J. found this. Seeing is believing. Our events are a way to show people what we have out here. We hired Bennett Partners because we loved what they did at Mule Alley. We have respect for what makes Fort Worth great, which is more of a Cowtown, ranch feel. One of the things that draws people to Fort Worth is its deep heritage, and we’re proud to be a part of that.”