Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Tiger Woods Brings The Magic of Bluejack National to Fort Worth — A Luxury Golf Course Community By An Award-Winning Team

Inside the Wonders That Bluejack Ranch Has In Store For Aledo

BY // 10.07.24
Tiger Woods is coming to town, and he’s planting his second golf course in Texas in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo and bringing his partners at Bluejack National to town with him. The just-announced development of Bluejack Ranch will bring a championship course, plus another 10-hole par three course, and a clubhouse with spa and wellness amenities to this new gated, master-planned community.

“The course, which will be the centerpiece of a private club community set on a 900-acre [914-acre to be exact] working ranch, is slated to open in 2026,” according to Golf.com. “Backing the project are Andy Mitchell and his wife, Kristin, the same developers who built Bluejack National, which when it opened near Houston in 2016 was the site of Woods’ first U.S. course design.”

“Also on the development team is former PGA Tour player J.J. Henry, a Fort Worth resident who played with Woods on the 2006 U.S. Ryder Cup team.”

A project of this magnitude requires more than vision, after all ― it requires the right team, the right skill set, and the funding to pull it off. Bluejack Ranch will be a destination and a magnet for golf lovers and residents alike.

Bluejack Ranch – Tiger Wood’s second course design in Texas
Bluejack Ranch will be Tiger Wood’s second course design in Texas.

Third Time Is A Charm in Aledo

This giant swath of land in Aledo simply demands to become the site of a championship golf course. And J.J. Henry has been working hard to see this vision come to life. With the entrance of Tiger Woods and the Bluejack team, it seems that it is indeed still destined to become a world-class golf community ― even after two failed attempts in recent years.

PaperCity Fort Worth covered the starts and stops of the project last December. But, no sooner than Kelly Ranch was announced in December of 2023, the deal was off ― on January 18, 2024, Escalante Golf announced it had officially parted ways with the Kelly Ranch development project in Aledo.

Bluejack Ranch – luxury lifestyle
Bluejack Ranch will afford its residents a luxury lifestyle with plenty of family-friendly amenities.

The Wonders of Bluejack Ranch

The original Bluejack National was designed by Woods, along with Andy and Kristin Mitchell, in 2016, an ambitious project affording residents and members a luxurious lifestyle and next-level amenities. Located about 50 miles from downtown Houston, it was ranked No. 4 in Golfweek’s 2024 list of best private golf courses in the state of Texas. By comparison, Fort Worth’s majestic Colonial is ranked No. 7 ― so golf fans have good reason to begin hyperventilating with excitement. Tiger Woods will work with his design partner at Beau Welling Design.

Bluejack Ranch will be no different, with gourmet dining in the clubhouse restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness and spa, and even the chance to bring your own horses to live on the working dude ranch. There will be family activities galore at The Fort and Lantern Entertainment Studio onsite for film, TV, and podcast production on site. It promises to be a blend of luxury and recreation like no other in an idyllic, pastoral golf course community.

Pastures and recreational fields are part of the vision, as well as family-focused racquet and aquatic facilities. And golfers will have a performance center to perfect their game.

Bluejack Ranch will bring an elevated status to this highly anticipated Aledo project.

