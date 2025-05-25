A First Look at North Texas’ Bluejack Ranch — Inside The Vision For The Luxury Residential Club With Tiger Woods-Designed Golf Course

Guests gathered outside the tent near the live music setup, enjoying country tunes and hill country views during the Bluejack Ranch community preview. (Photo by Bluejack Ranch)

Guests gather at the outdoor bar under the event tent during the Bluejack Ranch community preview. (Photo by Bluejack Ranch)

Bluekjack National is the first U.S. golf course designed by Tiger Woods. (Photo by Bluejack National)

J.J. Henry (second from right) says construction is beginning to pick up for the private residential club that in the coming years will include around 580 homes. (Photo by Bluejack Ranch)

A quiet river winds along the edge of the Bluejack Ranch property, adding to the natural beauty and secluded feel of the Aledo landscape. (Photo by Bluejack Ranch)

Rolling green hills stretch across the future home of Bluejack Ranch’s private golf course, offering early visitors a glimpse of the elevation changes that set the property apart. (Photo by Bluejack Ranch)

As thunderclouds cleared overhead, the first turn off U.S. Highway 377 onto Kelly Road led us down a long, winding gravel drive. A handful of black SUVs bearing the Bluejack Ranch logo confirmed we were on the right path. We passed a line of earthmoving equipment before cresting a large hill, where the sounds of country music and convivial laughter drifted through the air.

Over the course of a few days last week, the Bluejack Ranch team invited local city officials, ranchers, nearby landowners, prospective home buyers, and other groups to preview the 900-acre property in Aledo, Texas. A large white tent, outfitted with lounge areas and an open bar, welcomed guests with an unobstructed eastern view of the hillside plot that will soon be home to an 18-hole golf course designed by Tiger Woods in collaboration with design consultant Beau Welling.

Bluejack Ranch is the sister property to Bluejack National, expanding the Bluejack brand from the Houston area into Fort Worth. TCU grads Andy and Kristin Mitchell, who co-own the Bluejack brand, developed Bluejack National in 2014 with Woods’ first U.S.-designed course at the center of the private residential club located 45 minutes northwest of Houston.

Bluejack Ranch founding partner and long-time PGA golfer J.J. Henry says construction is beginning to pick up for the private residential club that in the coming years will include around 580 homes, ranging from cottages to large custom estates, and amenities like a Spa Sanctuary (similar to the one at Bluejack National), The Fort (family-friendly space to dine and play), clubhouse restaurant, racquet clubs, and an equestrian/rodeo arena.

“The Bluejack brand speaks for itself,” Henry tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We like to call it ‘One club, two properties.’ I wake up every morning energized to join the team and bring this project to life.”

Bringing Bluejack’s Second Luxury Residential Club to Fort Worth

After over two decades as a professional golfer and three PGA Tour wins, Henry says he noticed his home of Fort Worth was missing something important for a city of its size and stature.

“Fort Worth was missing, in my opinion, the type of real high-end, amenity-driven lifestyle club” that I would see elsewhere, he says. “As I traveled the world for 25 years playing professional golf, I was in awe at some of these communities. I was able to bring the Mitchells to the Bluejack Ranch property a year and a half ago. I said, ‘Andy, you have to come look at the elevation change.’ The rest is history.”

While the two clubs will feature similar amenities, Bluejack Ranch will maintain a more “wild and rugged” look than National, says Henry.

“With National, you have pine trees,” he says. “It’s more of a clean, Augusta-national-type feel with a lot of closely mowed areas, pine straw, and white bunkering. At the Ranch, we will have a more natural look with native grasses surrounding the fairways. We have a lot more elevation change, which I think will be great. Both clubs will complement each other. It’s a beautiful piece of property. I’ve toured hundreds of people around. Everyone says they feel like they are in the Hill Country. I think that’s a huge compliment, to be that close and feel like you are in your own world yet be close to the metroplex.”

When Bluejack Ranch begins coming online next year and in the years that follow, residents will be treated to a resort-like experience where kids can go bowling, watch movies, and enjoy endless rounds of pickleball, basketball, and other group sports without ever leaving the ranch.

Already, Henry says there have been inquiries from over 1,000 individuals seeking details about memberships and home prices. As with Bluejack National, Henry expects a mix of homebuyers seeking to downsize, settle down to raise a family, or purchase a second home.

“The Bluejack brand is about exceptional service and hospitality,” he says. “It will be one of the nicest and safest places around. We pride ourselves on being family-friendly and safe. We want people to enjoy this for generations. I’m excited to have a club we can call home with friends and family who share the same ideas and values.”

The 18-hole golf course at Bluejack Ranch is expected to debut in the summer of 2026.