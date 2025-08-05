Fredericksburg’s Boot Ranch Provides Multi-Generational Private Community Escape to Hill Country

Get into the pickleball and tennis fun on eight lighted courts. (Photo courtesy of Boot Ranch)

The Longhorn Landing expansion will feature a luxury pool deck with two pools, a water slide, family spa and fire pit. Inside, The Spur has space for everything from weddings to kids' camps, plus multi-sport simulators, indoor basketball, and a bowling alley. Enjoy indoor and outdoor dining at Bootjacks waterfront restaurant, or a refreshing beverage from two poolside bars. (Artist Rendering courtesy of Boot Ranch)

With three pools, a jacuzzi, big pavilion and newly expanded bar and grill, the Ranch Club is the center of warm-weather fun. (Photo courtesy of Boot Ranch)

If you head south from Houston, you get the beach. If you head west, you’ll reach the Hill Country — two ideal options. While you can’t go wrong, sometimes you want a break from the waves and sand and want to experience the beauty of Texas’ wide open spaces. Say no more. Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg, deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, is the perfect solution. For almost 20 years, families who can choose to live anywhere have chosen Boot Ranch as the ideal private community to raise a family, retire, or enjoy a weekend or seasonal ranch getaway.

Boot Ranch offers everything you could want in a Hill Country home: expansive views, luxury amenities, lakeside living, and an impressive selection of options for building or buying your legacy home. However, what truly sets Boot Ranch apart is its emphasis on community and family. Boot Ranch multi-generational membership means that members’ parents, grandparents, children, adult children, grandchildren, and all their spouses can enjoy Boot Ranch membership privileges — even golf, with no additional dues.

Boot Ranch truly is the community where your family belongs.

Exclusive Boot Ranch Club Lifestyle

Unlike many private communities, at Boot Ranch, all property owners are Club members with exclusive access to an extensive range of luxury amenities, including the nationally-ranked 18-hole golf course designed by PGA legend Hal Sutton.

Off the course, the 55,000-square-foot Clubhouse Village includes fine and casual dining, the golf shop, men’s grill, locker rooms, spa treatment rooms, and 10 lodge suites for members and guests. Just down the hill is the center of warm-weather fun, the Ranch Club, featuring three pools, a jacuzzi, a big pavilion, and a casual bar & grill. Within splashing distance is the FIT Club, which features cardio with a view and classes in the movement studio.

An exciting development is coming soon to the shores of Longhorn Lake, a favorite year-round destination for families to fish, swim, kayak, or gather on the beach. Soon, the new Longhorn Landing expansion will feature a luxury pool deck with two pools, a waterslide, a family spa, and a fire pit. Inside, The Spur will have space for everything from weddings to kids’ camps, plus multi-sport simulators, indoor basketball, and a bowling alley. Members will also be able to enjoy indoor and outdoor dining at Bootjacks waterfront restaurant, or a refreshing beverage from two poolside bars.

Ownership Opportunities as Endless as the Views

Longhorn Landing, like all the amenities at Boot Ranch, is exclusively for the use of members and their invited guests. Fortunately, Boot Ranch has property offerings to suit every desire, so you, too, can enjoy the Club lifestyle.

Homesites from half to 13-plus acres are located throughout Boot Ranch, including newly released homesites situated near Longhorn Landing. Legacy Ranch homesites are located at 2,100 feet of elevation – even higher than nearby Enchanted Rock. There are no time restrictions for building on a homesite, but for those who are ready to build, Boot Ranch can help expedite the process with pre-designed, fully-customizable Portfolio Home Plans.

Boot Ranch also offers an impressive selection of move-in-ready and under-construction Custom Builder Homes at various stages of the design-build process, so you can add your final design touches to homes in the design or construction phase. Looking for a fractional ownership opportunity? Shared-ownership Lake Houses are the perfect choice for families who want to spend six weeks each year at Boot Ranch in a large, elegantly appointed home that’s fully maintained, inside and out.

After 20 years, there are fewer than 100 homesites and five shared-ownership Lake Houses available. Don’t miss your opportunity to build or buy your weekend ranch and secure your exclusive Boot Ranch membership.

Experience Boot Ranch with a Discovery Visit

The best way to experience Boot Ranch is through a three-day, two-night personalized Discovery Visit — the perfect introduction to the singular Boot Ranch lifestyle. Book My Discovery Visit