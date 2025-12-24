11606 Blalock Lane_credit Laurie Perez
The 1978 ranch style house at 11606 Blalock Lane was transformed into a glowing contemporary residence, listed with Nan & Company Properties for $5.1 million. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Venetian plaster sets the stage for elegant design in this masterful remodel at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Creekside Architecture and RI Luxury homes made the transformation of a 1978 house into a 21st century wonder. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The outdoor area at 11606 Blalock Lane is a marvelous extension of living space. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Design details by Creekstone Architecture and RI Luxury Homes speak of modern luxury. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The chicest of kitchens in the complete re-imagining of the house at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The dining room is gifted with bountiful light from generous windows. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

One of five bedrooms in the re-imagined home at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The masterful primary closet at the re-imagined 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)

An exquisite modern bath at 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)

A primary bath to dream of at 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The stunning re-imagining of 11606 Blalock Lane included adding a pool and outdoor living area. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Real Estate / Neighborhoods

Dramatic Transformation Of a 48-Year-Old House In Coveted Bunker Hill Proves You Can Go Home Again In Luxurious Style

Creekstone Architecture and RI Luxury Homes Team Up

BY //
The 1978 ranch style house at 11606 Blalock Lane was transformed into a glowing contemporary residence, listed with Nan & Company Properties for $5.1 million. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
Venetian plaster sets the stage for elegant design in this masterful remodel at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
Creekside Architecture and RI Luxury homes made the transformation of a 1978 house into a 21st century wonder. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The outdoor area at 11606 Blalock Lane is a marvelous extension of living space. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
Design details by Creekstone Architecture and RI Luxury Homes speak of modern luxury. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The chicest of kitchens in the complete re-imagining of the house at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The dining room is gifted with bountiful light from generous windows. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
One of five bedrooms in the re-imagined home at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The masterful primary closet at the re-imagined 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)
An exquisite modern bath at 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)
A primary bath to dream of at 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The stunning re-imagining of 11606 Blalock Lane included adding a pool and outdoor living area. (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The 1978 ranch style house at 11606 Blalock Lane was transformed into a glowing contemporary residence, listed with Nan & Company Properties for $5.1 million. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Venetian plaster sets the stage for elegant design in this masterful remodel at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Creekside Architecture and RI Luxury homes made the transformation of a 1978 house into a 21st century wonder. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The outdoor area at 11606 Blalock Lane is a marvelous extension of living space. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

Design details by Creekstone Architecture and RI Luxury Homes speak of modern luxury. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The chicest of kitchens in the complete re-imagining of the house at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The dining room is gifted with bountiful light from generous windows. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

One of five bedrooms in the re-imagined home at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The masterful primary closet at the re-imagined 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)

An exquisite modern bath at 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)

A primary bath to dream of at 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)

The stunning re-imagining of 11606 Blalock Lane included adding a pool and outdoor living area. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

As my FAIA architect husband has long held, it’s much easier to tear down and start from scratch than it is to reimagine and transition an existing house into something more desirable. Rising to the challenge, Creekstone Architecture and RI Luxury Homes went the transformation route, turning a 1978 ranch style dwelling into a magnificent modern day residence in the Houston area’s Bunker Hill.

11606 Blalock Lane_credit Laurie Perez (6) (Photo by Laurie Perez)
Venetian plaster sets the stage for elegant design in this masterful remodel at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

“This home embodies everything we stand for: craftsmanship, functional luxury and attention to every detail,” Eric Rowlen of RI Luxury Homes says. “We don’t just build homes. We create living works of art where families can truly unwind.

“Every project we take on is guided by the same standard of care and pride we’d expect for our own homes.”

That fab new home at 11606 Blalock Lane is listed with Nan & Company Properties for a cool $5.1 million.

11606 Blalock Lane_credit Laurie Perez (7) (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The chicest of kitchens in the complete re-imagining of the house at 11606 Blalock Lane. (Photo by Laurie Perez)

For that handsome price the buyer will get the keys to the 7,435-square-foot residence rising on a spacious 20,011-square-foot lot in the heart of coveted Bunker Hill.

Interestingly, Nan & Company Properties agent Rose Spice, who has the listing, assisted Elizabeth Rowlen of Elizabeth Home Designs in the design selections. The luxurious and timeless designs are created with neutral palettes, soft color accents and warm white oak elements. The result is aesthetic blending clean lines and understated details that create a calm ambiance.

Rich elements include Venetian plaster walls soaring to 23-foot ceilings, Calacatta Paonazza marble flowing throughout the kitchen and living spaces, and custom white oak cabinetry and flooring which anchors the interiors.

“Every choice in this home was made to ensure it’s as functional as it is beautiful,” Spice says. “It’s a space where families can live comfortably while enjoying elevated design.”

The floor plan includes five bedrooms, one flex room, five full baths and two half baths. Bonus modernizations include a three-car garage with EV chargers, a scullery with second dishwasher and sink, outdoor kitchen with fireplace, pool, whole house dehumidifier, smart thermostats and more.

11606 Blalock Lane_credit Laurie Perez (11) (Photo by Laurie Perez)
The masterful primary closet at the re-imagined 11606 Blalock Lane (Photo by Laurie Perez)

“From concept to completion, this home reflects thoughtful design, meticulous craftsmanship, and enduring style,” notes Nancy Almodovar, owner of Nan & Company Properties. “Collaborating on this project has been a joy, and we’re proud to present a residence that will serve its owners for generations to come.”

