Compass DFW Co-Founder Christy Berry Breaks Down the Perks of Condo Living in Dallas

When it comes to Dallas real estate, it’s hard to find someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Christy Berry. As the co-founder of Compass DFW, Berry has seen the city transform and its real estate scene boom right along with it. A fashionable force to be reckoned with, her perspective and discretion are respected by clients and colleagues alike. Nearly 8 years ago, she got a call from the CEO of Compass, who asked her to open the Dallas office. The rest is history.

Berry says that location remains the heartbeat of real estate, and condos often place residents right in the center of it all, just steps from restaurants, shops, cultural attractions, and vibrant city life. For many, this means enjoying an active lifestyle without long commutes or constant car reliance. Berry notes that even within suburban settings, condo developments are strategically designed near trails, parks, and community hubs, extending that same sense of accessibility.

Another major draw to condo living is obviously the views. At night, the windows transform into works of art.

“Elevation just offers something single-family homes just can’t replicate,” says Berry. “They give a sense of escape above the city with sweeping vistas, abundant natural light, and unmatched privacy.”

In condo living, each floor carries its own appeal. Lower levels offer convenience, while higher levels offer panoramic beauty and serenity. Equally compelling, regardless of what floor you’re on, is the promise of low-maintenance living. Owners can trade yard work and exterior upkeep for more time to focus on what matters most to them, from traveling to hobbies to career to family.

Plus, you can’t forget the amenities. Many buildings offer fitness centers, pools, lounges, and even concierge services, transforming everyday living into a resort-style experience. Some go above and beyond, providing car service to take homeowners to nearby restaurants and shopping. At the same time, the concierge can even stock your refrigerator to ensure everything is ready the moment you walk through the door. These, and other aspects of condo living, foster a sense of community. While each residence is private, shared spaces create opportunities for connection, while the collective approach to property management ensures the building is maintained to a high standard, preserving both lifestyle quality and long-term value.

For those seeking an effortless, connected, and elevated way of life, it’s no wonder more buyers are looking up and embracing the vertical lifestyle that condominiums uniquely provide.

Rosewood Residences (pictured above) are now available for purchase.