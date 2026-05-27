Peek Inside Dallas Cowboys’ Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer’s McKinney Home
The Play Caller Recently Listed His Texas Hill Country-Inspired Home for $3.8 Million to Move Closer to the Team
By Melissa Smrekar //
Photography Costa Christ / Compass
Dallas Cowboys' Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer recently listed his $3.8 million McKinney manse to move a little closer to team facilities. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The home's epicenter and gathering point, the chef's kitchen features custom millwork with elevated finishes. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
Celebrated builder GG Cain designed the home. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The built-in bar could readily service celebrations for Cowboys' wins. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
Entertain in the dining room with a spectacular view of the backyard. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The McKinney home is neatly tucked in a quiet cul-de-sac in Stonebridge Ranch. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The Schottenheimer home positions every room in a way that optimizes the natural setting surrounding it. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
Every room offers a view of the landscape outside. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
6101 Crystal Cove Court offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The large spa-like bathroom in the primary suite (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
In the primary suite, find a private wing with a spa-like bath. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The soaring ceilings and abundance of glass capitalize on natural light and blur the separation between interior living and the verdant landscape beyond it. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The resort-like backyard includes a fire pit. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
A showstopper, the infinity-edge pool beckons for parties. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The perfect spot to watch football on the weekends in Texas. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
The home is surrounded by a verdant, rolling lawn. (Photo by Costa Christ / Compass)
We are at the very start of summer; I do know that. However, if I close my eyes, I can hear them.
I’m talking about Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s voices, buttered against the iconic brass theme of Monday Night Football (which is apparently called “Heavy Action”). Chili in the crockpot, an entirely too saccharine candle burning. It’s my favorite time of year, and it’s three-ish months away.
Football dominates fall in Texas, and no one knows that better than Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer. For that very reason, Schottenheimer recently listed his $3.8 million McKinney manse to move a little closer to Da Boys and their team facilities.
Neatly tucked in a quiet cul-de-sac in Stonebridge Ranch, 6101 Crystal Cove Court looks plucked from a sprawling ranch in Llano or Fredericksburg, smack dab in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Celebrated builder GG Cain designed it that way, with nature providing the ultimate level of privacy. (Credit must be given to the acre lot covered in mature trees!) Suffice it to say, there’s nothing else on the market like it in McKinney.
Upon arrival, the hypnotic white noise of a fountain in the front courtyard sets the tranquil tone for the home. If you’re moving to North Texas’ ‘burbs, you rarely acquire a home that emphasizes nature at the center of its design. The Schottenheimer home, however, positions every room in a way that optimizes the natural setting surrounding it. The soaring ceilings and abundance of glass capitalize on natural light and blur the separation between interior living and the verdant landscape beyond it.
Offered for $3.8 million, you’re going to expect the 5,751-square-foot home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms to provide all the customary bells and whistles. 6101 Crystal Cove Court provides those in spades, including:
- a private outdoor shower
- a dedicated yoga and relaxation garden
- a movie room
- a pool bathroom that serves the outdoor living areas
- a turfed dog run and separate pet fencing
- a lodge-inspired flex living space
The home’s epicenter and gathering point, the chef’s kitchen features custom millwork with elevated finishes, a butler’s pantry, and a built-in bar that could readily service celebrations for Cowboys’ wins. (It seems like a fitting place to drown your sorrows after Cowboys’ losses, too.)
The primary suite achieves its intention to function as a sanctuary removed from the hustle of, say, coaching America’s Team. A private wing with a spa-like bath (soaking tub! separate vanities! walk-in shower! custom closet!) suggests a woman’s voice was very much HEARD during the design process.
A showstopper, the infinity-edge pool beckons for parties. Here at the tail end of May, it’s the perfect time to move into 6101 Crystal Cove Court and make use of its many summertime amenities. There’s no need to vacation when your backyard looks like this.
This is the first time the Schottenheimer home has ever been offered for sale, so make haste if you’re seeking a Hill Country-inspired retreat in North Texas. Just know, you may have an owl pop in.
6101 Crystal Cove Court is listed by Carrie Himel with Compass Sports & Entertainment for $3.8 million.
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