What $5 Million Buys You in 5 Dallas Neighborhoods

In the Harwood District of Uptown, 2300 Wolf Street Suite 7CD feels ideal for a person who wants to live their best cosmopolitan life, with valet service and even a service elevator that opens directly to the unit for deliveries. (Courtesy Keller Williams Realty)

Let’s play a game. You have a cool $5 million to spend on your next house in Dallas, and you’re trying to decide whether you want to live in Lakewood, University Park, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, or Uptown. I took the liberty of doing a little shopping on your behalf. Below, please find five standout properties priced at or around $5 million in five of Dallas’ most desirable ZIP codes.

Lakewood (75214)

Five blocks from White Rock Lake, 6838 Velasco Avenue deserves every bit of its $4,995,000 price tag. The 6,515-square-foot estate sits on half an acre in the heart of Lakewood. Meticulously renovated from top to tail by A&A Residential Designs, this property includes everything from a climate-controlled wine room to four fireplaces to two laundry rooms. Even the three-car garage offers multiple outlets for electric car chargers. Should I mention there’s also a 1,777 square foot, two-story guest house? The highlight of 6838 Velasco Avenue, though, is the backyard oasis, which features a resort-style pool, a putting green, a fire pit, and a cooling deck.

University Park (75205)

If you want to make living in the Park Cities your entire personality, consider purchasing 3649 Haynie Avenue, which proudly sits on a corner lot in University Park. Architectural Digest previously featured the 6,839-square-foot custom-built traditional home, which boasts a comfortable six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Highlights from the stately three-story brick home include soaring 10-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with a Wolf commercial range, and parquet flooring. The primary suite is the only bedroom on the first floor, offering privacy and tranquility, complete with a spa-like bathroom. It gives George and Nina Banks energy.

Preston Hollow (75229)

Admittedly, I’m slightly over budget. (The price has already been slashed by $200k, so what’s another quarter mil?) Priced at $5,250,000, 11460 Strait Lane sits on a lush creek lot on one of the most iconic streets in Dallas. Strait Lane, “renowned for its bespoke estates and enduring prestige,” is peak Dallas. This 7,265-square-foot house, which was built in 2018, offers five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. “Thoughtfully conceived to capture the serenity and beauty of its natural surroundings,” 11460 Strait Lane features expansive walls of glass, including a glass-walled office. I’m particularly drawn to the custom Mondrian-style windows, which allow light to flood in and offer a serene view of the verdant landscaping. I picture a tech CEO from California moving in here as his ideal bachelor pad before he finds the ideal second wife. (My email is melissa@papercitymag.com if needed.)

Bluffview (75209)

4326 Pomona Road, which is $5 under budget at $4,999,995, is a sprawling gem in the heart of Bluffview that’s being offered for the first time since it was built in 2016 by Phillip Jennings Custom Homes. “Crafted for both grand-scale entertaining and intimate comfort,” the 7,202-square-foot property spans nearly half an acre and has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a four-car garage. The house wraps around a true resort-like pool that beckons for summer entertaining. Clean and modern, 4326 Pomona Road showcases all the latest bells and whistles, including automatic shades, a steel-reinforced tornado safe room, a generator for those infamous Dallas power outages, Wi-Fi lighting, a steam shower, etc.

Uptown (75201)

To round out today’s selections, I present the smallest of the $5 million houses at 5,070 square feet. Priced at $4,995,000, 2300 Wolf Street Suite 7CD is a condo in the Stoneleigh Residences that offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms. In May, the price dropped significantly by $505k, so maybe they’re ready to make a deal? Similar to the swan pad I recently featured, this unit feels particularly glamorous — ideal for a gal about town. She’s a name dropper, too: Ornare custom cabinets. Conrad motorized shades. Ann Sacks tile. Aria countertops. Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances. Scotsman nugget ice maker. In-wall Meile coffee maker. Naturally, I’m drawn to the hand-painted and embroidered wallpaper. In the Harwood District of Uptown, 2300 Wolf Street Suite 7CD feels ideal for a person who wants to live their best cosmopolitan life, with valet service and even a service elevator that opens directly to the unit for deliveries. Babe Paley approved.

Ok, there you have it. Five $5 million houses in Dallas. Which one are you taking? Lakewood, University Park, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, or Uptown? Choose your fighter.