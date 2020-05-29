View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
452699522-0 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-1 Dallas bluffview real estate (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-2 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-3 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-4 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-5 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-10 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-7 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-8 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-9 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-12 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-14 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-15 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-16 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-17 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-18 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-19 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-21 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-22 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-23 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-24 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-25 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-27 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-28 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-30 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-31 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-32 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-33 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-34 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
01
29

5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

02
29

5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

03
29

More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

04
29

More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

05
29

An easy-on-the-eyes blend of natural materials and an excess of natural light help keep the outdoors in. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

06
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

07
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

08
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

09
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

10
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

11
29

More Design and Build executed the stunning Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

12
29

(Photo by Compass Real Estate)

13
29

Overlooking the great room. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

14
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

15
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

16
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

17
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

18
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

19
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

20
29

A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

21
29

A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

22
29

A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

23
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

24
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

25
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

26
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

27
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

28
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

29
29

The dreamy backyard of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

452699522-0 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-1 Dallas bluffview real estate (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-2 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-3 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-4 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-5 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-10 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-7 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-8 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-9 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-12 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-14 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-15 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-16 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-17 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-18 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-19 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-21 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-22 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-23 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-24 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-25 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-27 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-28 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-30 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-31 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-32 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-33 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-34 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
Real Estate / Mansions

Feast Your Eyes on This Stunning Custom New Build Home in Dallas’ Bluffview Neighborhood

A Beautiful Exterior Blend of Ivory Stucco and Austin Limestone is Just the Start

BY // 05.29.20
photography Compass Real Estate
5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An easy-on-the-eyes blend of natural materials and an excess of natural light help keep the outdoors in. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
More Design and Build executed the stunning Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
(Photo by Compass Real Estate)
Overlooking the great room. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The dreamy backyard of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
1
29

5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

2
29

5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview was developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

3
29

More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

4
29

More exterior shots of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

5
29

An easy-on-the-eyes blend of natural materials and an excess of natural light help keep the outdoors in. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

6
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

7
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

8
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

9
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

10
29

The great room of 5142 Stonegate Road. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

11
29

More Design and Build executed the stunning Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

12
29

(Photo by Compass Real Estate)

13
29

Overlooking the great room. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

14
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

15
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

16
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

17
29

A white marble filled kitchen. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

18
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

19
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

20
29

A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

21
29

A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

22
29

A splash of color in a Dallas new build. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

23
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

24
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

25
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

26
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

27
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

28
29

An inside look at 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

29
29

The dreamy backyard of 5142 Stonegate Road in Bluffview. (Photo by Compass Real Estate)

I thought quarantine would have driven me to dive headfirst into local real estate listings. It’s one of my favorite pastimes, but it’s also a welcome visual escape right now — one that takes you from your own lived-in living room to pristinely staged and photographed spaces, like stocked wine cellars or backyards sprawling enough to easily socially distance all your friends.

And yet, I’ve haven’t been delving much into the MLS. Maybe I’ve just wanted to focus on making my own tiny townhome a welcome place to live. But then, through the magic of the Internet, the façade of 5142 Stonegate Road made it into my line of sight. With interesting architectural lines and a masterful mix of ivory stucco and Austin limestone, the Bluffview home’s exterior makes it a true Dallas standout, but surely its interior couldn’t live up to that kind of curb appeal hype.

Wrong. So wrong. Which is what I proved myself to be when I found Compass’ listing.

452699522-20 Dallas bluffview real estate
An easy-on-the-eyes blend of natural materials and an excess of natural light help keep the outdoors in.

Developed by Dahn Custom Homes and executed by More Design, this brand new build (so fresh that it’s still under construction if you Google Earth it) maintains its eye-catching appeal throughout 8,000-plus square feet. Each little detail is cooler than the next. There’s the gleaming chevron wood floors of the kitchen; the black, brass, and canary yellow combination of the wet bar; and the hardwood ceilings that tower of the massive but somehow intimate great room. A marble island matches the kitchen backsplash, and there are sets of black-and-gold doorknobs I will not soon forget.

It’s just a really, truly beautiful home (in Bluffview and beyond), and a unique addition to Dallas’ occasionally homogenous new builds. On this beautiful Friday, treat your eyes to something pretty. You deserve it.

452699522-0 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-1 Dallas bluffview real estate (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-2 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-3 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-4 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-5 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-10 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-7 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-8 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-9 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-12 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-14 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-15 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-16 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-17 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-18 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-19 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-21 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-22 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-23 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-24 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-25 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-27 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-28 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-30 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-31 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-32 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-33 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
452699522-34 (Photo by Compass Real Estate)
The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
12128 Broken Arrow Street
Memorial Forest
FOR SALE

12128 Broken Arrow Street
Houston, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
12128 Broken Arrow Street
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Houston, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Atlas
This property is listed by: Sue Atlas (713) 446-5551
10915 Wickline Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X