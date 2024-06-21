Dallas on the Market: A Slick Condo in Turtle Creek’s Iconic Gold Crest Building

gold crest apartment building dallas george dahl turtle creek
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 0
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 1
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 2
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 4
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 5
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 7
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 8
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 9
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 10
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 11
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 12
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 13
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 16
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 17
01
15

The iconic Gold Crest in Dallas was designed by modernist architect George Dahl, who also called the Turtle Creek condo building home.

02
15

The 1964 condo was completely reimagined by Dallas architects FAR + DANG and Knox Built Construction.

03
15

The home was stripped down to its modernist essence, revealing polished concrete floors and ceiling beams.

04
15

Another view of the open concept living area.

05
15

Another view of the open concept living area, which opens up to a private 600-square-foot terrace.

06
15

A modern fireplace.

07
15

The update kitchen features European-style cabinetry and high end Thermador appliances.

08
15

One of two large bedrooms with walk-in closets.

09
15

Bedrooms also open up to the private terrace along Turtle Creek.

10
15

One of two full bathrooms.

11
15

One of two generous walk-in closets.

12
15

A second bedroom that opens up to the expansive private terrace.

13
15

The second full bathroom.

14
15

The private, walled-in terrace extends for 600 square feet.

15
15

The lobby of the iconic mid-century modern Gold Crest building along Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas.

gold crest apartment building dallas george dahl turtle creek
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 0
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 1
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 2
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 4
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 5
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 7
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 8
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 9
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 10
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 11
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 12
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 13
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 16
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 17
Real Estate

Dallas on the Market: A Slick Condo in Turtle Creek’s Iconic Gold Crest Building

An Architect's Dream

BY // 06.21.24
The iconic Gold Crest in Dallas was designed by modernist architect George Dahl, who also called the Turtle Creek condo building home.
The 1964 condo was completely reimagined by Dallas architects FAR + DANG and Knox Built Construction.
The home was stripped down to its modernist essence, revealing polished concrete floors and ceiling beams.
Another view of the open concept living area.
Another view of the open concept living area, which opens up to a private 600-square-foot terrace.
A modern fireplace.
The update kitchen features European-style cabinetry and high end Thermador appliances.
One of two large bedrooms with walk-in closets.
Bedrooms also open up to the private terrace along Turtle Creek.
One of two full bathrooms.
One of two generous walk-in closets.
A second bedroom that opens up to the expansive private terrace.
The second full bathroom.
The private, walled-in terrace extends for 600 square feet.
The lobby of the iconic mid-century modern Gold Crest building along Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas.
1
15

The iconic Gold Crest in Dallas was designed by modernist architect George Dahl, who also called the Turtle Creek condo building home.

2
15

The 1964 condo was completely reimagined by Dallas architects FAR + DANG and Knox Built Construction.

3
15

The home was stripped down to its modernist essence, revealing polished concrete floors and ceiling beams.

4
15

Another view of the open concept living area.

5
15

Another view of the open concept living area, which opens up to a private 600-square-foot terrace.

6
15

A modern fireplace.

7
15

The update kitchen features European-style cabinetry and high end Thermador appliances.

8
15

One of two large bedrooms with walk-in closets.

9
15

Bedrooms also open up to the private terrace along Turtle Creek.

10
15

One of two full bathrooms.

11
15

One of two generous walk-in closets.

12
15

A second bedroom that opens up to the expansive private terrace.

13
15

The second full bathroom.

14
15

The private, walled-in terrace extends for 600 square feet.

15
15

The lobby of the iconic mid-century modern Gold Crest building along Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas.

This isn’t the first time the Gold Crest has been the object of our real estate affection, and it won’t be the last. The notable building on Turtle Creek Boulevard was designed in 1964 by modernist architect George Dahl, whose iconic contributions to Dallas include the Art Deco structures in Fair Park and the Neiman Marcus flagship on Main Street. The Gold Crest, a white, linear marvel along winding Turtle Creek, was a magnet for art collectors and creatives (including Dahl himself), as well as socialites like Betty Blake, whom PaperCity’s Rebecca Sherman once had a memorable visit with in her chic corner unit. 

The longtime Dallas home editor also wrote about the Gold Crest home of artist Pam Nelson, who like the last owners of the building’s latest condo for sale, paired with an architect (the great Bentley Tibbs) to reimagine the space. Both condos were stripped down to their essence exposing slick concrete floors and ceiling beams — a modernist aesthetic Dahl would surely value. 

gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 0
The 1964 condo was completely reimagined by Dallas architects FAR + DANG and Knox Built Construction.

In the case of the new Gold Crest listing, unit T1 at 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Knox Built Construction and award-winning Dallas architects FAR+DANG (regular fixtures on the AIA and White Rock Home Tour circuits) reimagined the 1,678-square-foot space with designer lighting, European-style custom cabinetry, and Thermador appliances. Off of the open-concept living area are two large bedrooms with generous walk-in closets, crafting three distinct spaces designed for either socializing or to be a soothing retreat. All three spaces, however, open up to a striking, 600-square-foot private terrace. As with all Gold Crest condos, T1 includes access to the building’s 24/7 concierge, fitness center, and pool.

gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 16
The private, walled-in terrace extends for 600 square feet.

The Gold Crest condo is listed for $1.2 million with Steve Killingback of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. An open house will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 1 pm to 3 pm. 

gold crest apartment building dallas george dahl turtle creek
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 0
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 1
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 2
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 4
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 5
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 7
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 8
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 9
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 10
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 11
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 12
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 13
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 16
gold crest condo building turtle creek dallas 17
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4509 Blossom Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/22 - 6/23 Saturday and Sunday 1 - 4 PM

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X