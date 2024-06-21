Dallas on the Market: A Slick Condo in Turtle Creek’s Iconic Gold Crest Building

This isn’t the first time the Gold Crest has been the object of our real estate affection, and it won’t be the last. The notable building on Turtle Creek Boulevard was designed in 1964 by modernist architect George Dahl, whose iconic contributions to Dallas include the Art Deco structures in Fair Park and the Neiman Marcus flagship on Main Street. The Gold Crest, a white, linear marvel along winding Turtle Creek, was a magnet for art collectors and creatives (including Dahl himself), as well as socialites like Betty Blake, whom PaperCity’s Rebecca Sherman once had a memorable visit with in her chic corner unit.

The longtime Dallas home editor also wrote about the Gold Crest home of artist Pam Nelson, who like the last owners of the building’s latest condo for sale, paired with an architect (the great Bentley Tibbs) to reimagine the space. Both condos were stripped down to their essence exposing slick concrete floors and ceiling beams — a modernist aesthetic Dahl would surely value.

In the case of the new Gold Crest listing, unit T1 at 3601 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Knox Built Construction and award-winning Dallas architects FAR+DANG (regular fixtures on the AIA and White Rock Home Tour circuits) reimagined the 1,678-square-foot space with designer lighting, European-style custom cabinetry, and Thermador appliances. Off of the open-concept living area are two large bedrooms with generous walk-in closets, crafting three distinct spaces designed for either socializing or to be a soothing retreat. All three spaces, however, open up to a striking, 600-square-foot private terrace. As with all Gold Crest condos, T1 includes access to the building’s 24/7 concierge, fitness center, and pool.

The Gold Crest condo is listed for $1.2 million with Steve Killingback of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. An open house will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 1 pm to 3 pm.