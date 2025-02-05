Susan Baldwin On Navigating Dallas’ Real Estate Market in 2025

Although it may be a fresh year, Dallas’ real estate market doesn’t show signs of slowing down any time soon. Susan Baldwin, Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ No. 1 Individual Agent for 2024 with $138 million in sales, knows Dallas inside and out. With years of experience and numerous accolades, she’s honed her craft to help her clients — both buyers and sellers — stand out in a competitive luxury market like this one.

And now, she’s sharing three secrets to success when navigating the ever-changing market in 2025 when Dallas real estate can be anything but predictable.

Focus On Your Relationships

For Baldwin and her team, relationships are the name of the game. Whether a first-time buyer or seller or a repeat client, Baldwin focuses on investing in every client. From word-of-mouth to networking groups with other Realtors to personal connections, relationships are essential to navigating this competitive landscape in both on-market and off-market sales. Dallas is a small town, and its people are the best part.

Set The Stage For A Sale

When Baldwin starts discussing a potential sale with a client, she emphasizes the importance of setting and staging a home just right. From deep cleaning to decluttering to bringing in professional stagers, Baldwin partners with the sellers to help the home truly shine from top to bottom, inside and outside, before any potential buyers even step foot across the threshold. Not only does this allow a potential buyer to see that the home has been cared for, but it also allows them to visualize themselves potentially making a life for themselves within those four walls. Then, once the home is set just so, Baldwin enlists the help of professional photographers to capture the home’s beauty. Her team takes those photos and creates stunning marketing collateral that showcases all the home has to offer.

Understand The Market

Lastly, Baldwin helps her clients understand the market specific to their home — or desired new neighborhood. While Dallas may feel like a small town, each neighborhood has its own niche and feel, and it’s reflected in its real estate. Understanding a home’s worth, its competition, its neighborhood, and any other dynamics at play are essential. Baldwin believes Dallas is in a healthy market where homes are still receiving multiple offers when priced correctly and can sell quickly at (or close to) asking price. Staying flexible and adaptable is key, says Baldwin, to a smooth and successful transaction.