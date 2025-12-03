Your Ultimate Guide to Downtown Dallas During the Holidays

Swing by The Omni Dallas Hotel to see its traditional giant holiday ornaments on display on the lawn right next to the famous Pegasus

The holiday season is here, and no place shines brighter than Downtown Dallas. This holiday season, the city sparkles with millions of lights, special tree installations, festive displays, and businesses transformed into winter wonderlands. From hot cocoa lounges to breathtaking sculptures, Downtown Dallas is a must-visit destination for locals and visitors to experience the magic of the holidays.

With so much to do and so little time, this is your ultimate guide to savoring every minute in the heart of the city this holiday season.

See

Car Tree at Pegasus Plaza

While in Downtown Dallas, you may notice a “tree” made of car parts. The Neiman Marcus Car Tree was commissioned in 2003 and moved to its current home in Pegasus Plaza in 2012. It’s a sight to behold with its construction from car trunks, tail fins, taillights, and more, taken from 13 classic cars made between 1949 and 1962. Some of the lights are even from a vintage school bus. This display is a must-stop photo-op for car enthusiasts and holiday light fans alike.

Butterflies at Harwood Park & Civic Garden

The collection of butterflies, formerly displayed at Neiman Marcus, has taken flight at Harwood Park and Civic Garden this season. The beautiful metal sculpture features eight LED-lit butterflies, with the highest soaring 18 to 20 feet above the ground — a picturesque addition to the park for the holidays.

JOY at West End Square

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays around the West End with the popular JOY installation at West End Square. The historic neighborhood is also illuminated with charming lighting displays, window paintings, and beautiful decor, creating a warm and welcoming place for residents and visitors to enjoy. You can find holiday-themed cocktails and special menus at West End restaurants, as well as unique gifts, while making special memories in this historic district.

Christmas Tree at AT&T Discovery District

Get in the holiday spirit with AT&T Discovery District’s holiday display. The landscape is decked out and twinkling just for you. Enjoy sips and bites from The Exchange and Cowboy Chow while taking in the sights and enjoying the season filled with unique events and happenings.

Holiday Splendor at Neiman Marcus Downtown

The flagship Neiman Marcus in Downtown Dallas has transformed into a winter wonderland once again. Whether you want to window shop, grab a photo with Santa, or dine at the Zodiac Room, this is one iconic stop you do not want to miss.

Glittering Icicles at Santander Tower

The Santander Tower brings a touch of icy elegance to the Downtown Dallas skyline with its stunning icicle display. Returning this year, the building will be adorned with a cascade of shimmering, illuminated icicles, creating a mesmerizing sight that’s sure to stop you in your tracks. This unique and captivating installation adds an extra layer of enchantment to the already magical holiday atmosphere in Downtown Dallas.

Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park always gets into the holiday spirit with its own towering conifer to make Dallas proud – The Mayor’s Tree. This shimmery spectacle is the backdrop for lots of merriment all season long. Sip on a Mambo Taxi at Mi Cocina on the Park’s expansive patio while enjoying the tree and this truly festive atmosphere.

Ever-Changing Display at Reunion Tower

And finally, don’t forget to look up, way up, to Reunion Tower’s ever-changing light display. It will become the backdrop for New Year’s Eve celebrations, as usual. Find your favorite spot to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks show atop Reunion Tower ― the perfect perch to take it all in. And this year, there is something new with a special drone light show.

Do

CultureMap’s City Rink at Main Street Garden

Skate into the season with a festive holiday ice rink in the heart of Downtown Dallas. The CultureMap City Rink presented by Verizon will transform Main Street Garden into a dazzling winter destination, complete with twinkling lights, themed events, and memorable experiences for all ages.

Visitors can also warm up with holiday beverages (with or without spirits) at the Après Chalet, which will feature entertainment and pop-ups all season long, and grab bites at Rudolph’s Rinkside Café. The rink runs through January 5, with extended hours during school holidays. Tickets are $18 and include skate rentals, as well as 75 minutes of ice time.

Throughout the season, the rink will feature themed programming including Cheap Skate Mondays, Date Skate Wednesdays, Family Movie Night Fridays, and Shop + Skate Night Markets on Saturdays. The rink will also host an activation during the Dallas Holiday Parade on December 6 and Santa Skate on December 7.

Plus, you can’t miss the Garden’s gorgeous 35-foot-tall holiday tree. Featuring 3,000 bulbs, 10,000 mini lights, and 450 ornaments, it’s the perfect backdrop for holiday photos and memories. And, back by popular demand, the Main Street Giant Wreath will sit upon the plaza at Main Street Garden, another perfect family photo opportunity and festive addition to the park’s holiday decor. Don’t forget to bring your furry friend along to pose with the pet wreath, which is the ideal spot for an adorable holiday photo with your four-legged companion. This charming addition to the park’s decor is sure to delight pet lovers and their playful pals.

Visit The Adolphus Hotel’s Winter Village

The Adolphus’ Winter Village is always a must-visit each holiday season. Cozy up by the fire and experience the magic of The Adolphus Hotel. An iconic, real Michigan fir tree that stands as the heart of this festive wonderland.

With its iconic Holiday Tea that’s straight out of a storybook, to its French Room Bar Dining, every part of it is enchanting. Change it up and visit Le Salon at The French Room or the Holiday Buffet at City Hall Bistro.

Head to the seventh-floor rooftop, where you’ll be transported to a charming après-ski retreat. Enjoy winter chalets, plush blankets, warming boozy cocktails, and a global array of holiday dishes, all set against a breathtaking winter backdrop.

Don’t miss The Adolphus’ Great Tree Lighting on the night of December 5 to truly get into the spirit.

The Omni Dallas Hotel

The Omni Dallas Hotel is also bringing the holiday magic this year. Swing by the hotel to see its traditional giant holiday ornaments on display on the lawn right next to the famous Pegasus. Guests can also enjoy a Santa Suite with 180-degree views of the Dallas skyline. And, don’t forget to take a spin on its ice-skating rink.

Eat

Celebrate the Holidays at The Thompson Dallas Hotel

From a Komos Tequila Tasting to Brunch with Santa, The Thompson Dallas Hotel has something for everyone this holiday season.

Enjoy a traditional high tea while dancers from the Texas Ballet Theatre perform vignettes from The Nutcracker at The Nutcracker Holiday High Tea. Or, relish in a beautifully orchestrated VIP dinner and after party with Nostalgia & Noise at Catbird Christmas. Proceeds from the evening benefit The Birthday Party Project. End the year and welcome 2026 with New Year’s Eve at Catbird: Denim & Diamonds. Here, denim meets high glamour shine at this New Year’s Eve bash at Catbird.

Explore Downtown Wanderland

There’s even more to explore this holiday season with a new Downtown Wanderland — a curated list of the best things to do, see, and experience in Downtown Dallas during the most wonderful time of the year. From festive performances and holiday markets to special deals and seasonal offerings at downtown businesses, Downtown Wanderland is your guide to making the most of the holidays in the heart of the city. Be sure to share and tag your photos with #MYDTD.

Happy holidays and happy exploring!