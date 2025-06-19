How the “Safe in the City” Initiative is Making Downtown Dallas Safer

Expanded patrols, active monitoring, and a unified command center delivering safety where and when it's needed most is a key priority.

City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert stresses the importance of the project for all of Dallas.

Jennifer Scripps, President & CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc., talks about the extent of the private-public partnership.

Downtown Dallas is getting safer than ever, thanks to a new initiative called “Safe in the City,” launched by a coalition of local public and private sector leaders last month.

Progress is already evident. Downtown has seen a 24 percent decrease in overall crime this year to date, along with substantial reductions in quality-of-life issues. Nonprofit Housing Forward the lead regional agency for homelessness response strategies, also recently announced that Downtown Dallas has achieved an “effective end” to street homelessness, part of their Street to Home initiative, which housed 257 people in under a year. That means that no one is allowed to sleep in Downtown public spaces and a multidisciplinary response system is able to quickly activate pathways off the street for people experiencing homelessness.

“Over the past 15 months, business, civic, and nonprofit leaders were joined by police and security officials to study our challenges and come up with a series of sustainable solutions,” explains Jennifer Scripps, President & CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc. (DDI). The collaboration has been extensive, with partners including the City of Dallas, Housing Forward, the Dallas Citizens Council, the Dallas Regional Chamber, AT&T, Visit Dallas, Comerica Bank and many others.”

All About Safe in the City

Safe in the City stems from work commissioned by DallasNews Corporation CEO Grant Moise, who convened business and civic leaders alongside public officials to address a variety of post-pandemic challenges.

The group partnered with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to conduct a pro-bono assessment of the Downtown economy, public safety, and homelessness. That resulted in six strategic recommendations that form the backbone of the current effort. The BCG report projects that full implementation could yield over $4 billion in incremental property value and generate hundreds of millions in incremental tax revenues.

“Downtown is the heartbeat of our city, and we know that when the heart is strong, the entire body thrives,” said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “The City of Dallas has made an intentional decision to be at the table working with all our stakeholders.”

How it Works

The BCG report recommended six bold measures to ensure safety and security long-term.

Increased Policing and Presence

A dedicated Downtown Police Commander will oversee an expanded team of officers. Dallas Police Major John Madison was appointed to that position earlier this year. Surveillance cameras and other technological infrastructure will be expanded for proactive crime detection and deterrence.

Increased Coordination Among Police and Security Entities

A new Downtown Command Center will unify Dallas police, DDI, and other public and private security forces. A search for that location is ongoing, with a public announcement expected in coming months. All police and security personnel will also have access to a shared communication channel to improve incident response and coordination.

Continue the Push for Rehousing

The successful Street to Home initiative, led by Housing Forward, City of Dallas, and DDI, housed 257 people in under a year. Building on that work, the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management and Crisis Response is leading an operation to ensure permanent closure of encampments by directing people experiencing homelessness to shelter and support services. A multidisciplinary task force will continue to focus on assisting chronically homeless individuals with severe mental health needs.

Expand Downtown Community Court

An expanded Downtown Community Court will divert non-violent offenders from the traditional court process into housing, treatment, and other support services. Monthly triage meetings will align city, county, DDI, and Housing Forward efforts.

“De-magnetize” Hotspots

Focused enforcement and presence at high-crime areas, such as transit hubs and convenience store corridors, will reduce repeat violations. Partnerships with meal providers will ensure that charitable food services do not unintentionally contribute to disorder with unsanctioned and illegal public feedings.

Address Needs Associated with Re-entry from Texas Department of Criminal Justice

A coordinated public-private effort will be established to support reintegration of formerly incarcerated individuals.

Marketing the New Reality

The Safe in the City public awareness campaign consolidates those six initiatives into three categories: Visible Presence (expanded patrols, active monitoring, and a unified command center), Vested Interest (residents, business partners, case workers, law enforcement, and outreach teams delivering hands-on support and resolving homelessness) and a Vibrant Downtown (a thriving, walkable, welcoming Downtown Dallas).

“This initiative reflects the very best of the Dallas spirit, a city where public and private leaders don’t just talk about problems, we work together to solve them,” notes Dallas Citizens Council CEO Kelvin Walker. The DCC is finalizing a substantial financial commitment to support the initial lease for the new police command center space.

Pathway to a Safer Dallas

Safe in the City represents more than just a response to challenges; it’s a proactive investment in Dallas’ urban core. With crime trending down and homeless encampments permanently closed, the foundation is set for continued growth and development, making Downtown Dallas as safe and vibrant as its supporters have always known it could be.

