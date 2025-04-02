What You Can Buy For $1 Million in Fort Worth — From Historic Tudors to High-End Condos, The Housing Market Is Heating Up

Inside 100 Stone Canyon Circle, the layout is generous and open, with high ceilings, oversized windows, and fluid transitions between living, dining, and kitchen areas.

Set on over an acre, this west Fort Worth estate offers space, privacy, and elegant open living. (Courtesy)

This luxury condo sits on the 25th floor of the Omni Residences, offering panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Arched entryways, custom-stained white oak floors, and extra-wide crown molding give 2712 6th Avenue timeless character while the updated kitchen features granite countertops and seating for ten.

This historic Ryan Place home at 2712 6th Avenue blends 1930s charm with luxury upgrades just minutes from TCU. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s housing market is heating up. In February, Cowtown recorded 2,805 active listings — a 24.4 percent increase compared to the year prior. Whether it’s a sleek downtown condo with skyline views or a historic home on the Southside, Fort Worth’s under $1 million market is full of hidden gems that prove luxury doesn’t always come with a seven-figure price tag.

Here are five standout Fort Worth houses and condos for under $1 million that offer style, space, and prime location.

2712 6th Avenue

The Neighborhood: Ryan Place

The Price: $999,500

The Details: Built in 1930, 3,243 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

This expanded 1930s Tudor home in the heart of Ryan Place mixes historic charm with high-end upgrades. Arched entryways, custom-stained white oak floors, and extra-wide crown molding give it timeless character while the updated kitchen features granite countertops and seating for ten. The spacious layout includes a cozy patio and oversized closets. Plus, the location prized for its tree-lined streets and historic homes is just minutes from TCU and Fort Worth’s hospital district.

Listed by Brian Holland with Fort Worth Focused Real Estate.

1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit 2505

The Neighborhood: Downtown Fort Worth

The Price: $885,000

The Details: Built in 2009, 1,546 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This luxury condo sits on the 25th floor of the Omni Residences, offering panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. The open layout is anchored by a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and premium stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and custom lighting add to the elegance while both bedrooms offer generous space and spa-like bathrooms. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop pool, a private fitness center, and 24-hour concierge services.

Listed by Heather Teems of League Real Estate

2701 Calder Court

The Neighborhood: So7 District​

The Price: $950,000​

The Details: Built in 2006, 3,327 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms​

This exquisite Mediterranean-style townhome offers luxury living in the heart of Fort Worth’s vibrant So7 district. The residence features a grand open staircase. The gourmet kitchen boasts a gas cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator, center island, granite countertops, and double stainless steel ovens, catering to culinary enthusiasts. The master suite includes a fireplace and dual en-suite bathrooms, providing a private retreat. The townhome also offers close proximity to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. ​

Listed by Charles Reid of The Michael Group Real Estate

1326 Madeline Place Unit C

The Neighborhood: Monticello

The Price: $850,000

The Details: Built in 2018, 2,754 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This sleek three-level townhome in Fort Worth combines modern comfort with walkable city living in the heart of Monticello. The open-concept layout centers around a chef’s kitchen featuring high-end appliances, generous counter space, and stylish finishes. The living and dining areas are designed for both comfort and entertaining, with clean lines and quality craftsmanship throughout. Upstairs, the primary suite offers a spa-inspired bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet.

Listed by Breana Mcdaniel of Compass RE Texas, LLC

100 Stone Canyon Circle

The Neighborhood: Fort Worth (76108)

The Price: $887,500

The Details: Built in 2004, 4,703 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

This 4,703-square-foot home sprawls across 1.59 acres, offering the kind of space rarely found within reach of city amenities. Inside, the layout is generous and open, with high ceilings, oversized windows, and fluid transitions between living, dining, and kitchen areas. Each of the four bedrooms is comfortably scaled, and the primary suite includes a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Set in a quiet corner of Fort Worth, the home’s acreage allows room to expand, play, or simply enjoy the privacy.

Listed by Ronald Hill of Coldwell Banker Realty