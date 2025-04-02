What You Can Buy For $1 Million in Fort Worth — From Historic Tudors to High-End Condos, The Housing Market Is Heating Up

Fort Worth houses
2712 6th Avenue
2712 6th Avenue
1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit 2505-m3430208397rd-w2048_h1536
1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit 2505
2701 Calder Court
2701 Calder Court
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
100 Stone Canyon Circle
100 Stone Canyon Circle
01
13

This historic Ryan Place home at 2712 6th Avenue blends 1930s charm with luxury upgrades just minutes from TCU. (Courtesy)

02
13

Arched entryways, custom-stained white oak floors, and extra-wide crown molding give 2712 6th Avenue timeless character while the updated kitchen features granite countertops and seating for ten.

03
13

At 2712 6th Avenue, the spacious layout includes a cozy patio and oversized closets.

04
13

This luxury condo sits on the 25th floor of the Omni Residences, offering panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

05
13

Residents at Omni enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop pool, a private fitness center, and 24-hour concierge services.

06
13

Located in Fort Worth’s So7 District, this Mediterranean townhome features a gourmet kitchen and dual en-suite baths. (Courtesy)

07
13

2701 Calder Court offers outdoor space with a fireplace.

08
13

09
13

Modern design meets walkable Monticello living in this spacious, three-level townhome. (Courtesy)

10
13

11
13

12
13

Set on over an acre, this west Fort Worth estate offers space, privacy, and elegant open living. (Courtesy)

13
13

Inside 100 Stone Canyon Circle, the layout is generous and open, with high ceilings, oversized windows, and fluid transitions between living, dining, and kitchen areas.

Fort Worth houses
2712 6th Avenue
2712 6th Avenue
1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit 2505-m3430208397rd-w2048_h1536
1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit 2505
2701 Calder Court
2701 Calder Court
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
1326 Madeline Place Unit C
100 Stone Canyon Circle
100 Stone Canyon Circle
Real Estate / Houses

What You Can Buy For $1 Million in Fort Worth — From Historic Tudors to High-End Condos, The Housing Market Is Heating Up

Space, Style, and a Few Surprises in Every Cowtown Zip Code

BY // 04.02.25
This historic Ryan Place home at 2712 6th Avenue blends 1930s charm with luxury upgrades just minutes from TCU. (Courtesy)
Arched entryways, custom-stained white oak floors, and extra-wide crown molding give 2712 6th Avenue timeless character while the updated kitchen features granite countertops and seating for ten.
At 2712 6th Avenue, the spacious layout includes a cozy patio and oversized closets.
This luxury condo sits on the 25th floor of the Omni Residences, offering panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Residents at Omni enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop pool, a private fitness center, and 24-hour concierge services.
Located in Fort Worth’s So7 District, this Mediterranean townhome features a gourmet kitchen and dual en-suite baths. (Courtesy)
2701 Calder Court offers outdoor space with a fireplace.
Modern design meets walkable Monticello living in this spacious, three-level townhome. (Courtesy)
Set on over an acre, this west Fort Worth estate offers space, privacy, and elegant open living. (Courtesy)
Inside 100 Stone Canyon Circle, the layout is generous and open, with high ceilings, oversized windows, and fluid transitions between living, dining, and kitchen areas.
1
13

This historic Ryan Place home at 2712 6th Avenue blends 1930s charm with luxury upgrades just minutes from TCU. (Courtesy)

2
13

Arched entryways, custom-stained white oak floors, and extra-wide crown molding give 2712 6th Avenue timeless character while the updated kitchen features granite countertops and seating for ten.

3
13

At 2712 6th Avenue, the spacious layout includes a cozy patio and oversized closets.

4
13

This luxury condo sits on the 25th floor of the Omni Residences, offering panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

5
13

Residents at Omni enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop pool, a private fitness center, and 24-hour concierge services.

6
13

Located in Fort Worth’s So7 District, this Mediterranean townhome features a gourmet kitchen and dual en-suite baths. (Courtesy)

7
13

2701 Calder Court offers outdoor space with a fireplace.

8
13

9
13

Modern design meets walkable Monticello living in this spacious, three-level townhome. (Courtesy)

10
13

11
13

12
13

Set on over an acre, this west Fort Worth estate offers space, privacy, and elegant open living. (Courtesy)

13
13

Inside 100 Stone Canyon Circle, the layout is generous and open, with high ceilings, oversized windows, and fluid transitions between living, dining, and kitchen areas.

Fort Worth’s housing market is heating up. In February, Cowtown recorded 2,805 active listings — a 24.4 percent increase compared to the year prior. Whether it’s a sleek downtown condo with skyline views or a historic home on the Southside, Fort Worth’s under $1 million market is full of hidden gems that prove luxury doesn’t always come with a seven-figure price tag.

Here are five standout Fort Worth houses and condos for under $1 million that offer style, space, and prime location.

Fort Worth Houses 2712 6th Avenue
This expanded 1930s home in the heart of Ryan Place mixes historic charm with high-end upgrades.

2712 6th Avenue

The Neighborhood: Ryan Place

The Price: $999,500

The Details: Built in 1930, 3,243 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

This expanded 1930s Tudor home in the heart of Ryan Place mixes historic charm with high-end upgrades. Arched entryways, custom-stained white oak floors, and extra-wide crown molding give it timeless character while the updated kitchen features granite countertops and seating for ten. The spacious layout includes a cozy patio and oversized closets. Plus, the location prized for its tree-lined streets and historic homes is just minutes from TCU and Fort Worth’s hospital district.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

Listed by Brian Holland with Fort Worth Focused Real Estate.

Fort Worth houses
This luxury condo sits on the 25th floor of the Omni Residences, offering panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

1301 Throckmorton Street, Unit 2505

The Neighborhood: Downtown Fort Worth

The Price: $885,000

The Details: Built in 2009, 1,546 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

This luxury condo sits on the 25th floor of the Omni Residences, offering panoramic views of the Fort Worth skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. The open layout is anchored by a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and premium stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and custom lighting add to the elegance while both bedrooms offer generous space and spa-like bathrooms. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop pool, a private fitness center, and 24-hour concierge services.

Listed by Heather Teems of League Real Estate

2701 Calder Court
Located in Fort Worth’s So7 District, this Mediterranean townhome features a gourmet kitchen and dual en-suite baths. (Courtesy)

2701 Calder Court

The Neighborhood: So7 District​

The Price: $950,000​

The Details: Built in 2006, 3,327 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms​

This exquisite Mediterranean-style townhome offers luxury living in the heart of Fort Worth’s vibrant So7 district. The residence features a grand open staircase. The gourmet kitchen boasts a gas cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator, center island, granite countertops, and double stainless steel ovens, catering to culinary enthusiasts. The master suite includes a fireplace and dual en-suite bathrooms, providing a private retreat. The townhome also offers close proximity to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. ​

Listed by Charles Reid of The Michael Group Real Estate

1326 Madeline Place Unit C
Modern design meets walkable Monticello living in this spacious, three-level townhome. (Courtesy)

1326 Madeline Place Unit C

The Neighborhood: Monticello

The Price: $850,000

The Details: Built in 2018, 2,754 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This sleek three-level townhome in Fort Worth combines modern comfort with walkable city living in the heart of Monticello. The open-concept layout centers around a chef’s kitchen featuring high-end appliances, generous counter space, and stylish finishes. The living and dining areas are designed for both comfort and entertaining, with clean lines and quality craftsmanship throughout. Upstairs, the primary suite offers a spa-inspired bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet.

Listed by Breana Mcdaniel of Compass RE Texas, LLC

100 Stone Canyon Circle
Set on over an acre, this west Fort Worth estate offers space, privacy, and elegant open living. (Courtesy)

100 Stone Canyon Circle

The Neighborhood: Fort Worth (76108)

The Price: $887,500

The Details: Built in 2004, 4,703 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

This 4,703-square-foot home sprawls across 1.59 acres, offering the kind of space rarely found within reach of city amenities. Inside, the layout is generous and open, with high ceilings, oversized windows, and fluid transitions between living, dining, and kitchen areas. Each of the four bedrooms is comfortably scaled, and the primary suite includes a luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Set in a quiet corner of Fort Worth, the home’s acreage allows room to expand, play, or simply enjoy the privacy.

Listed by Ronald Hill of Coldwell Banker Realty

Featured Events
FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
3514 Suffolk Drive
Open House
Highland Village - Mid Lane
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/5 - 4/6 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,899,999 Learn More about this property
Tracey Smith
This property is listed by: Tracey Smith (912) 222-5128 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
7555 Katy Freeway #163
Memorial - Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

7555 Katy Freeway #163
Houston, TX

$187,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
7555 Katy Freeway #163
1 Longfellow Lane
Shadyside
FOR SALE

1 Longfellow Lane
Houston, TX

$10,600,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
1 Longfellow Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X