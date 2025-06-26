Fort Worth’s 8 Hottest Houses on the Market — From a $7 Million Rivercrest Gem to a Historic Westover Hills Mansion

With Fort Worth surpassing Austin in population, the city is undoubtedly booming, as more and more flock to Cowtown for laid-back vibes, a great restaurant scene, and, in terms of real estate, a smidge more space to spread out. Of course, there are lots of incredible homes on the market right now, from rustic ranch estates and golf course gems to lakefront retreats and historic period homes. Here’s a look at Fort Worth’s 8 hottest houses on the market.

Price: $4,200,000

Details: 6,139 SF, 5 beds, 5.5 baths

On the bluff side of Simondale Drive, this Fort Worth house isn’t far from Colonial Country Club, meaning it’s a short golf cart ride to the annual Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Set on just over half an acre, the property boasts a heated pool, putting green, outdoor shower, covered patio with built-in barbecue grill, a mosquito system, and room for an elevator, if you wish. Inside, you’ll find high-end finishes everywhere, including commercial-grade Wolf appliances, a Miele built-in espresso machine, and marble finishes. The library has marble, temperature-controlled wine storage, a beverage fridge, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher drawers, and an ice maker. Two primary suites are located on the first and second levels, with the upper-level suite complete with a private balcony, fireplace, and a soaking tub in the bathroom.

Listed by Ida Duwe-Olsen with Compass RE Texas

Price: $6,950,000

Details: 7,204 SF, 3 beds, 4.5 baths

Sitting on almost an acre in Fort Worth’s Rivercrest neighborhood, this home, built in 2010 by the current owners, is a stunner. It was built into a hillside and gives gorgeous views from every room, without compromising on privacy. The woodwork found throughout the house is the real star of the show, as you’ll find hand-carved fireplaces, bookshelves, cabinetry, and doors, made by the Jason Scott Collection from teakwood out of Indonesia. Additional highlights include marble columns in the formal dining room, 14-foot ceilings, a wine cellar, two gates, multiple balconies, Venetian plaster finishes, and clerestory windows. Downstairs, the flex room with a full bathroom could be transformed into a fourth bedroom or game room with ease.

Listed by Martha Williams with Williams Trew

Price: $3,950,000

Details: 6,596 SF, 5 beds, 5.5 baths

In the Park Hill neighborhood, this posh pad occupies two lots, making a statement the second you see it. It was finished by a renowned interior decorator, so you’ll find fun and funky light fixtures and carpets mixed beautifully with traditional pieces, too. The master suite, located on the first level, has a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanity, and a large walk-in closet. The chef’s kitchen features marble countertops and flows into the family and formal dining rooms, and outside, a terrace overlooks the property, pool, and covered patio with fireplace. Other perks include a lower-level family room with a kitchenette, a multipurpose utility room with a dishwasher, a secondary primary suite, a private office, a fitness room, a lounge, and a 3.5-car garage with additional parking.

Listed by Ida Duwe-Olsen with Compass RE Texas

Price: $3,695,000

Details: 4,543 SF, 4 beds, 4.5 baths

Located at The Resort on Eagle Mountain Lake, this lakefront home sits on just over an acre on a cul-de-sac lot, with 300 feet of unobstructed shoreline, deep-water dock access to easily launch a boat and jet skis, a new infinity-edge pool and spa, an outdoor space with a kitchen and fire pit, and covered seating so you can enjoy the views even in bad weather. Inside, the master suite offers beautiful lake views with access to the patio, en-suite bath, and large walk-in closet, and huge picture windows in the living room give you sweeping views. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one of them being a secondary master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and the other room featuring French doors that lead to the large balcony and gorgeous views. Recent upgrades include three new HVAC systems, a new roof, a new retaining wall, landscaping, and all-new exterior paint.

Listed by Kristen Holle with Keller Williams Realty Fort Worth

Price: $4,999,000

Details: 6,931 SF, 4 beds, 4.5 baths

Impeccably designed, this Fort Worth house in the Montrachet neighborhood takes inspiration from Napa Valley, with vineyard-themed color palettes of chardonnay, merlot, and cognac, plus clean exterior lines, metal accents, and limewashed finishes that blend rustic luxury with a sense of warmth. Sitting atop a hill, the single-story home was built to capture panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth, and outside amenities include an outdoor kitchen, covered living space, and a pool — all with Cowtown skyline views. The master suite is a dream, with its own private patio, sitting area, top-tier his-and-her closets, a safe room, separate vanities, a coffee bar (swoon), a freestanding tub and walk-in shower, and a connected (swoon again) laundry room. All three additional bedrooms have their own bathrooms and walk-in closets, and the great room is perfect for entertaining, complete with a wet bar.

Listed by John Zimmerman with The John Zimmerman Group

Price: $4,250,000

Details: 6,083 SF, 5 beds, 6 baths

An oasis on Eagle Mountain Lake, this custom-designed home is a win inside and out. Starting outdoors, you’ll find two oversized, covered patios. A wood-fired pizza oven, electric drop-down screens for movie nights and game days, a covered pergola, a large swimming pool, and a private boat dock and floating dock. Inside, the master suite has a private sitting area, two walk-in closets, a spa-inspired ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, an oversized tiled shower, and exclusive patio access to the spa and garden. The home also boasts a golf simulator room, a laundry room with an electronic dog door leading to a private dog run, and a movie theater with surround sound, a projection system, and plush seating with heating, cooling, and motion features.

Listed by Billy Vaselo with Keller Williams Realty

Price: $5,100,000

Details: 8,403 SF, 6 beds, 5.5 baths

As far as Fort Worth houses go, if you’re looking for a historic property with charm, character, and modern amenities, look no further. This Norman-Jacobethan Period Revival mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed and built by iconic architect Victor M. Curtis. Sitting on just over an acre, the mansion is complete with a blend of limestone, brick, Tudor chimneys, and half-timbered gables, and extensive renovations ensure that the historic home is spewing with modern luxury. Next-level features include an elevator, a guest house, cathedral ceilings, custom millwork, a service kitchen, and a basement that would make the perfect wine cellar.

Listed by Ida Duwe-Olsen with Compass RE Texas

Price: $5,000,000

Details: 8,083 SF, 8 beds, 8.5 baths

The façade of this lakefront home screams Southern living, with towering windows, white columns, and large trees shading the stately property. It’s located within a gated community and has been owned by only one owner, who is also offering the home fully furnished. Take in the lake views with house-wide decks on the bottom and main floors, or head out to the two-story dock, which serves as an extension to your living area, where you can swim in the no-wake zone or unwind with loved ones.

Listed by Keely Nezworski with The Brokerage