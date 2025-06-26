Fort Worth’s 8 Hottest Houses on the Market — From a $7 Million Rivercrest Gem to a Historic Westover Hills Mansion

12624 Lake Shore Court North
3000 Simondale Drive
3000 Simondale Drive
1108 Pebble Creek Road
2413 Lofton Terrace
2413LoftonTerrace_2
12624 Lake Shore Court North
4557 Saint Estephe Place
4557 Saint Estephe Place_2
12633 Lakeview Court
12633 Lakeview Court _2
8 Westover Road
8WestoverRoad_2
21 Harbour Point Circle
01
14

Lake life is a dream at 12624 Lake Shore Court North. (Courtesy)

02
14

Fun bathrooms and modern touches are found throughout 3000 Simondale Drive. (Courtesy)

03
14

High-end design is found throughout this gorgeous property. (Courtesy)

04
14

1108 Pebble Creek Road's meticulous woodwork, plus balconies and wine cellar, create a romantic hideaway. (Courtesy)

05
14

2413 Lofton Terrace on a double lot is a stunner even from the street. (Courtesy)

06
14

The living room fireplace at 2413 Lofton Terrace oozes with style. (Courtesy)

07
14

Luxe lake living is a dream come true with this home at 12624 Lake Shore Court North. (Courtesy)

08
14

4557 Saint Estephe Place's hilltop location gives beautiful views of downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

09
14

Napa meets Texas at 4557 Saint Estephe Place. (Courtesy)

10
14

Go on a permanent vacation with this lakefront estate at 12633 Lakeview Court. (Courtesy)

11
14

There's no office blues when these are your office views at 12633 Lakeview Court. (Courtesy)

12
14

This historic mansion at 8 Westover Road comes with modern design and classic charm. (Courtesy)

13
14

Modern upgrades bring an elevated aesthetic to 8 Westover Road. (Courtesy)

14
14

Southern charm and lakefront living collide at 21 Harbour Point Circle. (Courtesy)

12624 Lake Shore Court North
3000 Simondale Drive
3000 Simondale Drive
1108 Pebble Creek Road
2413 Lofton Terrace
2413LoftonTerrace_2
12624 Lake Shore Court North
4557 Saint Estephe Place
4557 Saint Estephe Place_2
12633 Lakeview Court
12633 Lakeview Court _2
8 Westover Road
8WestoverRoad_2
21 Harbour Point Circle
Real Estate / Houses

Fort Worth’s 8 Hottest Houses on the Market — From a $7 Million Rivercrest Gem to a Historic Westover Hills Mansion

Plus, Lakefront Estates and Prestigious Golf Course Pads

BY // 06.26.25
Lake life is a dream at 12624 Lake Shore Court North. (Courtesy)
Fun bathrooms and modern touches are found throughout 3000 Simondale Drive. (Courtesy)
High-end design is found throughout this gorgeous property. (Courtesy)
1108 Pebble Creek Road's meticulous woodwork, plus balconies and wine cellar, create a romantic hideaway. (Courtesy)
2413 Lofton Terrace on a double lot is a stunner even from the street. (Courtesy)
The living room fireplace at 2413 Lofton Terrace oozes with style. (Courtesy)
Luxe lake living is a dream come true with this home at 12624 Lake Shore Court North. (Courtesy)
4557 Saint Estephe Place's hilltop location gives beautiful views of downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
Napa meets Texas at 4557 Saint Estephe Place. (Courtesy)
Go on a permanent vacation with this lakefront estate at 12633 Lakeview Court. (Courtesy)
There's no office blues when these are your office views at 12633 Lakeview Court. (Courtesy)
This historic mansion at 8 Westover Road comes with modern design and classic charm. (Courtesy)
Modern upgrades bring an elevated aesthetic to 8 Westover Road. (Courtesy)
Southern charm and lakefront living collide at 21 Harbour Point Circle. (Courtesy)
1
14

Lake life is a dream at 12624 Lake Shore Court North. (Courtesy)

2
14

Fun bathrooms and modern touches are found throughout 3000 Simondale Drive. (Courtesy)

3
14

High-end design is found throughout this gorgeous property. (Courtesy)

4
14

1108 Pebble Creek Road's meticulous woodwork, plus balconies and wine cellar, create a romantic hideaway. (Courtesy)

5
14

2413 Lofton Terrace on a double lot is a stunner even from the street. (Courtesy)

6
14

The living room fireplace at 2413 Lofton Terrace oozes with style. (Courtesy)

7
14

Luxe lake living is a dream come true with this home at 12624 Lake Shore Court North. (Courtesy)

8
14

4557 Saint Estephe Place's hilltop location gives beautiful views of downtown Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

9
14

Napa meets Texas at 4557 Saint Estephe Place. (Courtesy)

10
14

Go on a permanent vacation with this lakefront estate at 12633 Lakeview Court. (Courtesy)

11
14

There's no office blues when these are your office views at 12633 Lakeview Court. (Courtesy)

12
14

This historic mansion at 8 Westover Road comes with modern design and classic charm. (Courtesy)

13
14

Modern upgrades bring an elevated aesthetic to 8 Westover Road. (Courtesy)

14
14

Southern charm and lakefront living collide at 21 Harbour Point Circle. (Courtesy)

With Fort Worth surpassing Austin in population, the city is undoubtedly booming, as more and more flock to Cowtown for laid-back vibes, a great restaurant scene, and, in terms of real estate, a smidge more space to spread out. Of course, there are lots of incredible homes on the market right now, from rustic ranch estates and golf course gems to lakefront retreats and historic period homes. Here’s a look at Fort Worth’s 8 hottest houses on the market.

3000 Simondale Drive
High-end design is found throughout this gorgeous property. (Courtesy)

3000 Simondale Drive

Price: $4,200,000

Details: 6,139 SF, 5 beds, 5.5 baths

On the bluff side of Simondale Drive, this Fort Worth house isn’t far from Colonial Country Club, meaning it’s a short golf cart ride to the annual Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Set on just over half an acre, the property boasts a heated pool, putting green, outdoor shower, covered patio with built-in barbecue grill, a mosquito system, and room for an elevator, if you wish. Inside, you’ll find high-end finishes everywhere, including commercial-grade Wolf appliances, a Miele built-in espresso machine, and marble finishes. The library has marble, temperature-controlled wine storage, a beverage fridge, Fisher & Paykel dishwasher drawers, and an ice maker. Two primary suites are located on the first and second levels, with the upper-level suite complete with a private balcony, fireplace, and a soaking tub in the bathroom.

Listed by Ida Duwe-Olsen with Compass RE Texas

Fort Worth houses
This home’s meticulous woodwork plus balconies and wine cellar create a romantic hideaway. (Courtesy)

1108 Pebble Creek Road

Price: $6,950,000

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

Details: 7,204 SF, 3 beds, 4.5 baths

Sitting on almost an acre in Fort Worth’s Rivercrest neighborhood, this home, built in 2010 by the current owners, is a stunner. It was built into a hillside and gives gorgeous views from every room, without compromising on privacy. The woodwork found throughout the house is the real star of the show, as you’ll find hand-carved fireplaces, bookshelves, cabinetry, and doors, made by the Jason Scott Collection from teakwood out of Indonesia. Additional highlights include marble columns in the formal dining room, 14-foot ceilings, a wine cellar, two gates, multiple balconies, Venetian plaster finishes, and clerestory windows. Downstairs, the flex room with a full bathroom could be transformed into a fourth bedroom or game room with ease.

Listed by Martha Williams with Williams Trew

Fort Worth houses
This home on a double lot is a stunner even from the street. (Courtesy)

2413 Lofton Terrace

Price: $3,950,000

Details: 6,596 SF, 5 beds, 5.5 baths

In the Park Hill neighborhood, this posh pad occupies two lots, making a statement the second you see it. It was finished by a renowned interior decorator, so you’ll find fun and funky light fixtures and carpets mixed beautifully with traditional pieces, too. The master suite, located on the first level, has a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanity, and a large walk-in closet. The chef’s kitchen features marble countertops and flows into the family and formal dining rooms, and outside, a terrace overlooks the property, pool, and covered patio with fireplace. Other perks include a lower-level family room with a kitchenette, a multipurpose utility room with a dishwasher, a secondary primary suite, a private office, a fitness room, a lounge, and a 3.5-car garage with additional parking.

Listed by Ida Duwe-Olsen with Compass RE Texas

12624LakeShoreCourtNorth
Luxe lake living is a dream come true with this home. (Courtesy)

12624 Lake Shore Court North

Price: $3,695,000

Details: 4,543 SF, 4 beds, 4.5 baths

Located at The Resort on Eagle Mountain Lake, this lakefront home sits on just over an acre on a cul-de-sac lot, with 300 feet of unobstructed shoreline, deep-water dock access to easily launch a boat and jet skis, a new infinity-edge pool and spa, an outdoor space with a kitchen and fire pit, and covered seating so you can enjoy the views even in bad weather. Inside, the master suite offers beautiful lake views with access to the patio, en-suite bath, and large walk-in closet, and huge picture windows in the living room give you sweeping views. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one of them being a secondary master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and the other room featuring French doors that lead to the large balcony and gorgeous views. Recent upgrades include three new HVAC systems, a new roof, a new retaining wall, landscaping, and all-new exterior paint.

Listed by Kristen Holle with Keller Williams Realty Fort Worth 

4557 Saint Estephe Place
A hilltop location gives beautiful views of downtown. (Courtesy)

4557 Saint Estephe Place

Price: $4,999,000

Details: 6,931 SF, 4 beds, 4.5 baths

Impeccably designed, this Fort Worth house in the Montrachet neighborhood takes inspiration from Napa Valley, with vineyard-themed color palettes of chardonnay, merlot, and cognac, plus clean exterior lines, metal accents, and limewashed finishes that blend rustic luxury with a sense of warmth. Sitting atop a hill, the single-story home was built to capture panoramic views of downtown Fort Worth, and outside amenities include an outdoor kitchen, covered living space, and a pool — all with Cowtown skyline views. The master suite is a dream, with its own private patio, sitting area, top-tier his-and-her closets, a safe room, separate vanities, a coffee bar (swoon), a freestanding tub and walk-in shower, and a connected (swoon again) laundry room. All three additional bedrooms have their own bathrooms and walk-in closets, and the great room is perfect for entertaining, complete with a wet bar.

Listed by John Zimmerman with The John Zimmerman Group

Fort Worth houses
Go on a permanent vacation with this lakefront estate. (Courtesy)

12633 Lakeview Court

Price: $4,250,000

Details: 6,083 SF, 5 beds, 6 baths

An oasis on Eagle Mountain Lake, this custom-designed home is a win inside and out. Starting outdoors, you’ll find two oversized, covered patios. A wood-fired pizza oven, electric drop-down screens for movie nights and game days, a covered pergola, a large swimming pool, and a private boat dock and floating dock. Inside, the master suite has a private sitting area, two walk-in closets, a spa-inspired ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, an oversized tiled shower, and exclusive patio access to the spa and garden. The home also boasts a golf simulator room, a laundry room with an electronic dog door leading to a private dog run, and a movie theater with surround sound, a projection system, and plush seating with heating, cooling, and motion features.

Listed by Billy Vaselo with Keller Williams Realty

Fort Worth houses
This historic mansion comes with modern design and classic charm. (Courtesy)

8 Westover Road

Price: $5,100,000

Details: 8,403 SF, 6 beds, 5.5 baths

As far as Fort Worth houses go, if you’re looking for a historic property with charm, character, and modern amenities, look no further. This Norman-Jacobethan Period Revival mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed and built by iconic architect Victor M. Curtis. Sitting on just over an acre, the mansion is complete with a blend of limestone, brick, Tudor chimneys, and half-timbered gables, and extensive renovations ensure that the historic home is spewing with modern luxury. Next-level features include an elevator, a guest house, cathedral ceilings, custom millwork, a service kitchen, and a basement that would make the perfect wine cellar.

Listed by Ida Duwe-Olsen with Compass RE Texas

Fort Worth houses
Southern charm and lakefront living collide. (Courtesy)

21 Harbour Point Circle

Price: $5,000,000

Details: 8,083 SF, 8 beds, 8.5 baths

The façade of this lakefront home screams Southern living, with towering windows, white columns, and large trees shading the stately property. It’s located within a gated community and has been owned by only one owner, who is also offering the home fully furnished. Take in the lake views with house-wide decks on the bottom and main floors, or head out to the two-story dock, which serves as an extension to your living area, where you can swim in the no-wake zone or unwind with loved ones.

Listed by Keely Nezworski with The Brokerage

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
read full series
We personalize your primary care.
Same-day appointments available.
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
6210 Darnell Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6210 Darnell Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6210 Darnell Street
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1810 Chippendale Road
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1810 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
1810 Chippendale Road
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$487,500 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2610 Starboard Point Drive
Bedford Falls
FOR SALE

2610 Starboard Point Drive
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2610 Starboard Point Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
5110 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5110 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5110 Manorhaven Lane
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$289,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
29016 Concan Crossing Court
Tamarron
FOR SALE

29016 Concan Crossing Court
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
29016 Concan Crossing Court
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
14710 Placid Point
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

14710 Placid Point
Humble, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14710 Placid Point
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
5303 Grand Lake Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/28 - 6/29 Saturday & Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X