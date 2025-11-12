9553 Bella Terra Drive
The rotunda lounge beneath the domed ceiling showcases stone columns, wrought-iron lanterns, and a chandelier centerpiece that evokes old-world grandeur. (Courtesy)

An indoor pool anchors the lower level, surrounded by limestone walls, fountains, and lush greenery that create a private spa-like retreat. (Courtesy)

The estate’s outdoor pool features a slide, diving platform, and outdoor seating. (Courtesy)

A dramatic entryway welcomes guests with marble columns, soaring ceilings, and a sweeping staircase leading into the main salon. (Courtesy)

The main kitchen combines rich wood cabinetry with granite counters and commercial-grade appliances, one of two full kitchens designed for entertaining. (Courtesy)

Set on more than two acres in Fort Worth’s Montserrat enclave, the castle-like estate at 9553 Bella Terra Drive spans nearly 20,000 square feet with resort-caliber amenities.

Real Estate / Mansions

A Fort Worth Fortress of Luxury Heads to Auction at $11.75 Million — An Indoor Pool, Private Gymnasium, and Commanding Views of Downtown

Get a Look Inside 9553 Bella Terra Drive

BY //
In the gated Montserrat neighborhood in Fort Worth, known for its towering and spacious estates, 9553 Bella Terra Drive stands apart. The nearly 20,000-square-foot mansion boasts a French Châteauesque design with steeply pitched roofs, stone and brick exteriors, and arched windows and doorways. Built by award-winning master builder Jimmy Lambert for Texas Ranger co-owner Bob. R. Simpson in 2006, the luxury residence is now entering the early stages of a luxury property auction.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting starting bids ahead of the auction period running through December 18. The current listing price for the home is $11,750,000. The auctioneers expect starting offers between four and six and a half million dollars for the estate perched on some of the most coveted real estate in North Texas.

An indoor pool anchors the lower level, surrounded by limestone walls, fountains, and lush greenery that create a private spa-like retreat. (Courtesy)

A Closer Look Inside 9553 Bella Terra Drive

One of the estate’s most striking features — beyond its commanding architecture and sweeping design — is its setting atop an elevated section of the Montserrat enclave. This exclusive hilltop setting affords residents of 9553 Bella Terra Drive unobstructed views of the surrounding county and convenient access to The Shops at Clearfork and Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

Stepping through the grand entryway, guests are greeted by soaring ceilings, intricate archways, and a sweeping staircase that immediately sets the tone for the home’s regal scale. Polished stone floors lead into a formal living area anchored by towering windows that flood the space with natural light and frame views of the manicured grounds. With seven bedrooms, an indoor pool, a sports court, and a collection of grand living spaces, the castle estate delivers the indulgent amenities of a private resort club.

Set on more than two acres in Fort Worth’s Montserrat enclave, the castle-like estate at 9553 Bella Terra Drive spans nearly 20,000 square feet with resort-caliber amenities.

The estate features two gourmet kitchens, one on the main level and another on the lower level, with both designed for large-scale entertaining. Each space includes a breakfast bar, butler’s pantry, kitchen island, and walk-in pantry, along with stone countertops and a pot filler. The kitchens balance craftsmanship and functionality, blending rich wood cabinetry with polished stone surfaces and commercial-grade appliances to create a warm, luxurious atmosphere.

Separate quarters offer 4,734 square feet of accommodations for guests. Each bedroom suite comes with its own spa-inspired bath and custom finishes. A wine room, private theater, custom-designed gymnasium, and private office offer prime spaces for family activities or sophisticated entertaining.

With its enviable location within one of Fort Worth’s coveted gated communities and ties to one of the city’s most sought-after homebuilders, December’s bidding should draw considerable attention from potential buyers. Let the bidding begin.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Michael Hershenberg at 817-657-2470 or Ricardo Valderrama at 817-915-5208.

