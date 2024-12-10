Fort Worth’s 8 Most Expensive Houses For Sale — From a $11.9 Million Ridglea Hills Mansion to a $5 Million Modern Wonder in Westover Hills

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle has five bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths, plus room for six cars in garage space.

Between impressive modern dwellings and sprawling rustic estates, Fort Worth has lots of dreamy homes tucked away in the hills and lakeside. And there’s no shortage of amenities here, with plenty of panoramic views, painstakingly manicured lawns, spacious master suites, perfectly placed pools, and even a sauna or two. These are the 8 Most Expensive Houses in Fort Worth right now.

4132 Edgehill Road

The Price: $11,995,000

The gorgeous iron gate entry to this mansion is just the beginning of its colonial charm spread across 6.3 acres in Ridglea Country Club. Overlooking the fifth fairway, this home, built in 1948, boasts five bedrooms, a three-car garage, four bathrooms, and two half baths with 7,254 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement. The grounds include a private pond with a gazebo, a tennis court next to a 7,000-square-foot multi-use space for parties, and a pool and pool house with a covered patio and living quarters. There’s also a bonus workshop, and interior spaces include a chef’s kitchen and recreation room with a bar. At $11,995,000, this is the most expensive house in Fort Worth right now.

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has the listing.

6960 Laurel Valley Drive

The Price: $9,950,000

This rustic charmer on hole 4 in Mira Vista has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the main house, plus a guest house with additional living space. The master bedroom is an absolute dream, as it overlooks one of the course’s lakes and has a massaging spa and steam shower, a large walk-in closet, and individual vanities. The property is just over an acre, with a three-car garage and room for a golf cart, plus a chef’s kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, a 2,200 square-foot patio, outdoor kitchen, pool, a game room, and our favorite, a sauna.

Donna Kyle Veale with Sotheby’s International has the listing.

2100 Indian Creek Drive

The Price: $7,499,000

In Westover Hills, this contemporary stunner built in 1957 is an architectural dream, complete with a resort-style pool cabana with a living area, kitchen, gym, and a full bath, plus a garage with room for five cars, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths across a 1.2-acre lot. The $7,499,000 price tag also gets you a library, office, theater, wine cellar, and a great room with a fireplace, full bar, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that open to a covered terrace with an oculus roof. Modern appliances, bold tilework, a chef’s kitchen, and terrazzo floors complete this masterpiece.

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has the listing.

9930 Boat Club Road

The Price: $7,300,000

Located on Eagle Mountain Lake, “Eagle Manor” consists of three separate homes on over 5.5 acres, making it the lake house that everyone will love visiting. Perfect for weekend getaways and holidays with family, the property includes an enclosed party room on the dock (the only one of its kind on the lake), plus a six-hole putting green, children’s fort and playground, a large RV barn, a swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen. The main home is 10 years old and 6,600 square feet, with 21-foot ceilings, a spacious kitchen for entertaining, and a large master suite complete with a soaking tub and plenty of vanity space. And for $7,300,000, you can have this piece of paradise right on the water.

Robby Carson with Helen Painter Group Realtors has the listing.

4400 Overton Crest Street

The Price: $6,499,000

Built for former RadioShack CEO Len Roberts, this Tanglewood mansion took over four years to complete and sits atop a hill with views of downtown and the TCU football stadium. The estate, complete with almost two acres, screams opulence everywhere you turn, with 11-foot iron front doors, French accents, a grand, gated entrance, a curved iron staircase in the living room, chandeliers, and ample living space. There are five bedrooms and six and a half baths across the 11,790-square-foot home, plus three offices, a pool, a theater room, a sauna, and a gym. Terraced outdoor spaces lead to the pool house, and Lutron & Creston systems controls and sub-zero appliances delight tech nerds. What will it cost? Only $6,499,000.

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has the listing.

1802 Deepdale Drive

The Price: $6,000,000

Sitting on just under an acre, this $6,000,000 Westover Hills home is close to Shady Oaks Country Club, with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and 8,006 square feet. Downstairs, you’ll find a living area with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a wet bar and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry, double ovens, and a Viking cooktop. There are dual bathrooms in the master bedroom, plus access to the backyard via French doors. There’s also a guest suite, and upstairs, a game room, loft, and another wet bar (because, why not?) with three more bedrooms. A pool and spa complete the backyard space, and plenty of trees offer a shaded, cozy ambiance.

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has this listing.

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle

The Price: $5,000,000

The master bedroom alone makes this property an absolute win, as it has a see-through fireplace, two bathrooms, huge walk-in closets, heated floors, and a wet bar and wine fridge. In total, the $5 million pad on Eagle Mountain Lake has five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths, plus room for six cars in garage space. There’s also a gym, an in-law suite, a game room, a media room, a balcony with expansive lake views, an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor shower, and a boat dock trolley. Two total acres give you plenty of room to relax and unwind, and the gourmet kitchen with double ovens, a full-size wine fridge, and gorgeous cabinetry and countertops is a foodie’s dream.

Johnny Williams with Keller Williams has this listing.

2103 Indian Creek Drive

The Price: $4,950,000

Clean lines, modern appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, and surrounding greenery make this home in Westover Hills a total win at a $4,950,000 price tag. Three bedrooms and three and a half baths across 6,290 square feet mean this property doesn’t have nearly as many rooms as others on this list, but the sharp design, marble features, and outdoor space make up for it tenfold. The main living room has a marble fireplace and marble bar for entertaining, while the second living area has floor-to-ceiling windows to let in ample light. A creek flows through the backyard, and the pool is surrounded by large trees that help provide privacy and a sense of calm. Extra perks include a laundry room on each floor, a gym, a media room, a game room, and a state-of-the-art kitchen with a large marble island.

Amy Trott with Williams Trew has this listing.