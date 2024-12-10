Fort Worth’s 8 Most Expensive Houses For Sale — From a $11.9 Million Ridglea Hills Mansion to a $5 Million Modern Wonder in Westover Hills

fbpx
2100 Indian Creek Drive
4132 Edgehill Road Fort Worth most expensive houses
4132 Edgehill Road
4132 Edgehill Road
6960 Laurel Valley Drive
6960 Laurel Valley Drive
2100 Indian Creek Drive
9930 Boat Club Road
4400 Overton Crest Street
4400 Overton Crest Street
1802 Deepdale Drive
1802 Deepdale Drive
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle
2103 Indian Creek Drive
2103 Indian Creek Drive
2103 Indian Creek Drive
01
18

The $7,499,000 price tag for 2100 Indian Creek Drive also gets you a library, office, theater, wine cellar, and more.

02
18

4132 Edgehill Road is the most expensive house on the market in Fort Worth right now at $11,995,000.

03
18

At 4132 Edgehill Road, there’s also a bonus workshop, and interior spaces include a chef’s kitchen and recreation room with a bar.

04
18

The grounds at 4132 Edgehill Road include a private pond with a gazebo, a tennis court next to a 7,000-square-foot multi-use space for parties, and a pool and pool house with a covered patio and living quarters.

05
18

This rustic charmer on hole 4 in Mira Vista has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the main house.

06
18

The master bedroom is an absolute dream at 6960 Laurel Valley Drive, as it overlooks one of the course’s lakes and has a massaging spa and steam shower, large walk-in closet, and individual vanities.

07
18

In Westover Hills, this contemporary stunner built in 1957 is an architectural dream.

08
18

Located on Eagle Mountain Lake, “Eagle Manor” consists of three separate homes on over 5.5 acres, making it the lake house that everyone will love visiting.

09
18

Built for former RadioShack CEO Len Roberts, 4400 Overton Crest Street took over four years to complete, and sits atop a hill with views of downtown and the TCU football stadium.

10
18

At 4400 Overton Crest Street, there are five bedrooms and six and a half baths across the 11,790-square-foot home.

11
18

Sitting on just under an acre, this $6,000,000 Westover Hills home at 1802 Deepdale Drive is close to Shady Oaks golf course.

12
18

At 1802 Deepdale Drive, you’ll find a living area with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a wet bar and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry.

13
18

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle has five bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths, plus room for six cars in garage space.

14
18

There’s also a gym, an in-law suite, game room, media room, and so much more.

15
18

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle offers a balcony with expansive lake views, an infinity pool, and more.

16
18

2103 Indian Creek Drive is a stunning modern home in Westover Hills.

17
18

Clean lines, modern appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, and surrounding greenery make this home in Westover Hills a total win at a $4,950,000 price tag.

18
18

2103 Indian Creek Drive features sharp design, marble features, and an incredible outdoor space.

2100 Indian Creek Drive
4132 Edgehill Road Fort Worth most expensive houses
4132 Edgehill Road
4132 Edgehill Road
6960 Laurel Valley Drive
6960 Laurel Valley Drive
2100 Indian Creek Drive
9930 Boat Club Road
4400 Overton Crest Street
4400 Overton Crest Street
1802 Deepdale Drive
1802 Deepdale Drive
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle
2103 Indian Creek Drive
2103 Indian Creek Drive
2103 Indian Creek Drive
Real Estate / Houses

Fort Worth’s 8 Most Expensive Houses For Sale — From a $11.9 Million Ridglea Hills Mansion to a $5 Million Modern Wonder in Westover Hills

Dreamy Homes Around Cowtown

BY Amanda Ogle // 12.10.24
The $7,499,000 price tag for 2100 Indian Creek Drive also gets you a library, office, theater, wine cellar, and more.
4132 Edgehill Road is the most expensive house on the market in Fort Worth right now at $11,995,000.
At 4132 Edgehill Road, there’s also a bonus workshop, and interior spaces include a chef’s kitchen and recreation room with a bar.
The grounds at 4132 Edgehill Road include a private pond with a gazebo, a tennis court next to a 7,000-square-foot multi-use space for parties, and a pool and pool house with a covered patio and living quarters.
This rustic charmer on hole 4 in Mira Vista has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the main house.
The master bedroom is an absolute dream at 6960 Laurel Valley Drive, as it overlooks one of the course’s lakes and has a massaging spa and steam shower, large walk-in closet, and individual vanities.
In Westover Hills, this contemporary stunner built in 1957 is an architectural dream.
Located on Eagle Mountain Lake, “Eagle Manor” consists of three separate homes on over 5.5 acres, making it the lake house that everyone will love visiting.
Built for former RadioShack CEO Len Roberts, 4400 Overton Crest Street took over four years to complete, and sits atop a hill with views of downtown and the TCU football stadium.
At 4400 Overton Crest Street, there are five bedrooms and six and a half baths across the 11,790-square-foot home.
Sitting on just under an acre, this $6,000,000 Westover Hills home at 1802 Deepdale Drive is close to Shady Oaks golf course.
At 1802 Deepdale Drive, you’ll find a living area with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a wet bar and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry.
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle has five bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths, plus room for six cars in garage space.
There’s also a gym, an in-law suite, game room, media room, and so much more.
8085 Eagle Mountain Circle offers a balcony with expansive lake views, an infinity pool, and more.
2103 Indian Creek Drive is a stunning modern home in Westover Hills.
Clean lines, modern appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, and surrounding greenery make this home in Westover Hills a total win at a $4,950,000 price tag.
2103 Indian Creek Drive features sharp design, marble features, and an incredible outdoor space.
1
18

The $7,499,000 price tag for 2100 Indian Creek Drive also gets you a library, office, theater, wine cellar, and more.

2
18

4132 Edgehill Road is the most expensive house on the market in Fort Worth right now at $11,995,000.

3
18

At 4132 Edgehill Road, there’s also a bonus workshop, and interior spaces include a chef’s kitchen and recreation room with a bar.

4
18

The grounds at 4132 Edgehill Road include a private pond with a gazebo, a tennis court next to a 7,000-square-foot multi-use space for parties, and a pool and pool house with a covered patio and living quarters.

5
18

This rustic charmer on hole 4 in Mira Vista has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the main house.

6
18

The master bedroom is an absolute dream at 6960 Laurel Valley Drive, as it overlooks one of the course’s lakes and has a massaging spa and steam shower, large walk-in closet, and individual vanities.

7
18

In Westover Hills, this contemporary stunner built in 1957 is an architectural dream.

8
18

Located on Eagle Mountain Lake, “Eagle Manor” consists of three separate homes on over 5.5 acres, making it the lake house that everyone will love visiting.

9
18

Built for former RadioShack CEO Len Roberts, 4400 Overton Crest Street took over four years to complete, and sits atop a hill with views of downtown and the TCU football stadium.

10
18

At 4400 Overton Crest Street, there are five bedrooms and six and a half baths across the 11,790-square-foot home.

11
18

Sitting on just under an acre, this $6,000,000 Westover Hills home at 1802 Deepdale Drive is close to Shady Oaks golf course.

12
18

At 1802 Deepdale Drive, you’ll find a living area with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a wet bar and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry.

13
18

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle has five bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths, plus room for six cars in garage space.

14
18

There’s also a gym, an in-law suite, game room, media room, and so much more.

15
18

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle offers a balcony with expansive lake views, an infinity pool, and more.

16
18

2103 Indian Creek Drive is a stunning modern home in Westover Hills.

17
18

Clean lines, modern appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, and surrounding greenery make this home in Westover Hills a total win at a $4,950,000 price tag.

18
18

2103 Indian Creek Drive features sharp design, marble features, and an incredible outdoor space.

Between impressive modern dwellings and sprawling rustic estates, Fort Worth has lots of dreamy homes tucked away in the hills and lakeside. And there’s no shortage of amenities here, with plenty of panoramic views, painstakingly manicured lawns, spacious master suites, perfectly placed pools, and even a sauna or two. These are the 8 Most Expensive Houses in Fort Worth right now.

4132 Edgehill Road
The grounds at 4132 Edgehill Road include a private pond with a gazebo, a tennis court next to a 7,000-square-foot multi-use space for parties, and a pool and pool house with a covered patio and living quarters.

4132 Edgehill Road 

The Price: $11,995,000

The gorgeous iron gate entry to this mansion is just the beginning of its colonial charm spread across 6.3 acres in Ridglea Country Club. Overlooking the fifth fairway, this home, built in 1948, boasts five bedrooms, a three-car garage, four bathrooms, and two half baths with 7,254 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement. The grounds include a private pond with a gazebo, a tennis court next to a 7,000-square-foot multi-use space for parties, and a pool and pool house with a covered patio and living quarters. There’s also a bonus workshop, and interior spaces include a chef’s kitchen and recreation room with a bar. At $11,995,000, this is the most expensive house in Fort Worth right now. 

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has the listing. 

6960 Laurel Valley Drive
This rustic charmer on hole 4 in Mira Vista has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the main house.

6960 Laurel Valley Drive 

The Price: $9,950,000

This rustic charmer on hole 4 in Mira Vista has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in the main house, plus a guest house with additional living space. The master bedroom is an absolute dream, as it overlooks one of the course’s lakes and has a massaging spa and steam shower, a large walk-in closet, and individual vanities. The property is just over an acre, with a three-car garage and room for a golf cart, plus a chef’s kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, a 2,200 square-foot patio, outdoor kitchen, pool, a game room, and our favorite, a sauna. 

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2

Donna Kyle Veale with Sotheby’s International has the listing. 

2100 Indian Creek Drive
In Westover Hills, this contemporary stunner built in 1957 is an architectural dream.

2100 Indian Creek Drive

The Price: $7,499,000

In Westover Hills, this contemporary stunner built in 1957 is an architectural dream, complete with a resort-style pool cabana with a living area, kitchen, gym, and a full bath, plus a garage with room for five cars, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half baths across a 1.2-acre lot. The $7,499,000 price tag also gets you a library, office, theater, wine cellar, and a great room with a fireplace, full bar, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that open to a covered terrace with an oculus roof. Modern appliances, bold tilework, a chef’s kitchen, and terrazzo floors complete this masterpiece. 

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has the listing. 

9930 Boat Club Road Fort Worth Houses
Located on Eagle Mountain Lake, “Eagle Manor” consists of three separate homes on over 5.5 acres, making it the lake house that everyone will love visiting.

9930 Boat Club Road 

The Price: $7,300,000

Located on Eagle Mountain Lake, “Eagle Manor” consists of three separate homes on over 5.5 acres, making it the lake house that everyone will love visiting. Perfect for weekend getaways and holidays with family, the property includes an enclosed party room on the dock (the only one of its kind on the lake), plus a six-hole putting green, children’s fort and playground, a large RV barn, a swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen. The main home is 10 years old and 6,600 square feet, with 21-foot ceilings, a spacious kitchen for entertaining, and a large master suite complete with a soaking tub and plenty of vanity space. And for $7,300,000, you can have this piece of paradise right on the water. 

Robby Carson with Helen Painter Group Realtors has the listing. 

4400 Overton Crest Street
4400 Overton Crest Street is a Tanglewood mansion that screams opulence.

4400 Overton Crest Street 

The Price: $6,499,000

Built for former RadioShack CEO Len Roberts, this Tanglewood mansion took over four years to complete and sits atop a hill with views of downtown and the TCU football stadium. The estate, complete with almost two acres, screams opulence everywhere you turn, with 11-foot iron front doors, French accents, a grand, gated entrance, a curved iron staircase in the living room, chandeliers, and ample living space. There are five bedrooms and six and a half baths across the 11,790-square-foot home, plus three offices, a pool, a theater room, a sauna, and a gym. Terraced outdoor spaces lead to the pool house, and Lutron & Creston systems controls and sub-zero appliances delight tech nerds. What will it cost? Only $6,499,000. 

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has the listing. 

1802 Deepdale Drive
Upstairs at 1802 Deepdale Drive, there’s a game room, loft and another wet bar.

1802 Deepdale Drive 

The Price: $6,000,000

Sitting on just under an acre, this $6,000,000 Westover Hills home is close to Shady Oaks Country Club, with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and 8,006 square feet. Downstairs, you’ll find a living area with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, plus a wet bar and a kitchen with a butler’s pantry, double ovens, and a Viking cooktop. There are dual bathrooms in the master bedroom, plus access to the backyard via French doors. There’s also a guest suite, and upstairs, a game room, loft, and another wet bar (because, why not?) with three more bedrooms. A pool and spa complete the backyard space, and plenty of trees offer a shaded, cozy ambiance. 

John Zimmerman with Compass Real Estate has this listing. 

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle
There’s also a gym, an in-law suite, game room, media room, and so much more.

8085 Eagle Mountain Circle 

The Price: $5,000,000

The master bedroom alone makes this property an absolute win, as it has a see-through fireplace, two bathrooms, huge walk-in closets, heated floors, and a wet bar and wine fridge. In total, the $5 million pad on Eagle Mountain Lake has five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths, plus room for six cars in garage space. There’s also a gym, an in-law suite, a game room, a media room, a balcony with expansive lake views, an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor shower, and a boat dock trolley. Two total acres give you plenty of room to relax and unwind, and the gourmet kitchen with double ovens, a full-size wine fridge, and gorgeous cabinetry and countertops is a foodie’s dream. 

Johnny Williams with Keller Williams has this listing. 

2103 Indian Creek Drive Fort Worth expensive houses
2103 Indian Creek Drive is a stunning modern home in Westover Hills.

2103 Indian Creek Drive 

The Price: $4,950,000

Clean lines, modern appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, and surrounding greenery make this home in Westover Hills a total win at a $4,950,000 price tag. Three bedrooms and three and a half baths across 6,290 square feet mean this property doesn’t have nearly as many rooms as others on this list, but the sharp design, marble features, and outdoor space make up for it tenfold. The main living room has a marble fireplace and marble bar for entertaining, while the second living area has floor-to-ceiling windows to let in ample light. A creek flows through the backyard, and the pool is surrounded by large trees that help provide privacy and a sense of calm. Extra perks include a laundry room on each floor, a gym, a media room, a game room, and a state-of-the-art kitchen with a large marble island. 

Amy Trott with Williams Trew has this listing. 

Featured Events
Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
8103 Greenbush Street
Braeswood
FOR SALE

8103 Greenbush Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
8103 Greenbush Street
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$869,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
2517 Dryden Road
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2517 Dryden Road
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2517 Dryden Road
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$599,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Montebello | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #104
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$382,500 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$709,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$356,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
4423 Lymbar Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4423 Lymbar Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4423 Lymbar Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X