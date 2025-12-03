The Vickery
Real Estate

Fort Worth’s 5 Newest High-End Apartments

Whether You're New to Town or Ready to Upgrade, These Rentable Complexes Offer Refined Living in Coveted Neighborhoods

BY //
While many of us pine for life on a ranch, the perks of urban living — close proximity to dining, shopping, and entertainment — are a major reason Fort Worth is topping one million residents. The past year saw several upscale apartment openings that prove rentable housing can still be luxurious and refined. Whether you are in between homes or simply enjoy the stress-free pace of apartment living, these notable developments showcase thoughtful designs and modern amenities.

The Vickery

The Vickery combines style and comfort in one of Fort Worth’s most vibrant neighborhoods. The Near Southside residences offer pet-friendly apartments and townhomes in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts that are all designed with modern finishes. Each residence features high ceilings, large windows, and private outdoor spaces while residents share resort-style amenities, including a sparkling pool with cabanas, a multi-floor fitness center with cardio, weights, and yoga areas, outdoor dining and lounge spaces, a fenced dog park, a pickleball court, and professional work suites.

Union at Stockyards
The Union at Stockyards blends modern design with walkable access to East Exchange. (Courtesy)

The Union at Stockyards

Built next to the historic Swift & Co. building, The Union at Stockyards places residents near popular shopping, dining, and entertainment options along East Exchange Avenue. The community offers a pickleball court, expansive pool, 24-hour fitness center, and a sky lounge. Rooms feature quartz countertops, kitchen fixtures in black, gold, or chrome, and stainless steel appliances. With skyline views and easy access to the nearby train station, modern comforts and Western character converge at 601 Stockyards Boulevard like nowhere else.

One Rangers Way

With nearby Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Texas Live!, One Rangers Way places residents in the center of Arlington’s buzziest entertainment district. The upscale property is a partnership between the Texas Rangers and Cordish Companies, featuring 300 units with modern interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a resort-style pool with a swim-up bar, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

The Sadie
The Sadie pairs social spaces and thoughtfully finished interiors. (Courtesy)

The Sadie

The Sadie Apartments brings modern, high-end living to Fort Worth’s River District. This brand-new community pairs polished interiors with resort-style amenities. Residents enjoy a resort pool with cabanas, sky lounge, fitness and yoga studios, coworking spaces with private conference rooms, a gaming lounge, EV charging, garage parking, and a pet park and spa.

Apartments feature quartz countertops, Whirlpool appliances, bright tile backsplashes, walk-in showers, soaking tubs, oversized closets, smart-home features, and available yards or private balconies.

